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May 13, 2026 5:39 PM 18 min read

Full Transcript: Lightwave Logic Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Wednesday, Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1759268&tp_key=aa37bf88c1

Summary

Lightwave Logic Inc reported a revenue of $29,000 for Q1 2026, marking a 27% year-over-year increase, with a net loss of $6.3 million.

The company emphasized the importance of its electro optic polymer platform in addressing AI infrastructure challenges, highlighting growing market opportunities in AI and data center optical transceiver markets projected to reach $47 billion by 2028.

Key strategic initiatives include strengthening customer engagement, with four major customers at the prototyping stage, and expanding manufacturing capabilities in Denver to support high volume production.

The company is focusing on integrating its technology with the silicon photonics ecosystem, positioning itself as complementary to silicon photonics rather than a competitor.

Lightwave Logic Inc maintains a strong cash position with approximately $100 million, supporting its strategic initiatives and long-term growth plans.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Ryan Coleman (Investor Relations)

Eve Lumet (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Ryan Coleman (Investor Relations)

Ryan thanks Eve. When we announced this call, we invited investors to submit questions ahead of time. We'd like to thank the investors who continue to take the time to do so and we appreciate your continued engagement on these calls. Our first question Size is important for Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) and TFLN may struggle because it is too big. Does this change the competitive landscape and does TFLN remain a major competitor today?

Eve Lumet (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Ryan Coleman (Investor Relations)

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