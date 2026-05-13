Energous Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

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Good day and welcome to the Energous Wireless Power Solutions First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference call. All participants will be in a listen only mode during the prepared remarks. Following the prepared remarks, we will conduct a question and answer session. Please note this event is being recorded before the call begins. Energous would like to remind participants that during today's call the Company will make forward looking statements. These statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Except as otherwise required by Federal law, Energous disclaims any obligation to publicly release updates or revisions to any forward looking statements or to reflect changes in expectations. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mallory Burak, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer Mallory, please go ahead.

Thank you and welcome everyone. I appreciate you all joining us on this conference call today, our first since 2024. On this call we will discuss a series of firsts, in other words, new milestones we have achieved on our path to profitability and cash flow break even and why we believe we are positioned to continue our growth. We thank our stockholders and investors for your patience and continued belief in what we are building. I want to take the time today to properly reintroduce our company, where we came from, what we have built, why the momentum we established in 2025 is real and accelerating and what the first quarter of 2026 is telling us about the trajectory ahead. I will then turn it over to Giampala Marino, our Chief Strategy and Growth Officer, to provide context on our technology platform and the industry environment driving enterprise adoption. Greg Sadikoff, our Chief Accounting Officer, will then walk through the Q1 financials in detail. Energous was founded in 2012 with a vision to eliminate the wires and charging constraints that define consumer electronics. At the time, our research and development produced the world's first FCC Part 18 certification for out of distance wireless charging and a patent portfolio that today exceeds 300 patents. In 2022, we made the strategic decision to reposition Energous entirely around enterprise IoT, specifically the opportunity to power a new generation of battery free sensors, tags and monitoring devices in commercial environments where always on maintenance, free sensing is increasingly becoming an operational requirement. The verticals we identified, including supply chain, cold chain compliance, logistics, retail inventory management and asset tracking, share a common characteristic. The scale of deployment makes battery dependency economically and operationally prohibitive. That is the problem we now solve. We spent 2022 and 2023, building the technology, earning regulatory certifications, establishing commercial partnerships and conducting the proof of concept trials that would allow enterprises to validate our technology. Our operations and results today reflect a company that has crossed from technology validation into volume production. Our commercial platform is built around the powerbridge family of wireless power transmitters purpose built for enterprise environments requiring reliable, scalable always on wireless power delivery. Our flagship product, the PowerBridge Pro is designed for deployment in retail, logistics, distribution, cold storage and production facility environments. The PowerBridge Pro has shipped in meaningful volume, has yielded zero returns since commercial production began in 2024 and has received regulatory approval including FCC, UK and EU market approval enabling immediate commercialization across US, UK and European markets in 2025. The Power Bridge portfolio grew with the launch of the PowerBridge Pro plus, featuring an integrated gateway and specifically designed to be an innovative addition to the company's wireless power network solutions Alongside our transmitter hardware we offer a complete end to end ambient IoT solution integrating our wireless power transmitters with battery free sensors, gateways and our cloud based software platform eCompass, providing customers with real time asset and inventory visibility, environmental monitoring and operational analytics. This end to end capability matters. Our customers are not just purchasing a point in time hardware product, they are deploying a wireless power network infrastructure that provides real time visibility into operations and eliminates the ongoing costs and reliability reliability risk of battery dependent IoT systems. Our product family also includes the E-Sense Tag which we also introduced in 2025, broadening the range of use cases our platform addresses and increasing the value we deliver per deployment. The E Sense tag provides dependability in low temperatures, is waterproof and reusable when paired with the Power Bridge transmitters, Energous can offer customers an efficient and effective solution that is ideal for complex use cases such as cold chain monitoring where other applications performance often degrades when exposed to extreme temperatures. Our production infrastructure includes two contract manufacturers. Our established international manufacturing partner provides cost effective high volume production capacity that underpins our existing customer shipments. Earlier this year we added a second contract manufacturer based entirely in the United States. The US Manufacturing capability we have now established has enabled us to engage the customer opportunities that would previously have been inaccessible and it positions us well given the broader domestic supply chain priorities we are seeing across enterprise procurement. I want to be direct about why we believe Energous has durable competitive advantages. First, regulatory Our regulatory credentials and wireless power are not easily replicable. They require years of iterative development, testing and deep regulatory exploitation expertise across multiple jurisdictions. A foundation that we have built over time and continue to apply as we expand into new markets. Second, intellectual property our 300 plus patent portfolio creates a commercial barrier to market entry. Any competitor seeking to operate in RF based wireless power for IoT applications must navigate this IP position. Third, market experience we have now conducted proof of concept deployments and commercial installations across dozens of enterprise environments. The operational knowledge embedded in those deployments, including how our networks perform in real environments with real installation requirements, is not something a new entrant can acquire quickly. Fourth, and most importantly, the ability to meet commercial needs. Enterprises are choosing wireless power networks over just ambient harvesting alternatives because they need guaranteed reliable power delivery. Our power bridge infrastructure delivers consistent defined power within a coverage area, the dedicated power required to consistently and frequently transmit data to the cloud and is what mission critical applications require and which ambient harvesting cannot independently provide sufficiently. With respect to the current momentum in 2025, Energous moved from validation to production. We reported revenue of approximately $5.6 million for the full year, a 633% increase over 2024 and the highest annual revenue in the company. We shipped more than 25,000 power bridge transmitters. We reported four consecutive quarters of revenue growth with Q4 revenue of approximately $3 million, representing a 139% sequential increase from Q3. Behind those financial metrics were two pivotal commercial deployments. During 2025, we began large scale commercial deployments with two of the largest enterprises world. Both of these programs represent exactly what we designed our platform to do solve a real costly operational problem at enterprise scale with infrastructure that performs reliably without battery dependency. The commercial infrastructure we built last year, including recently expanded manufacturing capacity, a strengthened balance sheet and a growing portfolio of active deployments, is enabling us to pursue opportunities at a pace and scale that was not possible 12 months ago. Gianpaolo, our chief strategy and growth officer, will now discuss the technology landscape and industry tailwinds in more depth and he will also cover our proof of concept, pipeline and technology differentiation.

Gianpaolo thank you Mallory. The demand environment for wireless power networks in enterprise setting is structural and strengthening. Let me identify the specific drivers we are seeing in our customer interactions. Supply chain visibility has moved from a competitive advantage to an operational and regulatory requirement. The disruption of recent years and the increasing liability exposure around cold chain compliance, food safety and pharmaceutical logistics have made real time always on sensing a baseline expectation. At large enterprises, the question is no longer whether to instrument a supply chain with sensing technology, but rather how to do it scale without the ongoing cost and the failure risk of battery dependent systems. Our RF based wireless Powered network technology is an end to end platform combining transmitter systems, receiver integrated circuits, antenna systems and supporting software to enable at a distance wireless power delivery for low power IoT devices. A key architectural advantage of our platform is one-to-many power delivery. A single power bridge transmitter can deliver power to multiple receiver enabled devices with range simultaneously. This is what makes our technology economically scalable at enterprise level. The infrastructure cost per sensor point decrease as the deployment density increases. Our platform supports interoperability between transmitters and battery free receivers regardless of the device manufacturer or the system integrator. An open ecosystem approach consistent with how widely adopted wireless technology like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth operate. Our semiconductor devices provide the underlying IP building blocks for our transmitters and receiver technologies. These chipsets allow us to continue evolving our product family efficiently as we address new applications and market requirements. ECompass, our cloud based analytics platform transforms the data generated by the battery free sensor networks into a real time operational intelligence including asset location, environmental condition and compliance status delivered through a software interface that integrates into a customer existing enterprise system. We believe this data is invaluable for feeding AI models, compiling compliance data and generating real time and predictive analytics to improve operational management. I'd like to take few minutes to walk through our commercial agreements portfolio. We think about our pipeline in three distant active commercial deployment, active proof of concept programs and our broader pipeline outlook. Our current production infrastructure deployments with Fortune 10 enterprises are generating revenue today and continuing to scale. Our first Fortune 10 commercial deployment is with a leading national retailer focused on inventory management and cold chain compliance monitoring across its retail store locations. The first phase deployment program starts at approximately 4700 US locations and as one of our most recent updates the customer has completed installation at over 1,500 of those locations. The primary application is pilot level asset tracking across operational facilities, collecting real time data as assets travel through dock doors and freezer and cooler storage areas, preventing spoilage, product diversion and inventory loss while addressing regulatory compliance requirement and operational cost reduction at scale. To our knowledge, Energous is the only provider capable of delivering up to 99% asset visibility in fixed enterprise environments which is made possible by our Power Bridge Pro transmitters which deliver 2 watt of conductor power or 8 watt EIRP up to 8 times the power output of our nearest competition. In cold chain environments where a single blind spot can mean spoilage loss or compliance failure, the power advantage is not a feature, it is the reason why we are in this program. Our second Fortune 10 commercial deployment is with a major enterprise in the E Commerce Fulfillment Reverse logistics and grocery sector. This customer has increased the cadence of its engagement with us and has expanded its program across multiple use cases and geographies. Importantly, this program has now extended internationally with over 14 completed installation outside of the United States to date and we are planning to continue supporting this customer international expansion of its infrastructure modernization project to complete installation at approximately 35 facilities in 2026. This deployment validates that our platform performed at scale beyond the US Market and reflects the growing global demand for wireless power network infrastructure. The active proof of concept programs we are advancing today are designed to provide reference deployment for production scale performance often across multiple facilities. Several of our current programs are specifically structured to scale from initial site deployments to broader multi location rollout. In the near terms, a few sample use cases and opportunities we are addressing today include a large scale proof of concept with a US based subsidiary of a multi billion dollar international parent company focused on modernizing semi perishable inventory tracking a cost across its production and distribution operation. This program is notable because it deploys our full end to end ambient IoT solution. Wireless power networks comprise of battery free sensors, RF transmitters, gateways and eCompass cloud analytics working together to deliver real time inventory visibility at key production facilities. We have also initiated a structural proof of concept evaluation with a national quick service restaurant operator. The QSR vertical in addition to grocery is a significant market expansion for energies across several dimensions. Full safety compliance, inventory visibility and environmental monitoring in food preparation and storage environment are all applications where battery free wireless sensing has a clear operational advantage. To our knowledge, we are the only provider today with a solution proven to operate efficiently in low range temperature. Battery performance degrades in cold storage. Our wireless power infrastructure does not have the constraint in lower temperature ranges and that is what makes this application category unique addressable by Energous. The potential deployment scale in a national QSR program measured in thousands of locations for customer relationship represents a meaningful revenue opportunity. Finally, we are progressing with government and regulated sector organization where the most important requirements are domestic manufacturing infrastructure security and system reliability. Our new US Manufacturing capability positions us to directly meet those requirements. I should also note that through Amazon web Service, our cloud infrastructure partner ISV accelerated program, we are supporting proof of concept evaluation with enterprise customers engaged through that co selling relationship. It gives us access to enterprise customer conversation at a scale we cannot reach independently. This channel has become a genuine commercial pipeline source and we are advancing active evaluation through it. Evidenced by the 50 plus customer launches reported on the AWS Partner page. We expect several of our active programs to reach commercial decisions during 2026. As our customer advance their timeline, we are committed to providing increasing specificity on the composition and scale of our pipeline. I will turn it back to Mallory now.

Thank you, Giampaolo. Before Greg walks through the financials, I want to address our balance sheet and capital position directly. Following fiscal year 2025 through March 23rd of 2026, we raised net proceeds of approximately $31.9 million through our ATM equity program, resulting in a cash position of approximately $37 million at the end of the first quarter. As John Paula just described, as we move from development stage engagements to active commercial deployments supporting multiple simultaneous customer programs, each involving engineering support, customer integration, inventory positioning and certification of our work, our working capital requirements grow in proportion to that activity. With approximately $37 million in cash as of the end of the first quarter and two contract manufacturing relationships in place, we believe we are well positioned to support our pipeline through commercialization. We have no plans for additional ATM usage this year. Our priority is executing on our commercial programs and translating that activity into revenue growth that makes our path to profitability and cash flow break even increasingly visible. I will now turn it over to Greg Sadikop, our Chief Accounting Officer, to review the first quarter 2026 financial results. Greg?

Thank you, Mallory. Good afternoon. I will now review our financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. Earlier today we issued our earnings release announcing the operating and financial Results for the three months ended March 31, 2026, focusing on the GAAP financial statements. During the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, we recorded revenue of $3.1 million and $0.3 million, respectively. Revenue recorded in the first quarter of 2026 represents our fifth consecutive quarter of revenue growth commensurate with the increase in revenue. Our cost of revenue in the first quarter of 2026 was approximately $2 million, yielding a 36% gross margin versus a 27% gross margin reported in the first quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily due to higher volume of our Power Bridge Pro transmitter shipped during the first quarter of 2026. Total operating expense for the three months ended March 31, 2026 decreased by approximately $0.8 million to $2.9 million from $3.7 million in the first quarter of 2025, representing a 21% year over year improvement. The GAAP net loss reported for the three months ended March 31, 2026 was $1.7 million versus a net loss of $3.4 million in the prior year period, representing a 51% improvement year over year. With that, I will turn the call back to Mallory for closing remarks.

Thank you, Greg. I would like to close with some perspective on where we stand. Two years ago, when I joined Energous, we were continuing to develop our technology and operating with a challenged balance sheet. In addition to strategic execution, it has been equally as important to me to rebuild credibility with investors. I have personally spoken to a broad population of investors and it is my sincere hope that our performance over the last two years has demonstrated that commitment and the Energous team is excited about the prospects ahead. Today we have demonstrated five consecutive quarters of revenue growth. We launched three new products creating a compelling end to end wireless power network solution and have more than 39,000 power bridge transmitters deployed. We have two active large scale commercial deployments with Fortune 10 Enterprises, one with over 1500 US locations completed and expanding, and one now operating internationally across multiple geographies and use cases. We have a structured proof of concept pipeline spanning retail, manufacturing, food service and government sectors. We have an active co selling partnership with a major cloud infrastructure provider. Our flagship products have achieved regulatory approvals in key jurisdictions. I believe that we have crossed the turnaround chasm. The transformation is real and it is documented. Our job now is execution, converting pipeline into deployments, expanding within existing customers and scaling our platform across new industries and geographies and continuing to innovate. We believe the platform, the infrastructure, the partnerships and the capital are in place to do exactly that. We are grateful for your attention today and we look forward to continuing this dialogue and will now open the call for questions.

Yeah. So maybe I'll start and then Gianpaolo can chime in as well. So, you know, we're working really hard to not just try to produce sequential growth on the top line, but also working toward a path to profitability and cash flow. Breakeven. So we're doing those in parallel. A lot of the Top line growth is based on our ability to convert proof of concept deployments that we have going on. Many of those are co selling efforts with AWS and converting those into commercial deployments.

Great. Can you talk about the AWS relationship in more detail and how important the ISV Accelerate program is and kind of the pace and magnitude of the launches that we've seen on the partner site moving from 5 plus to 50 plus. And I know you clarified in the press release, but like what does that say for the relationship you have with them? And maybe give us some color in terms of what the response seems to be in those POCs so far. Kind of give us an indication of your ability to continue to grow and accelerate over the next couple years.

Yeah, Mark, this is Gianpaolo. I'm going to head and address these and obviously Mallory, she can chime in. As far as aws, I think the relationship, it's a very strong relationship that we have built with AWS over probably the last two years, two and a half years. I think we've had a lot of discussion, we've had lots of trainings between energous and AWS RSMs, which is obviously the sales managers sort of to demonstrate how our solution works and why. Our solution is actually something that AWS needs and wants and wants to push. Right. I always say that the relationship is, is mutually beneficial. It's a quid pro quo, meaning we push data into the AWS cloud. AWS basically makes money off of data. Right. But most importantly, when we talk about real time asset tracking, visibility across retail, supply chain, manufacturing, this is the missing link that AWS has not had in the past. When they come across obviously application that they've got to do with real time asset tracking, cold chain monitoring, they don't have or they did not have in the past, a robust and compelling solution that really Brings lots of value and ROIs within a year. And so they have recognized that with Energous. And this is the reason why we are in a lot of discussions with some of their end customers where we get introduced by aws and, and sort of like those discussions turn sometimes quickly into POCs, because we come across pretty much the same pain point that we have seen at these Fortune 10 customers. Right. Lack of visibility, lack of real time data, inability to really monitor asset as they move through complex supply chain. And we solve that pain point very nicely. And this is the reason why we are in those conversations with them in terms of momentum.

Yeah, certainly, yeah. Oftentimes we see AWS stepping in, you know, sort of like sponsoring, you know, the PoCs to enable customers, customers to really test the technology quickly, assess the value and obviously move them quickly from a POC phase into what we want in deployment phase. So sometimes that sponsorship help accelerate the momentum in terms of like, okay, let's get the POC going, let's validate the data, let's validate the technology and then let's move quickly once we do that into more of a deployment discussion with the end customer. Okay, and then you were going to comment on the momentum there? Yeah, absolutely. I think you mentioned. Right. We went from like 5 to 50 plus. So there's definitely a lot of momentum. Mallory said that before during the call, we have definitely crossed that inflection point. And so now we are at a point where a lot of other customers within retail, within manufacturing, within logistics, you know, are not anymore on the fence about this technology, are not anymore on the fence about ambient iot and they want to get a piece of it. And so this is really, and this reflects, you know, the acceleration momentum that we see through POCs. Because, you know, the world is out there, you know, what we are doing with the two Fortune 10 customers. So anybody else, you know, within the same space or market wants to get a piece of the technology because the benefits are very tangible.

Yeah. And Mark, just to add to what Gianpaolo said, I think we pointed this out in the earnings release, but I think it's just important to also say it again here. The 50 plus launches on the AWS partner page. That doesn't necessarily reflect that it's 50 plus customers, so. Right, no, that's clear. The way they recognize a launch is that, you know, it's more like an order. So a single customer might have multiple orders because maybe they're testing different use cases or deploying to different facilities and stages. So I just want to make sure that's clear.

Yeah, no, that's been clear. But what I've been focused on being aware of that is that it's gone from 5 to 50 plus. So that was kind of notable. So I wanted to hear about that. One other news in Supply Chain, I know you don't talk about who your customers are, so I'm not implying that this is one of your customers, but Amazon announced the Supply Chain services kind of going head to head against a UPS are the services that they're looking to provide something where you guys might be a fit. Not saying are a fit, I'm saying is that, is there a play there for you guys?

So let me Mark, let me actually answer the question by looking at ups. Right. So we know that UPS basically uses a company that is called Traconomy and they start to like have pretty much when you look at, from a technology standpoint, they sort of have the same pretty much base layer technology, but it's battery based. Right. And they use basically battery based Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) that basically help UPS asset get a lot more visibility as they travel. Right. So yeah, I mean I think we have a superior technology because not only we eliminate the batteries but. And so we reduce cost of ownership. But I think we have a much more accurate technology that can really pinpoint where things are even within very complex operational facilities. So I think it's. Yeah, I think it's converging to a direction where. Why not. Why Amazon could not make use of Uber building today.

Yeah, Mallory, I'll take this and please chime in. I think John, we're looking at every Opportunity that comes our way. Right. Because once you have deployed with the technology, then you're starting to learn that the use cases are very similar from opportunity to opportunity. So for us becomes more of a lend and expand sort of like exercise. But nevertheless, I think it's also very important to highlight the fact that we have very strong partners that we work with throughout basically the POC and deployment phase. And those partners are also critical to enable us to basically capitalize on multiple opportunity. It's not that we do everything on our own. We work with system integrators, with installers who are coming in and are helping really us scale the solution and sort of like move to the next use case within the same customer or move to the next customer.

Hey, Mallory. Hey, John. Paulo, how are you? Congratulations on the seminal inflection point on the seminal inflection point. Just had a quick follow up question on the AWS opportunity. Can you quantify for investors to help educate us within their reverse logistics partnership that you guys have with them, how many potential customers would benefit from your solution, both end to end and the hardware stack? Just trying to understand what the long term opportunity is. We see the 50 launches, which is phenomenal. But I think if you can help educate investors, that would be great. Thank you.

Yeah, I'm going to start. I would say when we talk about aws, right, and you look at the scale of customers AWS has within retail, IoT, manufacturing and logistics, we're talking about thousands of customers there, right? So the scale is huge. I think we are trying to obviously work very closely with them so that we can potentially reach as many customers as we can. And as I mentioned before, what we see is that the use cases, the pain points, the pain points that these customers have are pretty similar from customer to customer. But yeah. Given the scale of AWS and given the relationship of the number of customers they have, it's pretty big. I mean, really thousands of retail, IoT manufacturing and logistics customers with very similar use case with very similar pain points.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Michael Molnar with MYTA Advisors. You may proceed. Hi, Mallory. Hi, Gianpaolo. Thanks for your time and appreciate the clarity on the ATM and all the progress you've made over the last year. So. Well, well done. Giampaolo, question for you on the international opportunity. Is it, is the go to market process there similar to what you experience here in the US or is there a sort of degree of difficulty or customization that an international non US client requires, and would that ultimately imply less opportunity there or lower margins for that business? Or do you see it as just as robust as what you could, what you could do here in the U.S. thank you.

Yeah, it's a great question. I think in terms of use cases, very similar use cases, we are driving in Europe or internationally based on what we see here in what we see here in the US So I would say that from, from a margin standpoint, it's pretty much flat. It's pretty much the same. You know, there's no, there are no differences from one region to the other. Technically, though, there are some differences which are making our deployment a little bit different from what we see here in the US and the technical aspect is in Europe, in country, in Europe, basically you see two different type of frequency of operation. When it comes down to RF Energy, you see 917 and also 865. Okay, so there are countries that want to operate strictly at 865 MHz versus other countries that they want to operate at 917 MHz. And that I think is the biggest difference that we see between obviously Europe and US. But we have products that are capable of meeting both requirements. We have Power Bridge protransmitters that can operate in 917, and we also have Power Bridge Pro transmitters that, you know, can operate at a lower frequency. So it's not a challenge, but I think it's a technical difference that I think needs to be highlighted.

so we're still in the process of ramping the U.S. contract manufacturer to accommodate, you know, what I would call significant volume. So there is some tooling and test fixtures and things like that that we need to invest in. I think that'll be settled within Q2 in terms of capacity. What I'll say is between the two contract manufacturers, I believe we're in very good shape to be able to accommodate any kind of accelerated growth that we may see as these PoCs and enterprise expansions ramp up.

Yeah, Mark, it's a great question. It's John Paulo, I'm going to try to answer. And obviously, Mallory, she can chime in any, anytime. I will say that manufacturing is also a market segment where we do see our solution being a great fit. As I mentioned during the, you know, during the call, we're working with a manufacturing facility here in U.S. so manufacturing, I think, you know, pharmaceutical, obviously, you know, we've been talking about logistics, retail. You just name it. And when I say manufacturing. Right. Mark, I know I don't give you a strict answer, but manufacturing is a very broad term. So within the manufacturing space, there's definitely multiple interesting segments that are looking at our solution as a potential solution to be adopted across their operation.

Yeah, I think AI is an important driver. But again, we always like to say that if you don't feed the AI with a meaningful data, then there is no AI Then AI doesn't really scale. And this is what we are doing. Here we are creating a physical AI layer at the center level, where now data gets generated seamlessly, and that data gets fed into AI models that are used to make better and much more efficient decision. And so I think the two, they really go end to end. Right. You need the data to have a much more efficient AI. And so this is basically what we are doing. We are right at that intersection point where we're generating the data, and then we're pushing the data into AI models and we're enabling AI to really thrive and make better decisions that will basically improve customer operation and efficiencies.