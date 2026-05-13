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May 13, 2026 5:39 PM 33 min read

Energous Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2deb2u4d/

Summary

Energous reported a significant revenue increase in Q1 2026, reaching $3.1 million, marking their fifth consecutive quarter of revenue growth.

The company has transitioned from technology validation to volume production, with active deployments in Fortune 10 enterprises and regulatory approvals across major markets.

Energous has a strong cash position of $37 million and is focusing on commercializing their pipeline without further ATM usage for the year.

The company expanded its manufacturing capacity with a new U.S.-based contract manufacturer to support growing demand.

Management emphasized their strategic partnership with AWS, which has become a key channel for customer acquisition and proof of concept evaluations.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Mallory Burak (Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer)

Gianpaolo Marino

Mallory Burak (Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer)

Greg Sadikoff (Chief Accounting Officer)

Mallory Burak (Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. One moment for questions. And our first question comes from John Hickman with Leydenbrook Thalman. You may proceed.

John Hickman

Hi, Mallory, can you hear me okay? Yeah. Hi John. So can you. I know you have a goal of trying to grow each quarter. You've done it for five quarters. Can you elaborate or maybe give us a little insight into the ability to keep that trend going for the rest of the year?

Mallory Burak (Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

our next question comes from Mark Gomes with pipeline data. He may proceed.

Mark Gomes

Yeah, I don't know what happened on the call there. It sounded like you were in the middle of giving an answer and then something happened there. So maybe you want to finish that response and then I can answer, ask my questions. Thanks.

Mallory Burak (Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer)

Oh, sure. Thanks, Mark. Yeah, no, you know, I was just saying that we're highly focused on working with the pipeline that we have to convert it into revenue and we're bringing up, you know, we're bringing up the US contract manufacturer into higher volumes and just being prepared to fulfill demand, you know, as we can convert it.

Mark Gomes

Gianpaolo Marino

Mark Gomes

Yes, sir. Yeah. Is that why they're subsidizing the poc? From what I understand, ISV accelerate means, you know, that they, that they, they put money towards those POCs and that they compensate their own salespeople for. For selling your solution?

Gianpaolo Marino

Mallory Burak (Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer)

Mark Gomes

Gianpaolo Marino

Mark Gomes

Great. I'll go back. I've got more questions but I'll come back in the queue. Also sounds like UPS maybe the opportunity to switch over to you guys if you have superior technology. But I'll cede the floor for a minute.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from John Hickman with Bladenbrook Thalman. You may proceed.

John Hickman

Hey, I just wanted a follow up question on you know, the, or the customers that you talk about. Fortune 10, a big customer in. Overseas in the tobacco world. Do you have the time or bandwidth to handle maybe a more mundane company in the bottom of the like S&P 500? Are you even looking at that kind of business?

Gianpaolo Marino

John Hickman

So Mallory, do you think there will come a time this year when you might be able to name a name?

Mallory Burak (Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer)

Oh my gosh, we would love to name a name. Unfortunately right now the customers we have won't grant us permission to do it. But yeah, we're definitely trying to work with customers that will let us use their name.

John Hickman

And Gianpaolo, can you maybe qualify how large that Q Quick Service restaurant proof of concept is?

Gianpaolo Marino

Yeah, I mean, I can say that, you know, it's a major QSR here in the United States, you know, with thousands of, you know, retail stores across nationwide. So it's pretty sizable.

Mallory Burak (Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer)

Okay, thank you. I'll stead the floor. Thanks, John.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from John Henderson within Inflections Consulting. You may proceed.

John Henderson

Gianpaolo Marino

John Henderson

Great, thanks so much. Appreciate it.

OPERATOR

Thanks, Sean.

Michael Molnar

Gianpaolo Marino

Michael Molnar

Okay, I've got it. Thank you for that. And Mallory, you added a contract manufacturer. And I think when we spoke a couple months back, you had mentioned there was some spend associated with spooling up these relationships. Is that pretty much behind you now? And what sort of capacity do you have in place from a revenue perspective with two contract manufacturers here in the U.S.

Mallory Burak (Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer)

Michael Molnar

Okay, great. Well, thank you both for your time. Well done. And happy to see you doing a call again and providing so much, so much information and clarity as you progress. So well done. Thanks for your time.

Mallory Burak (Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer)

Thanks, Mike.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And as a reminder to ask a question, please press star one one on your telephone. Our next question comes from Mark Gomes with pipelinedata. You may proceed.

Mark Gomes

Yes, so, you know, obviously, food and drugs are getting a lot of attention. The government mandate as kind of the driver kind of there. What other areas or use cases are you seeing popping up? And are there prospective customers approaching you and saying, hey, can we use your technology this way?

Gianpaolo Marino

Mark Gomes

Great. And then one last one for me is, you know, with all the attention with regard to these government mandates, we also know that AI has been kind of a good enabler here. What would you say, like, everybody got excited around this space with the government mandates, but how would you characterize AI? Is it, you know, much smaller driver, equal driver, bigger driver? You know, how should we look at that?

Gianpaolo Marino

Mark Gomes

Great. Well, keep it going, guys. Congratulations on the progress and looking forward to hearing about more. Thanks.

Gianpaolo Marino

Thanks, Mark.

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