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May 13, 2026 5:39 PM 37 min read

Full Transcript: Aytu BioPharma Q3 2026 Earnings Call

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) released third-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2142/53861

Summary

Aytu Biopharma Inc reported a net revenue of $12.4 million for Q3 2026, down 33% year over year, impacted by a strategic shift in sales focus and the introduction of generic competition.

The company launched EXUA, a treatment for major depressive disorder, with 1,300 prescriptions written in Q3, contributing $2.4 million in revenue, and showing strong early adoption and refill activity.

Aytu Biopharma Inc is focusing on a disciplined and targeted commercial strategy for EXUA, with plans to expand market reach and maintain financial discipline while leveraging their RX Connect platform to improve patient access.

Despite a decrease in the ADHD and pediatric portfolios, the company remains positive about EXUA's growth potential and its role as a significant growth driver.

Management expressed confidence in EXUA's early success and positive feedback from prescribers and patients, stating that the product addresses a significant unmet need in the market.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good day. Welcome to the Aytu Biopharma Inc fiscal 2026 Q3 earnings call. This time, all participants are in listen only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require operator assistance during the conference, please press Star 0 on your telephone keypad. Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Robert Bloom. Investor Relations. You may begin.

Robert Bloom (Investor Relations)

Josh Disbrow (Chief Executive Officer)

Ryan Selhorn (Chief Financial Officer)

Josh Disbrow (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thomas Flatten (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good afternoon, guys. Thanks for taking the question. Hey, Ryan, just doing some back of the envelope math. I kind of figured about a million and a half in quote unquote stocking revenue in the exua number for the quarter. Is that a reasonable assumption? Sorry. Yeah, that is a pretty accurate calculation. Okay.

Josh Disbrow (Chief Executive Officer)

Thomas Flatten (Equity Analyst)

Ryan Selhorn (Chief Financial Officer)

Thank you. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. The next question will be from Naz Rahman from Maxim Group. Naz, your line is live.

Naz Rahman (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And once again, as a reminder, it'll be star one on your phone. If you wish to ask a question on today's call, the next question is coming from Ed Wu from Ascendian Capital. Ed, your line is live.

Ed Wu (Equity Analyst)

Josh Disbrow (Chief Executive Officer)

Ed Wu (Equity Analyst)

Excellent. Well, thanks a lot for answering my questions and I wish you guys good luck.

Josh Disbrow (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you. Thank you, Ed.

OPERATOR

Thank you. There were no other questions at this time. I would now like to hand the call back to Josh Disbrow for closing remarks.

Josh Disbrow (Chief Executive Officer)

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