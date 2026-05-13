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May 13, 2026 5:38 PM 31 min read

ClearPoint Neuro Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

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View the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=IjzOoM7l

Summary

ClearPoint Neuro reported record revenue of $12.1 million for Q1 2026, with a 43% growth rate driven by organic and inorganic device growth, particularly due to the acquisition of the EraFlow product line.

The company outlined progress in its four strategic growth pillars: biologics and drug delivery, neurosurgery navigation and robotics, laser therapy and access, and neurocritical care and active CSF exchange, expecting all to grow double digits in 2026.

ClearPoint Neuro maintained a gross margin of 64% for Q1 2026, and while operational cash burn was $8 million, it is anticipated to decrease in future quarters following the ERAS integration.

The company has 60 active biopharma partners and is involved in over 25 clinical trials across 15 disease indications, with more than 10 partner programs under FDA expedited review.

Future revenue guidance for 2026 is projected between $52 to $56 million, with strategic focus on expanding its CAL facility and integrating EraFlow assets into its portfolio.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Joe Burnett (Chief Executive Officer)

Danilo d'Alessandro (Chief Financial Officer)

Joe Burnett (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

We will now be conducting A question And Answer session,. If you would like to Ask A question, please press Star one on your telephone keypad. A confirmation tone will indicate your line is in the question queue. You may press Star two to remove yourself from the queue. For participants using speaker equipment, it may be necessary be necessary to pick up the handset before pressing the star keys. One moment, please. While we poll for questions,

Frank Tackinen (Equity Analyst)

Joe Burnett (Chief Executive Officer)

Frank Tackinen (Equity Analyst)

Very helpful. And then maybe for my second one, just help us through kind of low end versus high end of guidance. What are some of the key variables you're tracking that might push you towards one of those two ends?

Joe Burnett (Chief Executive Officer)

Frank Tackinen (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Okay, very helpful. Thank you.

Tom Steffen (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Tom Steffen with Stifel. Please proceed with your question. Great. Hey guys, thanks for taking the questions. Maybe as a follow up to Frank's prior question, Danilo, maybe for you, can you talk a bit about revenue cadence for the year as we think about the guide and notably as we how much of the mix is kind of base business versus versus IroFlow and

Danilo d'Alessandro (Chief Financial Officer)

Joe Burnett (Chief Executive Officer)

Tom Steffen (Equity Analyst)

That's great, Appreciate that. And then I guess moving down the P and L if you will, specifically around Euroflow and I know you mentioned it can fluctuate, but is this mid 60% range potentially sustainable moving forward? And then sort of similarly on opex, Joe, you mentioned some one timers. How much were those and what's kind of the right OPEX run rate moving forward for 26?

Joe Burnett (Chief Executive Officer)

Tom Steffen (Equity Analyst)

Thanks guys. Thank you. Thank you.

Matthew Blackman (Equity Analyst)

Joe Burnett (Chief Executive Officer)

Matthew Blackman (Equity Analyst)

Joe Burnett (Chief Executive Officer)

Danilo d'Alessandro (Chief Financial Officer)

Matthew Blackman (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Thank you, guys. Appreciate it.

Joe Burnett (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

And we have reached the end of the question and answer session and therefore I would like to turn the floor back over to CEO Joe Burnett for closing remarks.

Joe Burnett (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

And this concludes today's conference, and you may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.

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