GrabAGun Digital Hldgs Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

GrabAGun Digital Hldgs (NYSE:PEW) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/361546724
Summary
GrabAGun Digital Holdings Inc reported a Q1 revenue increase of 11.1% year over year to $25.9 million, with firearm sales rising 10.5%.
The company launched Pew Logistics, a white-labeled direct-to-consumer fulfillment solution, and onboarded Kel Tec and Daria Arms as initial clients.
Mobile engagement accounted for 67% of traffic and 64% of revenue, highlighting the importance of digital channels.
GrabAGun Digital Holdings Inc maintains a strong balance sheet with $106.4 million in cash and minimal debt, allowing for strategic investments.
Management emphasized disciplined M&A strategy focusing on long-term shareholder value and maintaining a competitive pricing position.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Mark Nemati (Chief Executive Officer)
Justin Hilty (Chief Financial Officer)
Mark Nemati (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Matt Karanda (Equity Analyst)
Mark Nemati (Chief Executive Officer)
Matt Karanda (Equity Analyst)
Okay. All right, appreciate that, Mark. And then just maybe on the Pew logistics solution, good to see the second customer added there. How should we think about the funnel of opportunity, I guess as it pertains to maybe manufacturing partners that could sign up, how you're attacking the market overall and how growth should unfold as that kind of ramps from a standing start?
Mark Nemati (Chief Executive Officer)
Matt Karanda (Equity Analyst)
Okay. And then on the margin front on few logistics, I mean, I guess it's fair to say, given this is service revenue and maybe there's a little bit of logistics cost associated with it, should come at a significantly higher gross margin than the core E commerce platform. Is that a fair assumption?
Mark Nemati (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, the platform is significantly higher. Yeah. Like you said it's a rev share model. So in addition to those pick pack fees, gross margin profile there is upwards of 70%, which is much higher compared to that of the hard goods e commerce platform.
Matt Karanda (Equity Analyst)
Okay, all right, got it. And then on the M and A funnel, I guess I didn't particularly detect like a different tone from you guys. It seems like you're just remaining patient there. And we'll look for opportunistic M and A as it becomes available. But just any update on the funnel and maybe level of urgency as we kind of think about deploying capital on the M and A front?
Mark Nemati (Chief Executive Officer)
Matt Karanda (Equity Analyst)
Yeah. Okay. And then in the meantime, in terms of cash deployment organically, I guess are there any chunkier expenses or capital expenses that we should be thinking about as you ramp the distribution center and move in there fully through the end of the year or with few logistics and getting that up and running, how should we think about, I guess, the capital outlay organically from a cash perspective through the rest of the year for those items?
Mark Nemati (Chief Executive Officer)
Matt Karanda (Equity Analyst)
Okay, got it. I'll leave it there, guys. Thanks so much.
OPERATOR
There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back to Mark Nemati for closing remarks. Mark, please go ahead.
Mark Nemati (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you, operator. And thank you to everyone who joined us today. Before we sign off, I would like to thank our employees whose dedication and hard work continues to drive our success every day. I also want to thank our shareholders for your continued support and confidence in Grab a gun as we execute our long term vision. We look forward to speaking with you on our next earnings call.
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