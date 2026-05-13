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May 13, 2026 5:36 PM 33 min read

Transcript: CytoSorbents Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

CytoSorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://app.webinar.net/KbgRLmJk8ow

Summary

Cytosorbents Corp reported a 2% year-over-year revenue growth to $8.9 million for Q1 2026, despite geopolitical disruptions affecting distributor sales.

The company is focusing on expanding its core Cytosorb business internationally, with notable growth outside Germany and a robust 69% gross margin, albeit slightly lower than the previous year due to strategic inventory reductions.

Cytosorbents Corp is progressing towards FDA approval for DrugSorb ATR, with recent clarifications from the FDA on required mechanistic data, aiming for a new de novo submission by late 2026 or early 2027.

Operational improvements and strategic cost reductions have led to a 22% improvement in operating loss, with a goal to achieve operating cash flow break-even in the second half of 2026.

Management emphasized the growing clinical and economic value of Cytosorb therapy, with ongoing efforts to optimize treatment protocols and expand the sales force selectively to drive future growth.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Pete Mariani (Chief Financial Officer)

Philip Chan (Chief Executive Officer)

Philip Chan (Chief Executive Officer)

Philip Chan (Chief Executive Officer)

Philip Chan (Chief Executive Officer)

Mikas Deliagaris (Chief Medical Officer)

Mikas Deliagaris (Chief Medical Officer)

Mikas Deliagaris (Chief Medical Officer)

Mikas Deliagaris (Chief Medical Officer)

Pete Mariani (Chief Financial Officer)

Philip Chan (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Michael Sarcon (Equity Analyst)

Mikas Deliagaris (Chief Medical Officer)

OPERATOR

And your next question comes from the line of Tom Kerr, please go ahead.

Tom Kerr

Good afternoon, guys. A couple business questions. We don't talk much about the Middle east business. Can you expand on that? You know, which countries? Is it all distributor business or is there any direct sales in the Middle Eastern region? Just any more color on the.

Philip Chan (Chief Executive Officer)

Tom Kerr

Got it. All right, that makes sense. One More finance question on the gross margins in inventory. Sorry if I missed this, but are the inventory levels where you want to be or will there be continued sort of drag on gross margin this quarter or next quarter?

Pete Mariani (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Again, if you wish to ask a question, please press Star one to join the queue. And your next question comes from the line of Shan Lee. Please go ahead.

Shan Lee

Hey, good afternoon guys and thanks for taking my questions. I just have a couple. On the commercial side to Germany, you mentioned that you're seeing good signs of a turnaround and expects to grow in the south force there again. So I was wondering, when do you expect the overall German market to inflect back to growth and what's the expected cost of the sales expansion that you're looking at?

Philip Chan (Chief Executive Officer)

Shan Lee

Great, thanks for that. My second question is on the. Well, the direct sales outside Germany seem to grow really well with 13% this quarter. So maybe you could elaborate a bit on what's the primary drivers behind this growth and why it's so different from what we see in Germany, at least in the previous quarters.

Philip Chan (Chief Executive Officer)

Shan Lee

That's very helpful. My last question is on the Middle East. So you mentioned that there were half a million dollars of delayed distributor orders. I was wondering whether you feel that that's still Recoverable either in Q2 or later this year. And do you expect to see continued impact in the region as well?

Philip Chan (Chief Executive Officer)

Shan Lee

Great. Thank you for the additional clarity on that. And that's all I have. Thanks again for taking questions.

Philip Chan (Chief Executive Officer)

Sure. Thanks for the question.

OPERATOR

There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back over to Phil Chen for the closing remarks.

Philip Chan (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference call. Thank you all for joining. You may now disconnect.

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