Microvision Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

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And good afternoon ladies and gentlemen and thank you for your patience. Your conference will begin shortly. And once again thank you for your patience. Your conference will begin shortly. That's. Good afternoon and welcome to the Microvision First Quarter 2026 Financial and Operating Results Conference call. At this time all participants are placed on a listen only mode. At the end of management's remarks there will be a question and answer session. Investors can submit their questions within the meeting webcast by typing them into the Q&A button on the left side of their viewing screen. Analysts who publish research may ask questions on the phone line. For analysts to ask a question on the phone line, please press star one on your phone. Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Drew Marcum. Please go ahead.

Thank you. Matthew Good afternoon everyone. I am here today with our Chief Executive Officer Glenn DeVos and our interim Chief Financial Officer Steve Hernowicz. Following our prepared remarks, we will open the call to questions. Please note that some of the information you will hear today will include forward looking statements including but not limited to Strategic Plans, acquisition benefits and integration synergies, expectations regarding customer engagement and product deliveries. Go to market strategies, product performance and pricing, market landscape and opportunities, cash flow forecasts, liquidity and the impacts of recent financing activities, availability of funds and access to capital, expected revenue, operating expenses and cash balances, as well as statements containing words like believe, expect, plan and other similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from the future results implied or expressed in the Forward looking statements. We encourage you to review our SEC filings, including our most recently filed Annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q. These filings describe risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed in our forward looking statements. All forward looking statements are made as of the date of this call and except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update this information. In addition, we will present certain financial measures on this call that will be considered non GAAP under the SEC's Regulation G for reconciliations of each non GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as for all financial data presented on this call. Please refer to the information included in our press release and in our Form 8-K, dated and submitted to the SEC today, both of which can be found on our corporate [email protected] under the 'SEC Filings' tab. This conference call will be available for audio replay on the investor Relations section of our website. Now I would like to turn the call over to Glenn DeVos, our CEO.

Glenn thanks Drew. Last quarter we introduced our vision for what we call LiDAR 2.0 and we outlined how the new Microvision was being built to lead this next era of the lidar industry. Today I want to provide you with an update. In short, our strategy is working. Over the first quarter we made significant progress integrating these technologies, teams, operations and customer relationships acquired through Luminar and Scantinel. What we have today is one Microvision organization. At the same time, we have successfully restarted key Luminar commercial programs. We've resumed shipments across multiple customer engagements, continue receiving repeat orders from existing customers, and expanded work with prospective customers across industrial, security and defense automotive applications are three key end markets. Importantly, this progress gives us increased confidence in both the operational direction of the company and the commercial opportunities that lie ahead of us through the balance of 2026. First quarter revenue represents the start of commercial traction. We believe that our operational foundation work completed during Q1 now positions Microvision for accelerating momentum as we move through the year. That is the message I want you to take away from today's call. The new Microvision is operationally integrated, accelerating our commercial traction and executing against the LiDAR 2.0 strategy we laid out last quarter. Before I go deeper into our progress, I want to briefly touch on why we continue to believe this transition to LiDAR 2.0 is so important. As I shared in our last earnings call, LiDAR 1.0 was primarily defined by a technology first mindset. Companies competed to build the most impressive standalone sensor, often without fully considering the economics, scalability, or operational realities key to broad deployment. But increasingly, customers are telling us something very different. Whether we're speaking with mining equipment manufacturers, industrial automation companies, defense integrators, or automotive OEMs, the conversation is not centered on sensor performance alone, but on the criteria that will drive value for their businesses. First, lower cost is central to enabling scaling deployments. Second, they're looking for mature, proven solutions they can depend on for reliability and secure production launches. And three solutions must be easily integrated into their system architectures. Customers want the right performance for the right application. They want solutions they can easily integrate into complete perception and control systems. They want flexibility through open software architectures. And they want products that are designed with cost and scalability in mind from day one. And that's what LiDAR 2.0 is all about. We believe the industry is now evolving to the areas where Microvision is strongest portfolio breadth we now have the broadest technology portfolio in our industry designed to cost engineering. It's not complicated. Cost drives mass adoption open software framework giving our customers flexibility and control of their software and systems and finally disciplined execution across all aspects of the business. Today, as I stated earlier, the new Microvision has the most comprehensive product portfolio in our industry and this enables us to win in our three key market segments. Our Movia family of products provide compact solid state short range sensing for industrial security and defense and automotive applications. Iris and HALO expand our capability into long range detection based on real world production for automotive and industrial programs and Scantinel's FMCW platform gives us ultra long range sensing capabilities for automotive and security and defense. With our Mosaic and Sentinel software platforms, we now offer a complete perception stack and development environment from silicon to point cloud to perception software all built around microvision's open software framework that enables our customers to seamlessly integrate and build differentiated capabilities on top of our platform. Now, just as important as integrating our product portfolio, we now have one unified engineering and product organization bringing these technologies together over the last quarter we have completed much of the work of integrating the Luminar and Scantinel assets and teams into the new microvision. This includes aligning engineering organizations, integrating product roadmaps, consolidating operation functions and continuing the transition of engineering ops and manufacturing into our Orlando facility. Today there is one Microvision team executing on one unified strategy and the benefits of that integration are now showing up in the business. From a commercial standpoint, one of our highest priorities following the Luminar acquisition with stabilizing existing customer programs and re establishing commercial continuity. I'm pleased to share that we have made significant progress on that front. Let me touch on key developments for each of our three end markets for industrial We've restarted shipments and active programs with customers in mining, off road logistics and warehouse automation. As I have talked about previously, the industrial market has started a significant transformation from high cost electromechanical systems to compact and cost effective solid state sensors. Our Movia Sensor product line is leading this transformation. Customer feedback of our Movia S has been incredibly positive and we are on schedule for a planned production launch later this year. In security and defense, we now have active engagements focused on drone based LiDAR perception, aviation traffic management and unmanned ground vehicles or UGVs. In March we shared how our Movia Air products can extend the perception of surface vehicles with our ability to compute real time maps and supporting terrain analytics for navigability. This real time processing on the edge or in the drone is an industry first and is only possible with our lightweight, compact and low power Movia Air sensors and it's a major advancement for drone based ISR capabilities. Additionally, we have just announced our collaboration with Avular on a fully integrated payload to further expand our capability and access to markets for drones. We cannot be more excited about the opportunities in this space and working with the Avular team. And finally for automotive, we continue to actively engage with the passenger car OEMs as they define their next gen level 3 and 4 system architectures. While this is a key market for us, we recognize that this market will take time to develop and until sensor costs are significantly reduced, we will only see limited deployments and adoption. As such, we remain focused on our TriLiDAR architecture as a key enabler of expanding LiDAR perception performance while significantly reducing total system costs. We recently demonstrated the first integration of HALO with Luvia silicon and a full 360 degree perception system at the ACT convention in Las Vegas. There was strong interest in our Trilater architecture and planned follow up with key CV for commercial vehicle and autonomous trucking companies. I couldn't be more excited about what came out of them. Additionally, Movia S with its wide field of view is a perfect sensor for robotaxi and urban autonomy applications where near field detection of obstacles and vulnerable road users is so critical. As a compact solid state sensor, it offers that right performance, but at a much lower cost than today's electromechanical lidar. This is why our portfolio expansion was so important for microvision. We have the ability to bring the right solution at the right cost to each of these end markets. These opportunities also benefit from Microvision's ability to to be a one stop shop for our customers full LiDAR perception needs, and it's exciting to see how these conversations are shifting from technology evaluation to operational deployment. Another important development during the quarter was the continued strengthening of our leadership team. Executives like Julia Imlauer driving AI Strategy, Phil Bellomo leading Product engineering, Elman Ramovich leading our Program Management Office and Fabio Laura leading our Operations and Manufacturing center in Orlando continue to bring deep operational and execution expertise to our organization. This operational discipline matters because the next chapter of LiDAR isn't simply about having a great technology. It's about delivering solutions reliably, economically and at scale. And that's what we're building the new microvision to do. Before I turn things over to Steve, I want to briefly touch on our outlook for the balance of 2026. Q1 represents the start of our commercial traction as we focus on integration and operational consolidation, stabilizing those customer programs and transitioning of POS and restarting commercial execution. As we move through the remainder of the year, we expect the operational progress achieved in Q1 to increasingly translate into commercial and financial momentum. And based on this progress that we've made this quarter, we have increased confidence in our outlook for the balance of 26. I'll now turn the call over to Steve to review our first quarter financial performance. Steve

thank you Glenn. Before I dive into the financials for the quarter, I want to highlight some key activities that took place during the quarter. First, we closed on the acquisition of Scantinel Photonics in January that in addition to time of flight technology within our current products added FMCW technology to our product portfolio. Second, we closed on our acquisition of the LIDAR assets of Luminar Technologies in February that complemented our product portfolio with a long range LIDAR solution bringing immediate revenue, commercial opportunities and talent that is developing the next generation long range lighter. As Glenn mentioned, our integration of the acquired businesses is progressing well and very efficiently. Third, we closed on a $$43 million financing deal in February with a portion of the funds raised used to repay the $$19.5 million of outstanding principal, balance and interest on a previous note, the remainder to be used for operating activities. The company has the flexibility to pay the new notes in cash or common stock. These three accomplishments are key enablers for us to execute our LIDAR 2.0 strategy, enhance our commercial engagements and deliver our growth expectations. Now turning to our financial results. For the first quarter revenue was $0.9 million, which is which is a $0.3 million or 50% increase as compared to the same period in 2025. Our first-quarter revenue was driven by sales in all three of our focus sectors, automotive, industrial and secure and defense. And 75% of the revenue was attributed to the sale of sensors that we acquired from Luminar, underscoring the value of the acquisition with a ready inventory of automotive qualified long range sensors and an acceleration of our commercial strategy. Gross margin for the first quarter was 39%, a significant increase as compared to the 7% Gross margin in the same quarter last year. Turning now to cash burn, our cash flow from operations plus CapEx for the first quarter was $16.6 million, a $2.4 million increase as compared with the first quarter of last year. The primary driver of this increase includes the operating costs associated with our recent acquisitions of Scantonel and Luminar, with a contributing portion of the increase stemming from Non recurring expenses related to the acquisitions including legal, accounting and audit fees. In terms of liquidity, our balance sheet reflected $$46.1 million in cash, cash equivalents and investment securities at the end of the first quarter. In addition, we have $$42 million available under the current ATM facility. Now let's talk about our full year 2026 guidance. In terms of revenue, we are maintaining our projection of $10 to $15 million and as mentioned on our last call, we expect most of our revenue to come in the second half of the year. We are making great strides in reestablishing trust with our customers post the Luminar acquisition and are seeing commercial traction as a result of those relationships. Regarding cash burn from operations plus CapEx, we are improving our guidance to approximately $60 million for the year from our previous guidance of 65 to $70 million as we are seeing the benefits of our integration activities and synergy cost reduction actions. And finally, we are elevating our Gross margin guidance from positive to 35 to 40% as we continue to aggressively negotiate our supply agreements and optimize the mix of our sensor sales. As we execute our LIDAR 2.0 strategy, enrich our commercial relationships to propel revenue growth, continue financial discipline in spending cash and judiciously engage in capital raise activities. We are well positioned for success in the automotive, industrial and security and defense verticals. Please check out our investor presentation on our website to gain further insights regarding our way forward. Let me now pass it back to Glenn for closing remarks.

Thank you, Steve. I want to conclude the prepared remarks by reiterating my conviction. Our strategy is working. The new Microvision has the most comprehensive product portfolio in our industry which is enabling commercial traction in all three of the markets that we serve. Combined with our execution discipline, this will unlock value for our customers and as well will drive significant shareholder value creation. Thank you, operator. We are now ready for questions.

Yes, sort of long term, you know, sort of the long term model 10 years from now when we're a large scale company. What's the structure of the gross margins? I mean, should this look like a semiconductor business, you know, sort of 50s, 50 to 60, or is sort of 40 to 50 kind of a ceiling for this type of business? Or how do you see it long term? I just want to get a delta from, you know, all the progress that you suddenly jump to here post acquisitions to maybe where the ultimate ceiling might be in terms of margins.

Yeah, I think as we progress into the future, we kind of know what our future is all about, is kind of focusing on our three key sectors. Automotive, as we see being way out into the end of this decade as well as early into the next decade. And we expect our revenue to continue to grow. We had good margins this quarter. We're expecting, As I mentioned, 35 to 40 for the year. And I would expect our margins to grow as we progress into the future. Obviously, we need to continue to manage our overall cost base. That's one of our key pieces of our DNA, so to speak. And we want to make sure that we continue to capitalize on those revenue opportunities that we are expecting as we go throughout these three sectors in the future.

Yeah, I can. I can speak to this. So, Casey first, great to talk to you again. And as of right now, that's all been consolidated into Orlando. So it's built. Building movies there now, Iris. And then we're building up the ability to build HALO there as well. So that's all happening. Iris and Movia S are in place. HALO is coming as we continue that development and then that will suffice. That'll serve our needs for the near term. Higher volume plans still Remain to be working with an outside contractor. Final determination hasn't been made exactly where, but that'll happen over the course of this year.

Okay, but like it sounds like to support this 10 to 15 million, certainly it sounds like Orlando is big enough from a capacity standpoint. Okay, that's correct. Yeah. Terrific. So, Glenn, you were talking about, and this announcement with the drone partner is actually quite interesting because I guess we've been hearing from industry sources that, you know, that the weight of LIDAR units just sort of traditionally has been a little heavy for drones. So clearly you've made a lot of progress. So I'm just fascinated to learn more about how you sort of maybe tackle this sort of weight issue and if you'd offer up sort of a range of how much your unit might weigh, if it's not too competitive in terms of grams, just to give us sort of something amazing in terms of progress.

Happy to talk about. Yeah, drones are really interesting because from, if you think about it, what we're talking about is using drones for doing everything from commercial activities to ISR type of missions. And the key was, the key is going to a solid state technology. So it's a solid state technology, so you eliminate all the scanning and the moving parts and the motors and all of this to really lightweight that drone. And then the second phase of that is to the second piece of that is to have it integrated with the drone architecture itself. Not simply like you see today. Many times the whole thing is bolted onto the drone. It's a complete bolt on type of system. This is looking at optimizing the drone to take advantage of what's already, or optimizing the payload to take advantage of what's on the drone. So we can lightweight that LiDAR sensor. And typically where we want to be is below 300 grams moving as quickly as possible to below 200 grams. And that's still having the ability to do processing and most importantly to do the map generation, the real time map generation on the drone and then communicating that over secure networks to the ground, to the ground station. So whether you're looking at wind turbine blade inspection or inspection of power lines or facilities, or you know, looking at terrain and doing ISR missions, getting that weight down, having that solid state construction is critical. And then having the processing capability and the software that can create lightweight maps, real time on the drone, that's what really opens up that potential for us.

No, it's not an exclusive arrangement. So there's a structure that is a non exclusive but obviously, you know, Avular has been a great partner to work with and so we're our, our first step is always looking at how can we work with them on those solutions and then for us we can help bring them into the US market as well. So it's a great relationship but it's not exclusive. So they can look for other solutions as well. But I think with the work we're doing together it'll be very successful.

This feels like a big leap forward and feels like you have a real leadership position here with a real pain point in terms of the weight for drones. So that's fantastic. The last question I have and I appreciate sort of allowing multiple questions on the FMCW side. I think this is scant now primarily, you know, I guess we're learning more about the ability of that technology to be used in not so much long range but actually super, super short range stuff. So you know, 70 cap equipment and sort of like manufacturing things. I know you have many end markets to be going after but is that an area of potential application or maybe there is some commercial activity around that, but I'm not sure. I appreciated that like FMCW had this sort of, you know, good applicability in what we'll call sort of super short range applications.

Yeah, it's fundamentally, it's an interesting technology because with the approach scanthanol has taken, it's very compelling on long, you know, 1km and long range or what we call ultra long range applications. But the technology is fundamentally applicable to very short range and high accuracy applications like for robotic end effectors and positioning of you know, relative motion for robotics. And so while we've, you know, and the technology we're developing at scantonl really can be used for both. So it has the ability to look at both. The chip scale package we have that we're developing now that we'll have our A samples out beginning of next year will be more of a, think of it as a 1D edge emission configuration, so more suitable for long range scanning. But ultimately the Technology in the 2D version applies very nicely to like you said, ultra short range. And so we'll be looking at that as well. Initial focus is on ultra long range where we're seeing some real demand in not just the commercial Vehicle, but also the security markets in particular around drone detection, aerial detection, aerial survey and for security systems and defense systems.

Yeah, I'll start. And Steve, I mean obviously you can chime in as well. The key, the really critical aspect of our strategy is having that technology portfolio that allows us to then bring the right, and you heard me say it over and over, the right solution, the right performance to the end customer for what their needs are. So we're not trying to force fit a one size fits all solution onto all of these different applications. We can bring exactly what they need. If the customer needs a, you know, 180x135 sensor for robotaxi application, we can give them exactly that. We're not going to try to sell them a 360 degree spinning sensor. We're not going to try to sell them a different, you know, a long range sensor for a near field application and adapt it to that. We're going to, we're going to deliver to them the right performance for that use case and in doing so, cost optimize that so we can come and give them exactly what's needed at the right cost. And you'll hear me say this over and over again, it's all about cost, delivers adoption and delivers volume. So being able to provide the right solution for that application at the right cost is a critical aspect to it. The other thing, and this is more from a business standpoint, is the ability to serve those three end markets that we always talk about, industrial, security and defense and automotive. What that means is we don't have an over dependency on one particular market or one revenue stream that automotive goes through its cycles. I lived through those in my career with Atom and Delphi. You have these ups and these downs and you know, you want countercyclical revenue streams because security and defense does not cycle the same way that automotive does. Industrial. Same thing, they're on different, they're in basically different cycles, that gives you revenue resilience. And so you're not overly dependent on one revenue stream, which, which means that revenue is very fragile depending on what happens in that end market. Then the third piece really is all about discipline. It's all about financial discipline, discipline and execution and really being able to deliver on your commitments to those customers in those end markets. When I think about how Microvision is positioned for LIDAR 2.0, it's exactly those three dimensions.

Software will play two really important roles for LiDAR 2.0. The first is on the product cost. And what I mean by that is software isn't just an important part of the product. It's how you use the software in the product to drive the cost of the hardware down. So wherever possible, we solve the technical challenge in software, not in hardware. And you know what that does. And this is the same thing we did with radar, it's the same thing we've done with cameras. You're continually driving the advancements in performance and the sensing capabilities into the software, where you develop it once and you get the benefit essentially for free across all of those products. It may require more processing, but at the end of the day, processing costs are always coming down. So software is critical from the standpoint of, as a strategy, using software to reduce the cost and the complexity of the hardware. And what we see in the market today, quite frankly, are a lot of lighter companies talking about how great their hardware is. And look at the hardware and look at what the hardware can do. What we want to talk about is look at what the product can do. And the product can do it because it's software enabled. The second reason software is so critical, and this is more on the customer facing part, and the open software framework that we talk about is because when you're integrating a sensor, sensors don't operate in a standalone manner. They operate as part of a system. It has to be integrated with controls, with other sensors, with other software. It's very complex. One of the frustrations and limitations of doing those types of systems integrations is not having the ability to work closely or even collaboratively with the software in those modules in the sensor. And that's what's different about how Microvision approaches this. We want to make it easy, seamless for our customers to integrate our products into their architectures. So it isn't just a black box sitting as part of the architecture that whenever they want to make a change, they got to, you know, it's a big pain point for them. It's part of their software. It's literally inherent and integral to their software architecture. So they can optimize their system with our product, they can integrate it, they can control the releases, they can update the systems. And it gives them that flexibility, the control. And ultimately, and this is the key, the lowers development and system costs. And so having done large scale software integration for decades, I know the pain and I know this is exactly how you address that for our customers.

I think there's a couple of really key things. One is the portfolio. I'll just start with that we're not single threaded on our technology or our portfolio. I think that's super critical is that we have like we talked the broadest technology portfolio, 1550, 905 or 940 nanometer FMCW, solid state mechanical or electromechanical scanning, MEMS or mirror polygon mirrors, or you know, we have that broad technology portfolio that we can basically, like I said, bring the right solution to the customer, the right combination of technical elements to solve their problems. And not being single threaded or trying to make a one size fits all kind of solutions, that gives us a tremendous capability there. The second is with regard to the open software framework that we just talked about, you don't hear other people talking about that. And I think that's a critical part of how we can be competitive. Like I said, it helps the customer do their job better, it addresses their pain points, plus it makes us a sticky partner and really a close partner for them, which is exactly what you want. The other piece of it is our focus on cost and being able to scale the product and to be able to scale it at the right cost level for our customers, ultimately enabling them to create value when they offer their solution, that is using our product. And that's a critical part. We provide a sensor into a system. We're not successful if that our customers fails of that system isn't successful. And so for us it's critical. That's why that cost discipline is so important, because you don't get to mass adoption until you get to a cost level that enables our customers to be successful, the end consumer, whether that's an industrial customer or a person buying a car or a security and defense customer, until they see the value in acquiring that system or that product from our customers. And so I think that's a critical element of it. And then for security and defense we're a US and German company. And so from when you look at our footprint, how we design, how we build, how we develop our software that's in the US and Germany, which is really, really critical for security and defense applications, we're the only true solid state flash lidar, non Chinese supplier. And so that gives us certain advantages that at the end of the day for those markets, it's an important characteristic.

Yeah, I'll start with industrial and I'll group industrial into broadly two categories. And it's because the go to market there is very different for those, you know, the commercial sales motion is very different. And those are the industrial customers which for us is you know, off road construction, you know, off road autonomy, those kind of, you know, those, you know, mining, those kind of vehicles and as well as, as well as industrial automation. So you know, the warehouse environment and all of that. So when you talk about industrial, you know, kind of the off road piece construction equipment, off road hauling, that kind of thing, our approach there is working directly with those customers. And that's where Luminar had done a really nice job with a number of those customers that were using them for mining, using that for off road, off road hauling. 15:50 Time of flight is a great technology, operating within dust for longer range. And so really was reestablishing those relationships, rebuilding those and then resuming shipments to them while they do their development with launch timing in later next year. In that market you're doing, you're just, you're working directly with the OEMs. Typically when you talk about industrial automation, warehouse Automation, this is AGVs, AMRs, automated forklifts and all, you know, robots, you know, that's a very different market and that served either for a few of those OEMs, you work directly with them because they have the capability to do that complete system definition, that system integration, that whole, the engineering associated with that. Not every company in that market has the ability to do that. And then you typically are working through resellers or distributors and we definitely want to and are engaging with resellers to discuss with them how they can sell movies or how they can sell movie L or those products because it's primarily a short range game, how they can sell those in addition to providing value added services. So we're going to leverage those distributors and those value add resellers for that broader adoption. Now in terms of, in those markets. Well, what you're seeing is as we continue to develop our LIDAR collision avoidance systems, we're showcasing that in trade shows. We're doing that in, you know, on the website and LinkedIn, you name it. And we're getting a lot of interest there because we can operate low cost, you know, basically collision avoidance system for everything from forklifts, you know, human operated forklifts to scissor lifters to, you name it. And so a lot of interest there, which is why our launch of Movia S with LCAST inside is so critical for the later this year. But you're going to see us continue to make progress in that market throughout the course of the year. And that'll be mostly through what we showcase for security and defense. That's a little bit of, that's a very different market in that you're really talking about, well, defense industry. So working with primes and then also talking about working with companies that are involved with, you know, security around installations or traffic, you know, kind of municipality security or traffic management, you know, these types of things. And in that case it's working more directly with those companies. But what we'll showcase we'll either announce and that's I mentioned we're engaged with traffic management that's using Iris to do vehicle and speed detection for vehicles on highways, looking at stop sign detection as well. And so a host of traffic management related applications where we're working directly with those OEMs and they integrate our solution into theirs. And that you'll hear about as we announce more, more and more of those, those deals. With regards to defense though, what we're doing there is like we did with the AUVSI webinar we're showcasing. Here's how our perception on a drone can extend the perception of an autonomous ground based vehicle. You know, it's very targeted towards drone and UAV related activities for the defense sector. You know, that in turn gets us connected with companies that are interested in those technologies, either drone companies or complete application companies, primes or people that just want the payload. And so like the Avular announcement, as those engagements continue or expand, we'll be talking about them defense obviously a little bit differently than we would talk about commercial fuel. But it's really in that market it's about demonstrating the capability, showing what the capability can do and then you know, Working towards deployment. And that's why that Avular deal and what we're doing, I mentioned some other aspects, why those are so important because that's that step towards, you know, mass deployment. And then finally for automotive, as I mentioned, the OEMs, you know, past our OEMs, I would just characterize the whole first generation of Level 3 as really being a learning base, let me put it that way. This is learning about the technology for the OEMs and the supply base, learning what does the consumer want? The big takeaway was level three offerings by the OEMs. At the price point they were coming at 8,9000 bucks. It just wasn't compelling enough. You know you can, you can get a complete ADAS solution with a bunch of really valuable features like adaptive cruise control, backup cameras, blind spot detection. You know, you can automatic lane changing for several thousand dollars. You know, you're not going to pay 8,000, 9,000 for, you know, incremental benefit. That's not that significant. So I think it was an important phase, the last three, four years of learning for the OEMs as they're kind of reformulating their strategies around level three. And what do they really want to be able to offer that consumer? We're showing them what we can do. And that's where tri lidar I think is important because it's a way of increasing lidar perception but at a lower system cost. You simplify the individual sensors to where you can bring their cost down and lower the total system cost. And I think, you know, we've talked about $200 for a short range sensor, less than you know, $300 for long range. It has to go for mass adoption. It has to go well below that as well. So it's, there's a lot of work to be done there. We're working with the OEMs on that. In the meantime, robotaxi and commercial vehicle 8s, those are real opportunities and you're seeing that scale. Movies is a great product for those. Halo is a good product for those applications. So we're focusing on that. And that's why the act of that in Las Vegas was so good. It showed us integrating halo long range 1550 time of flight sensor with I think it was four movie S's you know, so you had, was technically Trilater. There were more sensors than three but it showed us full 360 perception system and point cloud around that. So 940 flash lidar with 1550 time of flight long range scanning lidar all integrated into A unified perception system for, you know, for that vehicle, which is a very powerful demonstration, giving them very good coverage. And so those types of demonstrations can continue to show, hey, Microvision's value prop for those markets. Same with Robotaxis, where that's moving forward. It's not at the same scale as past cars would normally be, but it's still meaningful volume that we want to be a part of. And movies and Halo are great products for. There you go. Long answer, Steve.

Sorry, I just wanted to add to that just one thing with regards to those commercial activities. You know, with our recent acquisition of Luminar, we've dramatically increased our customer base. You know, as of right now, our pipeline's up across these three verticals. We have more than 100 plus customers and prospects that we are working with. This is clearly a sign for us that's going to help us grow our revenue this year and obviously grow our revenue as we progress into the future.

Yeah, one of the things that, hey, just not to drag this out, but one of the great parts about those commercial activities is we're now able to bring. It wasn't just about normalizing, hey, here's Iris, here's Halo, the Luminar products. It was also our ability to bring the Microvision portfolio to them. Our systems, our short range sensors, the software that we already had, as well as Scantanil. So you now, I mean, so it was exposing our complete portfolio to those customers, which has been really interesting because that's broadened the discussion meaningfully, you know, than just those accounts as they were prior to the acquisition.

I think there's, there's, there's three things to look at. I mean, and you know, the first is obviously us announcing those, those things. And this is always an interesting one because not all customers, you know, and this is a long tradition within certainly auto and other developed markets is no customers want suppliers to announce that customer, but we'll be talking about those wins in general terms to share that. So as those wins come in or are solidified and those contracts get inked, we'll talk about that. The second is the milestones that we want to showcase and I would say the actual TriLiDAR demonstration, the AUVSI webinar on Movia Air, you know, a drone based Movia Air real time mapping. We'll have another webinar coming up later that talks about, you know, that'll talk about why lidar as part of that perception system. So there'll be these milestones that we'll promote and that we'll talk about. We'll have a multi drone milestone, I think coming up in this summer. We'll show multiple drones working with a ground vehicle and a handheld, basically tablet, doing real time mapping. So these are these events and milestones. We'll be at the Hanover Conference in September. So that will show what we're doing with commercial vehicles. And so you'll see those types of milestones and those announcements throughout the balance of the year as we make progress with our development. And then the third, and ultimately this is what translates to, is the guidance we give and the confidence we express in that guidance and discussions like today. So, you know, those are the three things that over the course of the

Okay. Are there opportunities for NRE revenue this year? Yeah, there are, I would say, and that's always an interesting one because we want to make sure that, you know, with NRE you're not just, you know, in a science project, you're spending your engineering resources and you know, to move towards commercial. So in that regard, I would say that the bigger opportunities are really in security, defense, you know, where they're looking at. I mean, just there's a massive amount of capital moving into that space now in particular around drones and autonomous ground vehicles and autonomous naval vessels. So you have, you know, there's just. And so to the extent that our technology can be adapted or it can be applied in that area, which, which it can, there's many, many very good applications. You know, there's funding in NRE available to help us develop that. And so we'll take advantage of that when it lines up, you know, with our product plans and when, you know, there's commercial success as the outcome. So there's definitely opportunities there. And then as you get into automotive, whether it's CV and the automotive that typically you see that in pre development contracts this can be interesting. But we've seen a lot of pre development contracts in automotive turn into science projects and really not translate into high volume, you know, high volume applications. And so again, we'll be very careful and thoughtful about where we spend our engineering in those areas because we want to make sure that again, as we put our, as we invest our time and energy into a customer and onto a customer development activity, that we're confident that at the end of that development activity there's a volume and that there's real revenue. It's not, you know, NRE is not just. We're not an engineering services company. We want to develop products and sell products and manufacture those products. Industrial, not as much, I would say industrial generally speaking tends to be lower for warehouse and industrial, warehouse automation and all of that. That tends to not be an NRE rich environment. Industrial off road in that area. There's definitely NRE development dollars there. So as we look across those three end markets, you know, there's meaningful NRE opportunities there. But you know, those opportunities consume resources. So it's just so critical for us that we agree to do something, to get paid to do it. There's a commercial outcome at the end of it that we want.

Yeah, first of all, their integration is going exactly on plan with what we expected. And you know, there's a lot to that. You know, there's all of the kind of the plumbing and wiring, you know, the infrastructure piece of it. How do you get everybody onto the same systems? How do you get people working that have different IT structures and different tool chains and everything else, how do you get that all aligned? And that's gone very well in terms of general just ensuring that there's no disruptions through our workday. Now what takes a little longer, it tends to be the engineering tools and the technology portfolio. And in this case we're not talking from a hardware standpoint. You're not trying to combine a VCSEL SPAD 905 nanometer technology with a 50 and 50 time of flight scanning architecture. So those are complementary. So you're not trying to integrate those. You are on the software side though, we're trying to have a common software architecture that underpins all of these products. So the sensor models, the point cloud and the perception models, all of these things. You know, it's a common architecture. So as we develop different hardware variants, you're not re architecting the software completely. There's a ton of money spent there if you have to maintain all different software architectures. And so that's the piece that we're working through. Now. The good news is for me was the software architectures from Luminar and Microvision were actually very similar. Sentinel from Luminar, Mosaic from Microvision. Perception stacks had a lot of commonality. And so we're not having to fight through a bunch of, you know, issues associated with very dissimilar architectures. It's actually quite the opposite. So now it's a matter of, okay, what works best for what we're trying to do. And the teams have been, you know, Greg and the whole team has been very. Has been really good with that. In terms of organization, that's all done. You know, the. How the organization is structured, the team structures. That's behind us. And so now it's just about getting to work.

But when you do these integrations, you can always find really hard pain points. In terms of the integrations, we've been fortunate that has not been the case. And so that allows us to focus on customers and focus on the commercial side of it as opposed to having to sort out internal issues, which has been great. Yeah. The only thing to add to that is just with regards to the synergies, as I mentioned in my prepared remarks, we originally guided on 65 to 70 with regards to cash used in operations, plus capex. With all the synergies that we're finding just through the integration process that we're doing, we improved that, I should say going down to 60, approximately 60 for the year. So we are seeing those synergies impact us in the full year on a full year basis. Yep, that's exactly right. Okay, so this concludes our Q and A session. Just want to thank everybody for participating today and your continued support of Microvision. Thank you very much.

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