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May 13, 2026 5:36 PM 44 min read

Microvision Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

On Wednesday, Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2011/53972

Summary

Microvision's Q1 2026 revenue was $0.9 million, a 50% increase from Q1 2025, driven by sales in automotive, industrial, and security and defense sectors.

The company completed acquisitions of Luminar and Scantonel, enhancing their technology portfolio with long-range LIDAR and FMCW technology, and integrated operations into their Orlando facility.

Microvision maintains 2026 revenue guidance of $10-15 million, improves cash burn guidance to $60 million, and raises gross margin guidance to 35-40% due to integration synergies and cost reductions.

Strategic focus on LIDAR 2.0 prioritizes cost-effective, scalable solutions with emphasis on software integration, targeting automotive, industrial, and security and defense markets.

Management expressed confidence in commercial traction and operational direction, highlighting recent leadership team strengthening and progress in customer engagements.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Drew Marcum

Glenn DeVos (Chief Executive Officer)

Steve Hernowicz (Interim Chief Financial Officer)

Glenn DeVos (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. At this time we're conducting a question and answer session. Investors can submit their questions within the meeting webcast by typing them into the Q and a button on the left side of their viewing screen. Analysts who publish research may ask a question on the phone line. For analysts to ask a question on the phone line, please press Star one. Our first question is coming from the line of Casey Ryan from Amurex. Your line is live,

Casey Ryan (Equity Analyst)

Glenn. Steve, good afternoon. A lot of good news to unpack here in the quarter. This is a great update. Can we start with Steve just hitting on the gross margins? So it sounds like if I heard this correctly, you're expecting 35 to 40% sort of moving forward. I won't say in perpetuity, but certainly for the rest of this year. Did I hear that correctly and is that accurate that we should expect that range kind of moving forward?

Steve Hernowicz (Interim Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, we finished the first quarter at 39%, as I mentioned, and we're looking at 35 to 40% for the remainder of the year.

Casey Ryan (Equity Analyst)

Steve Hernowicz (Interim Chief Financial Officer)

Casey Ryan (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thank you. So then I just want to ask a question, and maybe there's a lot of moving parts here, but where is the manufacturing happening now for all the different products? Has there been movement or maybe are things being built where they were being built 12 months ago, generally, in terms of the different, you know, sort of the, like luminar pieces and the scantinel pieces and the core Microvision products.

Glenn DeVos (Chief Executive Officer)

Casey Ryan (Equity Analyst)

Glenn DeVos (Chief Executive Officer)

Casey Ryan (Equity Analyst)

And so, you know, I've got to say I think this is something that the market needs. Are you able to sell that solution now to other drone partners or potential customers or are you kind of committed to this first partner to sort of bring this to the market for all potential solutions?

Glenn DeVos (Chief Executive Officer)

Casey Ryan (Equity Analyst)

Glenn DeVos (Chief Executive Officer)

Casey Ryan (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great. Thanks for the explanation. I mean it sounds like sort of the opportunities for this FMCW sort of tech are, seem to be getting more expansive all the time, which is really great. Yeah, thank you. Those are my questions for now, but this is a really very positive update and thank you for all the answers to the questions.

Glenn DeVos (Chief Executive Officer)

Great, thanks Casey.

OPERATOR

Thank you. I'll now turn this call back over to Steve to read questions submitted by the shareholders.

Steve Hernowicz (Interim Chief Financial Officer)

Thank you, operator. Okay, our first question in the LIDAR 2.0 strategy, how does your product portfolio set you up to win in the automotive, industrial and security and defense sectors that you are targeting?

Glenn DeVos (Chief Executive Officer)

Steve Hernowicz (Interim Chief Financial Officer)

Thank you, Glenn. I was going to touch on the cost piece, but you beat me to it. I beat you to it. Why do you think software is a key Enabler in the 2.0 strategy?

Glenn DeVos (Chief Executive Officer)

Steve Hernowicz (Interim Chief Financial Officer)

All right, Glenn, next question. In comparison to your competition, how do you see yourselves as differentiated?

Glenn DeVos (Chief Executive Officer)

Steve Hernowicz (Interim Chief Financial Officer)

Okay, thanks Glenn. Can you provide more insight into your commercial activities within the three sectors you are focused on and what are your plans to showcase your products to demonstrate your technology specific to these three sectors?

Glenn DeVos (Chief Executive Officer)

Steve Hernowicz (Interim Chief Financial Officer)

Glenn DeVos (Chief Executive Officer)

Steve Hernowicz (Interim Chief Financial Officer)

Okay, good. Okay, next question. What specific milestones should investors watch for over the next 12 to 18 months that would signal transition from development stage engagements to recurring commercial revenue?

Glenn DeVos (Chief Executive Officer)

Steve Hernowicz (Interim Chief Financial Officer)

year we'll be, you know, engaged with and promoted. Good.

Glenn DeVos (Chief Executive Officer)

Steve Hernowicz (Interim Chief Financial Officer)

Okay, finally, how is the integration of the recent acquired companies going? And have you seen the synergies that you were expecting?

Glenn DeVos (Chief Executive Officer)

Steve Hernowicz (Interim Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. This concludes today's conference call. All parties may disconnect and have a great day.

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