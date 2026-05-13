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May 13, 2026 5:35 PM 8 min read

Transcript: Spruce Power Holding Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Spruce Power Holding (NYSE:SPRU) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/177518258

Summary

Spruce Power Holding Corp reported first quarter 2026 revenue of $23.4 million, maintaining consistency with the prior year despite weather impacts.

The company achieved a 49% increase in operating EBITDA to $18.4 million, driven by cost optimization and operational efficiencies.

Operational expenses decreased significantly, with a 70% reduction in operations and maintenance costs and a 21% decline in SG&A expenses.

Spruce Power Holding Corp successfully extended the maturity of its SP1 facility and is actively exploring refinancing options to optimize its capital structure.

The company maintains a stable cash flow from approximately 84,000 customer contracts and continues to focus on operational efficiency, cost reduction, and strategic growth opportunities.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Chris Hayes (Chief Executive Officer)

Tom Cimino (Chief Financial Officer)

Chris Hayes (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press star one on your telephone keypad. To withdraw your question, press star one again. We ask that you pick up your handset when asking a question. And if you are muted locally, please remember to unmute your device. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster.

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