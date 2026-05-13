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May 13, 2026 5:35 PM 37 min read

HeartBeam Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

HeartBeam (NASDAQ:BEAT) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1761581&tp_key=a64f57a332

Summary

Heartbeam Inc reported a successful first quarter, with a focus on commercialization and growth initiatives.

The company signed its first commercial partnership with ClearCardio and expanded its presence with Atelier Health, establishing flagship sites in key U.S. markets.

Heartbeam Inc is advancing its 12-lead patch development and AI collaborations, with ongoing clinical studies for heart attack detection ahead of schedule.

The company recently strengthened its financial position with an $11.5 million financing, providing a cash runway into 2027.

Management emphasized a strategic, lean approach to commercialization, aiming for a break-even point with 30,000 patients and exploring potential partnerships for further expansion.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Rob Eno (Chief Executive Officer)

Brian Humbarger (Chief Commercial Officer)

Rob Eno (Chief Executive Officer)

Tim Cruikshank (Chief Financial Officer)

Rob Eno (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Kyle Bowser

Hi, Rob, Tim and Brian. Thanks for taking my questions and congrats on all the recent progress here. It's impressive. Maybe I'll start with the commercial rollout. Following your two anchor partners. Can you talk about how many patients are collectively managed by these partners and also any updates on pricing? Are we still thinking the 500 to $1,000 range?

Brian Humbarger (Chief Commercial Officer)

Rob Eno (Chief Executive Officer)

Kyle Bowser

Rob Eno (Chief Executive Officer)

Kyle Bowser

And maybe I can just slip one more in regarding the Head Start ACS study. How will that differ from align ACS and number of patients, et cetera?

Rob Eno (Chief Executive Officer)

Kyle Bowser

Appreciate that. Thanks for taking my questions.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Next question comes from the line of Yi Chen with Etsy Rainwright. Please go ahead.

Katie

Hi, this is Katie on for Yi. I was hoping we could get a little bit more clarification on how we should model revenue from this subscription billing. Do you expect it to build consistently quarter over quarter, or is it going to be ebb and flow throughout the year? And then what is a realistic revenue expectation for full year 2026 with the current number of Deployed accounts.

Tim Cruikshank (Chief Financial Officer)

Katie

Great, thank you. Can I ask one follow up, looking at your discussion on deep adoption within those flagship accounts, can you give us an idea of what that full adoption looks like in a single practice? Like how many devices per practice and what does a fully penetrated flagship account generate annually?

Rob Eno (Chief Executive Officer)

Tim Cruikshank (Chief Financial Officer)

Katie

Great. Thank you guys, I appreciate it.

OPERATOR

Thank you. A reminder to all the participants that you may press Star and one to ask a question. We have no questions. Please go ahead.

Rob Eno (Chief Executive Officer)

Tim Cruikshank (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Next question asks, do we expect Q2 revenue?

Tim Cruikshank (Chief Financial Officer)

Rob Eno (Chief Executive Officer)

And our last webcast question asks, could you elaborate on the medical professional's feedback on the product, how it's differentiating itself and justifying its use as opposed to traditional 12 lead systems? Specifically, do medical professionals think the more frequent measurements from heart mean are beneficial as opposed to taking measurements twice a month with a 12 lead?

Brian Humbarger (Chief Commercial Officer)

Rob Eno (Chief Executive Officer)

Great answer, Brian. The only very little to add. I'll just say that the other thing which is interesting is some of the things we have in the pipeline that we've talked about before, such as wellness algorithms like Cardiac Age, that we can do off of the ECG. A 12 lead ECG is, we think, really differentiated and the physicians are quite excited about.

OPERATOR

That concludes our question and answer session. Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. We have reached the end of question and answer session. I would now like to turn the floor over to Mr. Eno for closing comments.

Rob Eno (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you, operator. I'd like to thank each of you for joining our earnings conference call today. We look forward to continue to update you on our ongoing progress and growth. If we were unable to answer any of your questions today, please reach out to our IR firm, MZ Group, who would be more than happy to assist. Thank you very much.

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