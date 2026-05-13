HeartBeam Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

Greetings and welcome to the Heartbeam First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time all participants are in listen only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. Before we begin the formal presentation, I would like to remind everyone that the statements made on the call and webcast may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward looking. While these forward looking statements represent our current judgment on what the future holds, they are subject to risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward looking statements which reflects our opinions or only as of date of this presentation. Please keep in mind that we are not obligating ourselves to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward looking statements in the light of new information or future events. Throughout today's discussion, we will attempt to present some important factors relating to our business that may affect our prediction. You should also review our Most recent Form 10K and Form 10Q for a more complete discussion of these factors and other risks, particularly under the heading Risk Factors. A press release detailing these results crossed the wire this afternoon and is available in the Invest Relations section of our company's website, heartbeam.com your hosts today, Rob Eno, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cruikshank, Chief Financial Officer, and Brian Humbagger, Chief Commercial Officer, will present results of operation for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. At this time, I will turn the call over to Heartbeam Chief Executive Officer Mr. Rob Eno. Please go ahead.

Thank you, operator. The topics we'll cover on today's call are listed on the slide. We'll start with a brief summary of our recent progress, followed by a reminder of the Heartbeam system and our unique technology platform. Brian Humbarger, our Chief Commercial Officer, will provide an overview of our limited commercial launch. We'll then provide updates on our major growth initiatives, the On Demand 12 lead patch, and our heart attack detection and AI efforts, followed by the financial results. We'll end with Q and A. I'll briefly summarize our recent progress. We'll cover each of these in more detail throughout the presentation. We continue to execute well across both commercialization and our growth initiatives. On commercialization, we signed our first commercial partnership in Q1 with ClearCardio, anchoring us in New York City, Dallas and South Florida. We've since added Atelier Health, a Beverly Hills concierge practice led by physicians affiliated with Cedars Sinai, extending us to Southern California and giving us flagship sites in all four of our target geographies. Together, these partnerships establish our initial foothold in the direct pay segment, which represents roughly 5 million US patients on heart attack detection. We enrolled the first patient in our Align ACS pilot study, which compares Heartbeam to a standard 12 lead ECG and in chest pain patients in the emergency department, enrollment's ahead of schedule. The study is a key step toward FDA indication expansion into a market of 20 million at risk patients on the 12 lead patch. We completed our first working prototype in Q1 and we've now initiated a pilot study focused on ischemia detection. We believe this will be the best in class patch in a $2 billion market with established reimbursement partnership discussions continue to progress on AI we announced a strategic collaboration with Mount Sinai, pairing their AI and clinical expertise with our 3D ECG signal collection technology to develop next generation algorithms for heart attack detection, wellness and personalized cardiac assessment. Before we dive into detail updates, I want to remind everyone about our initial product, the Heartbeam system and our platform technology. Heartbeam is dedicated to developing groundbreaking ECG technology for patients to use at home. To empower them to feel confident about their heart health, Heartbeam has developed the first ever portable cable free ECG that can synthesize a 12 lead ECG. Our unique IP protected approach captures the heart's electrical signals in three dimensions or non coplanar directions and synthesizes the signals into a 12 lead ECG. The system is designed to be easy to carry and easy for patients to use at the time of symptom onset, anywhere, anytime. The technology is supported by a team of US based board certified cardiologists who are available 247 to interpret the clinical grade ECG and triage patients appropriately to ensure timely care. The system has received two FDA clearances for arrhythmia assessment. With these two clearances in place, we're embarking on our limited commercial launch. As you'll hear, we're extremely pleased with the reception of the system among leading concierge physicians and preventive cardiologists. Heartbeam is more than just the first cable free synthesized 12 lead ECG. It is true platform technology. The major advance that we pioneered and what our key IP is based around is our novel signal collection technology which captures the heart's electrical signals in three axes, left and right, up and down and into the body. These 3D signals can be converted into a familiar 12 lead waveform. This core technology can be applied to multiple form factors. We're embarking on the launch of the Heartbeam system, the credit card size form factor recently we announced the second form factor, an on demand 12 lead extended wear patch. We believe that this patch can disrupt the ambulatory cardiac monitoring market, a $2 billion revenue market. The technology in these two form factors has the potential to enable a full range of 12 lead ECG capabilities, including currently cleared arrhythmia assessment and future indications of heart attack detection and personalized AI algorithms. We'll discuss our progress toward heart attack detection and AI algorithms shortly, but now I want to turn it over to Brian Humbarger, Heartbeam's Chief Commercial Officer, to provide an update on our commercial efforts.

Brian thank you Rob. Our commercial goals remain consistent and execution of the plan is well underway. As a review, we stated that in the first half of 2026, where we are today, that we are focused on validating our premium value proposition, refining the heartbeam systems and processes, signing and onboarding our anchor accounts, and proving the scaling efficiency of the model. In the second half of 2026, we will shift to proving deep adoption inside those anchor accounts and establishing the funnel that will support our 2027 revenue and adoption goals, developing white papers and clinical proof points to drive further adoption, and beginning to expand the sales team around our anchor geographies. And then in 2027 and beyond, we will scale revenue move to train the trainer model for implementation, expand our clinical research opportunities, and expand the sales, clinical and account management teams. These are the specific goals we set for in the first half of 2026 alongside our status against each one. Our first two goals are focused on signing and onboarding anchor accounts in key targeted markets and executing a concentrated rollout strategy in four key New York City, Dallas, South Florida and Southern California. We've now built flagship accounts in all four markets since our last call. We've added Atelier Health, located in Beverly Hills and led by physicians affiliated with Cedars Sinai. This establishes access of the heartbeam technology in Southern California. Additionally, our first customer, Clear Cardio, has recently expanded its footprint from Dallas to New York and South Florida, bringing along our technology as part of their offering in these markets. And these are technology forward customers that are rapidly growing in the preventative cardiology space. We also set out to validate our premium value proposition. Early Physician Engagement and flagship Account Traction have clearly reinforced demand for our personalized 12 lead ECG capability. Physicians who have spent time with the technology are confirming what we believe that this is a meaningfully differentiated tool. And finally, we prioritize the need to refine physician workflows. We've been working directly with clearcardio and Atelier on rollout planning, workflow integration, and the implementation processes and what we are learning is informing a cleaner, faster onboarding playbook. We will continue to prove our ability to scale efficiently. We are demonstrating this by accessing large patient populations through a focused set of strategically selected practices with a lean commercial team. Our focus will be on growth, which is the expansion of Heartbeam access in the target geography and adoption the penetration of patients in our contracted accounts for the limited commercial launch. We plan to execute this strategy with a sales director and one implementation specialist. After this phase, we plan to have a sales director and one to two implementation specialists per geography to support our growth and adoption efforts. Finally, we will begin measuring growth and adoption in addition to other key metrics as we move into this next phase of commercialization. Now I'll turn it back to Rob.

Thanks so much Brian. Next, I want to discuss our key growth initiatives, the 12 lead on demand Patch and our efforts on heart attack detection and AI. I'll start with the 12 lead patch. As I mentioned when we unveiled it last quarter, we believe that the Heartbeam 12 lead patch can disrupt the ambulatory cardiac monitoring market. This market consists of patches that are worn for up to 30 days and continually record the patient's heart rhythms. It's a rapidly growing $2 billion revenue market with existing reimbursement consisting of two segments, long term continuous monitors and mobile cardiac telemetry or mct. These existing devices are one to three leads and are limited to arrhythmia detection and monitoring. Heartbeam has developed an on Demand 12 lead patch and has produced a working prototype of the device. It functions just like existing patches, continually recording the patient's heart rhythms with a single lead. But using Heartbeam's patented technology, a patient simply places two fingers on the front of the device to record a clinical grade 12 lead ECG. This has the potential to bring better diagnostic capabilities, including ischemia detection, to the patch segment. The device integrates into existing workflows and leverages the existing reimbursement. We believe this will be the best in class patch. During the last call, we presented the results of market research surveys of cardiologists, electrophysiologists and emergency medicine physicians. The research indicated that a 12 lead patch could cause fully half of the market to shift and could grow the market as a whole by a third. We announced on Monday that we've initiated a pilot clinical study in Europe aimed at demonstrating the ability of the heart beam patch to detect ischemia. The pilot study will enroll approximately 50 patients with a high risk of coronary artery disease. Each patient undergoes exercise stress testing, a standard diagnostic procedure used to identify ischemic changes while wearing the Heartbeam patch. Immediately following exercise, patients will obtain a synthesized 12 lead ECG by placing two fingers on the front of the patch. This ECG will be compared directly with a standard 12 lead ECG recorded at the same time. The study will help inform the company's regulatory strategy for the heart beam patch. Also, as previously noted, we're in discussions with a number of industry players on a potential partnership to bring the patch to market. We've had several productive meetings since our last call, including at the American College of Cardiology and the Heart Rhythm Society meetings, and we'll keep you informed of the progress. At Heartbeam, we think about the card and the patch system not just as two products but as entry points into the patient's cardiac monitoring journey. First, as you see on the left, patients use the Heartbeam system, the card, as an episodic monitor for peace of mind and to get physician feedback as symptoms occur. They're able to use the device throughout their lives to provide the physician with information to identify and monitor heart abnormalities. Often a cardiologist will want more information, such as the arrhythmia burden, that will necessitate use of the patch so the card can directly lead to the patch. On the right hand side is the 12 lead patch, a continuous monitor that's worn for a period of weeks. It can create a 12 lead ECG on demand, and this could be prescribed when physicians want discontinuous information to assist in a new diagnosis or after an emergency department visit or a procedure such as revascularization or a cardiac ablation. A patient who finishes with the heartbeat patch could transition to the card for a number of reasons, for example to monitor intermittent episodes over their lifetime or if the patch is prescribed after a procedure. Once this acute phase is over, the the patient who's still high risk could transition to the card so the patch can directly lead to the card. This is a flywheel that can drive further usage and deeper engagement with the technology. As we've discussed previously, one of the major problems in cardiology is that there's no good way for patients who experience chest pain to know if they're having a heart attack. Patients wait an average of three to four hours before seeking care, and every 30 minutes of delay increases the risk of death by seven and a half percent. The 12 lead ECG is the standard for heart attack detection. But traditional 12 lead ECGs have 10 wired electrodes that need to be placed by a technician and they're not applicable for home use. This is a major problem with 20 million people in the US at risk of a heart attack, including 8 million who have had a previous heart attack. HeartBeam's technology has the potential to address this major need. We have multiple proof of concept studies showing that the heartbeam ECG is similar to a standard 12 lead ECG and in detecting heart attacks. One important point about this effort is it's the same Heartbeam system that we're launching with an expanded indication. The Align ACS pilot study is underway in Europe comparing the Heartbeam ECG to a standard 12 lead ECG and detecting heart attacks. The study is conducted in the emergency room, enrolling patients who arrive with chest pain. This will allow the study to enroll much more rapidly than a study that prescribed devices to pay patients and waited for them to have events. We expect the study to complete enrollment by the end of the third quarter of 2026 and the study will inform the design of our FDA pivotal study. The study is enrolling well and is currently ahead of schedule. Next I'd like to describe the vision of how our system will work with heart attack detection, but first here's the workflow. Today a patient with symptoms uses the Heartbeam system and the data is sent to a cardiologist who's available 24 7. The cardiologist reviews the ECG and the symptoms and responds to the patient in just a few minutes with an ECG interpretation of the patient's arrhythmic state. In our vision of heart attack detection, the workflow is very similar from a patient perspective but with the expanded indication. The on call cardiologist will review for the presence of heart attacks, reviewing the ECG in comparison with the baseline ECG symptoms and history. But the physician will also benefit from an AI algorithm specifically for MI detection. We plan to develop a deep learning model trained on ECGs taken when patients present with chest pain. The algorithm is trained on all of the data including which patients go on to be revascularized. In General, there are two types of heart attacks. ST elevation, myocardial infarctions or STEMI's are the classic heart attack which can be readily identified on an ECG, but non ST elevation myocardial infarctions or NSTEMI's are more subtle and sometimes are not picked up by a physician reviewing the ECG by training the algorithm on which patients actually need a revascularization we believe we'll be able to catch NSTEMIs as well as STEMI's back to the workflow. Our vision is that the patient's data will be sent to the physician, but in parallel we run through the AI algorithm which will provide insights on on the potential of both STEMI and NSTEMI heart attacks. So the physician's interpretation and recommendation will be informed by the AI algorithm. We'll have further updates on these efforts, including the clinical and regulatory timelines. Our robust clinical trial pipeline, which includes the Align ACS pilot study, the Indonesia Head Start ACS study and a US pivotal study, should provide on the order of 1,000 patients to further validate the AI algorithm we're developing. We showed this slide in the last call two months ago, laying out the key milestones for the year. We're making excellent progress achieving what we said we would. All of the milestones for Q1 are complete and we're well on the way to achieving the Q2 milestones on commercialization. As Brian walked through, we have signed and are onboarding our first two accounts, giving us flagship sites in all four of the key geographies that we laid out last quarter. The early traction of these accounts is validating our premium positioning. Physicians who have spent meaningful time with the system are confirming that this is a highly differentiated product on heart attack detection. Enrollment for the Align ACS pilot study is underway and we expect to have updates in the coming months on Head Start ACS and the Align ACS enrollment completion on AI with the Mount Sinai collaboration finalized, we're focusing on developing algorithms, including MI Focused and Wellness algorithms, with which will enhance the value of the heartbeam system for our initial patient population. And finally on the 12 lead patch, we're in the midst of partnership discussions and we added to this chart the pilot ischemia study on the patch, which is underway next. Tim will run us through the financials.

Tim, great. Thanks Rob. This past month we strengthened our financial position through an $11.5 million financing. We closed the underwritten public offering of common stock on April 16th. Total gross proceeds of 10 million before cost and the underwriter as well exercised the overallotment option of 1.5 million in common stock for further gross proceeds. The offering was led by our first commercial customer, ClearCardio, alongside our executive leadership board members, a number of existing investors, as well as several fundamental institutional investors. This level of participation in the financing, including the fundamental institutional participation, is a strong signal of conviction in the business model and our trajectory. We ended March 31, 2026 with a cash balance of just over 2 million. So when you include the net proceeds from the recent offering and over allotment, we'd have a pro forma cash balance of approximately 12.4 million. This provides the cash Runway to advance Heartbeam into our next phase of growth and the common stock only financing continues to provide the company with a clean cap table and lots of optionality. Moving forward, our focus remains on execution towards our operational milestones while managing cash and dilution responsibly. We believe the progress we're making commercially combined with continued advanced development of our strategic initiatives that Rob walked us through, they position us well to execute in a meaningful way throughout 2026 and into 2027. Taking a look at the Q1 2026 financials, we had a net loss of 4.7 million with net cash used in operating activities of 3.6 million. This is a 19% decrease in operating cash outflow compared to the same quarter in the prior year. The Q1 spend and EPS came in ahead of expectations in Q1 of every year. There are several one time annual payments within it and we also made a few timely investments into our commercial Launch and the 12 lead patch development. Even with these investments, we continue to show our ability to execute on our aggressive milestones while still delivering the 19% year over year expenditure reduction we saw in the quarter. We've got a really lean but dedicated team and we continue to judiciously time our investments providing us with the ability to maintain a low cost profile. To that end, we previously stated our cash outflow expectations for 2026 would be in the 17 to 19 million dollars range. That was based on a more aggressive hiring of the sales team than we believe is necessary in the early days. As Brian described earlier, we have the ability to continue to prove out our initial commercial launch with the focused lean team. So based on that we estimate our cash outflow will be below 16 million for all of 2026. So if you take the cash outflows of 3.6 million in Q1 of this year, that equates to approximately 12 million in cash outflows for the remaining 3/4 for 2026 and that is prior to factoring in cash receipts from customers from our commercialization efforts. So this provides US funding into 2027 and the Runway necessary to accomplish several critical milestones we have ahead. In summary, the financing we closed this past month extends our Runway as we continue to advance our commercial launch and our exciting development initiatives in the 12 lead patch as well as our MI detection and AI initiatives combined with our balanced financial discipline including the 19% year over year reduction in operating cash burn delivered in Q1, we believe we have the cash Runway to advance Heartbeam well into our next phase of growth. With that, Rob, I'll turn it back over to you.

Thanks so much Tim. We're pursuing a massive $40 billion opportunity and we're executing on our plan to address major markets. The technology is significantly de risked with the achievement of the first ever FDA cleared cable free synthesized 12 lead ECG for arrhythmia assessment. The platform technology is backed by strong IP and clinical evidence. We strengthened our balance sheet with the April 2026 offering and we're following a capital efficient strategy with thoughtful and judicious timing of investments as as Tim laid out. And crucially, we're executing on multiple value creation opportunities in 2026 on the limited commercial launch. We have built flagship account presence in New York, Dallas, South Florida and Southern California. And our cost effective expansion strategy does not require a huge sales force on heart attack detection. We're rapidly advancing clinical validation to support indication expansion with the same Heartbeam system. The Align ACS pilot study is enrolling rapidly and is ahead of schedule. We believe that Heartbeam's on demand. 12 lead patch will be the best in class product in a $2 billion revenue market. With existing reimbursement. It will be the only 12 lead extended wear patch and its ability to detect ischemia as well as arrhythmia will be game changing. We've initiated the pilot study that's aimed at demonstrating the ischemia detection capabilities. We're advancing our efforts on a strategic partnership to speak adoption as well. And finally, the Mount Sinai agreement is key to our AI strategy and the development of next generation algorithms including MI detection and wellness algorithms. Longer term, we'll be partnering with Mount Sinai to create a new class of 12 lead screening and predictive algorithms that are with the patient at home. We thank you all for attending and now would like to open it up to Q and A operator.

Thank you. We will now be conducting a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one on your telephone keypad. A confirmation tone will indicate your line is in the question queue. You may press Star two if you would like to remove your questions from the queue. For participants using speaker equipment, it may be necessary to pick up your handset before pressing the star keys. One moment please. We poll for questions. The first question comes from the line of Kyle Bowser with Titan Partners Please go ahead.

Yeah. Hey, Kyle, this is Brian. Thanks for the question. So, yeah, as we've discussed, really this first half of the year is signing and getting these anchor accounts on board. So we're really focused on that. And as we move through the second half of, of Q2 and into the second half of the year, we will be, you know, focused much more on the adoption in those specific practices. There are number of patients in those specific practices aren't really shared publicly. But as we go back and look at why we focused on these specific geographies, looking at our premium value proposition and where the patients are, our focus is really on going after those 150,000 patients that are in this preventative concierge market and getting to 30,000 of those patients to our break even, our break even point. And when we look at these four markets, they represent, between the anchor accounts and other similar customers in the area, tens of thousands of patients in these specific geographies. So we feel very confident about that. Regarding the pricing, spot on, I think we talked about on the last call, 750 to 1,000 is what we look at from a pricing perspective on the, on the annual basis for the subscription fee and early indications that we haven't, we haven't received any pushback on that. So we're confident that we're coming in and being able to establish that value

right out of the gates and hey, Kyle, this is Rob. Great, great to hear from you. Just to add one quick thing, what Brian said, great answer, Brian. On the number of patients, as Brian said, because they're private accounts, they don't like us saying that. But I think you can expect in the near future, as we have more and more accounts, we'll be able to give a number that says collectively under these accounts, this number of patients, number of patients is being managed just like you're getting to. It's a little early because it exposes too much about the customers, but you can expect us to report that as part of what Brian said, some of the metrics that we're looking at.

Okay, excellent. Makes sense. Appreciate that. And then maybe moving on to heart attack detection in the line ACS pilot study. Rob, I believe you mentioned previously it will be about 100 patients. Correct me if I'm wrong. And given the nice design of just enrolling ER chest pain patients, it sounds like it's ahead of schedule. Once you finalize the design for the pivotal study, can you talk a little bit about the timing and what that will look like for the enrollment of that pivotal.

Sure. So, yeah, the align ACS is on the order of 100 to 120 patients. It's enrolling well ahead of schedule. You know, we still believe we're comfortable in that enrollment by the end of. End of Q3. You know, what we're doing is, as I mentioned, is that study design we're learning a lot from. And that will inform the discussions with FDA for the pivotal study design. So we're in communication with FDA on everything from the regulatory pathway to the clinical study design. We're also talking with potential investigators in the US So nothing more to update in terms of further timing beyond align acs, but as soon as we know more, we'll make sure that we lay it out for you. Okay, appreciate that.

Yeah, we'll talk more about that in a little bit. But it's broadly the same design, meaning that it's looking at patients in emergency rooms with chest pain and comparing it to a 12 lead ECG. It's been sponsored by the government of Indonesia that's very interested in potential usage of our system. So it's going to be a bigger study on the order of 500 patients. And because of the design and the interest from Indonesia, it's largely paid for by the government. So it's a good opportunity for us to get more patients, both for our overall learning of the manual interpretation, but also, as I suggested, to be able to have a pool of patients to validate our upcoming AI algorithm. Well, so more details on that, you know, in the coming weeks, I believe. Okay, got it.

Great, thank you, Katie. Happy to take that. Go ahead, Tim. Yeah, thank you. So from a revenue perspective, it will be largely straight lined over the course of the year. It's all about performance obligations and, you know, and the commitment we have to, you know, these annual contracts with customers. So, you know, if you take $750 as an average price, you know, that's largely, you know, straight lined over the course of the year. There will be a portion that would, you may expect to see recognized earlier in the contract in recognition of some of the obligations we have of onboarding a customer, some of the additional costs required, you know, getting the device out the door, onboarding. And so there will be, you know, a slight higher portion of revenue early in the contract and then from there, straight lining of it, what's interesting or what's helpful to the company. The from a cash flow perspective, we expect the majority of customers to pay for the first year up front. So when you look at it from a PNL or from a cash perspective, you take the majority of that right up front. From a P and L perspective, it's straight lined, if that helps.

Yeah, thanks for that. And again, we can't get really too far into the actual numbers at these accounts at this stage. But what I can tell you from an adoption standpoint is we're really looking at this from an onboarding process of the new patients on board, existing patients that are in the practice, and then another pool of patients that are actually coming to the practice because of the heartbeam technology. So what we will begin to start showing and sharing probably in the August timeframe is a little bit more detail on that question. And we'll have some more data to share. But again, we're tracking how far, how many patients within those given practices, the heartbeam technology benefits at a given time. And then I think as we continue forward, we're going to have additional strategies, but more to come on that I think we'll have much more detail for you in August.

And then Katie, just to round out your question on revenue projections and then give you some insights for modeling in terms of, you know, what average accounts look like, you know, adding to what Brian said, we've said historically these early accounts have anywhere from 400 to 4,000 patients. If you take the kind of middle number of 2,000, anywhere from, you know, 500 to 1,000 of those patients, we would be expecting to get onto our technology, if not more. That's not going to be the case for massive rollout, you know, when we're scaling. But for these early accounts, you know, we're, we can get to 50% of those accounts from a modeling perspective. So say 1,000 patients at $1,000 or $750,000. That's 750,000 to a million dollars kind of per account. If you think about it that way. Not speaking specifically to these first two accounts, but just in terms of, in general. And the way we look at it is we've talked about 30,000 patients being our break even point. And it's a two year pathway to break even. If you take the very slow kind of methodical rollout of going after all of these smaller accounts individually. So to kind of back into the number of accounts or sites that would be required to get there over that time frame, you can back into those numbers. But what we believe is going to happen is if you break that 30,000 patient number down into about a third of them. Coming from this early segment, we believe we'll have the data points we need with these reference sites with the flagship accounts that are going to lead to channel partners and or distributors that are, sorry, chains, some of these large chains that would make up the next 20,000 wave of patients. So that's the way we plan to accelerate that timeline ahead of the kind of longer ground inbound, you know, two year, two and a half year timeframe. We get the initial adoption from about 10,000 patients in these smaller accounts, get the proof points we need and then we'll be able to quickly go to these larger chains and accelerate from there.

We have a couple of webcast questions that we are going to take and the webcast question is, do you contemplate making your product known to investors and patients alike by producing television commercials to air on business channels like Fox Business, CNBC, etc. Yeah, I'll take that one. One of the things I really like about our strategy is that we don't need to do a DTC campaign direct to consumer campaign, which can be very, very expensive. We're targeting specifically accounts that have high net worth individuals. Our market research showed that high net worth individuals have a high Likelihood to pay. And interestingly, those who are in concierge practices willing to pay even more. So this is, we believe, the best way to access this market by, as Brian described, by going after a relatively small amount of practices, these practices work with us to, in a sense, sell it to their patients. So that's part of the reason why this strategy and our target of getting to 30,000 patients for breakeven can be done efficiently, because we sign a concentrated set of practices and then the practices work with us to drive deeper adoption. I will say though, that in early discussions with these practices, some of these practices are ones that have very well known personalities as patients and the physicians have expressed a willingness to work with us. If there's patients that are prominent that get on our technology, they may be interested in speaking on behalf of it. So that could come out organically with what we're doing. But we don't have plans to be spending for advertising, et cetera. We think this, In a sense, B2B model that we have now is the quickest and most efficient way to grow. Our next question asked, can you please walk us through management's thought process to not raise funds on the spike after approval and to wait until the price was under a dollar to raise capital?

Sure, I can take that. Look, thank you for the question. I know it's on a lot of people's minds and so happy to take it. There's a number of factors that go into financing decisions. I think, you know, they stem from listening to current shareholders working within any commitments or historic covenants that might be present. But importantly as well, bringing the right new shareholders onto the register that are going to properly support the company and support the share price moving forward. I mean, this is especially true in the medical device space where additional funding is often required at the end of the day. The takeaways I have, we closed a clean deal with common stock only. We believe we brought very strong partners on in terms of long term investors onto the register. And now it's our job to continue to execute, bring visibility to the story and get the valuation to a level we all know this technology and the company deserves. And I think we've got a lot of optionality in terms of how clean we've kept the cap table, the types of, you know, institutional investors and retail investors we have on the register and with all the milestones we have ahead, you know, we're extremely confident in where we're headed and believe we can get this valuation to, you know, to the place that we all want it to be.

Yeah, I'm happy to take that, Rob, if you want me to. Yeah. So we're right on track? Sure, yeah, Q1, we're right on track with all the plans we've laid out. Brian's done a great job providing updates and we're really excited about where we're headed. We will see some revenue in Q2, but as we've said from the beginning or for the last couple of quarters, the first half of the year, not a revenue story. We're not focused on, you know, driving revenue. We're focused on driving the right partners to this technology, proving deep adoption so that we have a repeatable scalable model for, you know, for the long term. And so there will be revenue and as well as cash receipts from customers to a small degree in Q2. And as we head into the second half of this year, that's when things start to get more exciting and we really put the funnel in place, give the visibility to them, to the street in terms of where we're headed for scaling revenue in 2027. So you can expect a little. But consistent with what we've said historically, it's all about getting the right people, the right accounts, you know, into the, into the technology and driving deep into those accounts so that we can show you the trajectory ahead.

Great. Brian, do you want to handle that one and I'll follow? Yeah, yeah, I'll start out with that one. So it's a great question. The feedback has been actually exceeded my expectations coming into this. I've had a lot of experience with single and other multi lead technologies in the past. And what's clear from the clinicians is that with other technologies out there, it gives you a little bit of information and maybe opens the door on what's going on with the patient. But typically the next step for those patients where there's any concern whatsoever is bringing the patient into the office to get a 12 lead ECG or sometimes into the emergency department. So I think what's really been interesting to see with our clinicians is the fact that they can finally arm their patients with the same medical grade product that they and the same type of technology that if the patient was in the emergency department, they would be getting the full picture of what's going on with that patient. And now it's something that their patients can have anytime, anywhere. So it's been really encouraging to see that. Some of the feedback that we've heard, and we were just recently at the HRS conference and some of these other national or international conferences is to the second part of that question, I think, because there's never really been an opportunity to take 12 lead ECG outside of a hospital or clinic environment. There is a lot of interest to say, if we were to have our patients do this once a month or once a week and start looking at the data longitudinally, what are some of the things that we can learn? And again, as part of our early adopter experience, these are exactly the types of customers that we're focused on. They're bringing these types of questions. They're very eager to see what the data can provide and eyes wide open from the standpoint that no one's been able to do this before out of hospital setting on a consistent basis. Rob, anything to add?