Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 13, 2026 5:34 PM 22 min read

Full Transcript: Leslies Q2 2026 Earnings Call

Leslies (NASDAQ:LESL) reported second-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's second-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1757778&tp_key=b75666384e

Summary

Leslies reported a 4.3% increase in overall revenue and a 6.6% increase in comparable sales for Q2 2026, with adjusted EBITDA improving by 26% year-over-year.

The company emphasized its strategic initiatives, including pricing strategies, customer reactivation, store operations enhancement, and asset utilization, aimed at driving margin expansion and sustainable growth.

Leslies saw a significant increase in customer engagement, with a 25% growth in reactivated customers and strong feedback from its price drop initiative, particularly in the Sun Belt markets.

Management highlighted operational achievements, such as the successful launch of the price drop campaign, network optimization with store closures, and a reduction in inventory by over 20%.

Leslies maintained its fiscal 2026 guidance of $1.1 billion to $1.25 billion in sales and adjusted EBITDA of $55 million to $75 million, with a focus on capitalizing on seasonal demand and optimizing costs.

The company reported positive sentiment towards its new pricing strategy and customer engagement efforts, suggesting strong potential for future growth and profitability.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Jason McDonnell (Chief Executive Officer)

Jeff White (Chief Financial Officer)

Jason McDonnell (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Jonathan Matazzewski (Equity Analyst)

Jeff White (Chief Financial Officer)

Jonathan Matazzewski (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question is from David Bellinger with Mizuho Securities.

David Bellinger (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Thank you. This does conclude our question and answer session as well as today's conference. We thank you again for your participation and you may now disconnect your lines.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved