Birchtech Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Wednesday, Birchtech (TSX:BCHT) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.
View the webcast at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1761146&tp_key=1b46e148b3
Summary
Birchtech completed its uplisting to the NYSE American, raising gross proceeds of approximately $16.4 million, which significantly strengthened the company's balance sheet.
The company reported Q1 2026 revenues of $4.2 million, representing a 32% increase year-over-year, driven by growth in both air and water treatment segments.
Birchtech is actively pursuing the collection of a $78 million patent infringement judgment, with ongoing efforts to enforce the judgment despite an appeal from the defendants.
In the air business, the company is transitioning utilities from licensees to long-term product supply customers, anticipating growth in activated carbon sales.
The water business saw momentum with new projects and a product line launch, aiming to enter the rejuvenation market and expand through partnerships with engineering firms.
Birchtech plans to use cash flow from its air segment to fund water business scale-up and anticipates substantial growth in water treatment services.
The company introduced a new CFO, Michael Mioska, who brings significant capital markets and M&A experience to support future growth initiatives.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Richard McPherson (President and CEO)
Michael Mioska (Chief Financial Officer)
Richard McPherson (President and CEO)
OPERATOR
Rob Brown (Equity Analyst)
Good afternoon. Congratulations on all the progress and welcome, Mike, to the new role. First question's on the air side business. You're working on converting customers. What sort of the pipeline of the supply agreements kind of customers that have yet to come on and how you see that ramping on the air business side.
Richard McPherson (President and CEO)
Rob Brown (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thank you. And then on the collection efforts of the judgment, I think time's gone on now. I think you said a 30 day period passed and those efforts ramp. How do you kind of see the cadence of those collection efforts taking place? And does that. How does that spur maybe the ability to collect on the judgment?
Richard McPherson (President and CEO)
Sure. So it's not something I can comment about specifically, but I can say that we have hired extra specialists in the collection field and they're now doing their thing in engaging with the defendants. And so I expect that we will see some movement in that side of the case as we go forward. We feel very confident in our position and I think the strategy and efforts of the new team will benefit nicely as we go through the year.
Rob Brown (Equity Analyst)
Okay. And then switching to the water side. Great to see continued revenue activity there. And I think you talked about the rejuvenation facility offtake agreements as something that's in process. And could you give us a sense of where you're at in that pipeline and sort of the potential for getting those facilities kicked off during 26?
Richard McPherson (President and CEO)
Rob Brown (Equity Analyst)
Great, great. And then last question, just on the overall activated carbon market, as you, as you kind of head into 2017, I think there's a PFAS reporting requirement coming, just sort of what's the sort of demand environment that you see and how is it changing here as you get into the back part of 2026?
Richard McPherson (President and CEO)
Rob Brown (Equity Analyst)
All right, I'll turn it over. Thank you.
Richard McPherson (President and CEO)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
And this now concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the floor back over to Richard McPherson for closing comments.
Richard McPherson (President and CEO)
OPERATOR
Thank you for your participation. This does conclude today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines and have a wonderful day.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.