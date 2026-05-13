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May 13, 2026 5:33 PM 49 min read

Cisco Systems Reports Q3 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) reported third-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's third-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/657245031

Watch the full earnings call below:

Summary

Cisco Systems reported record Q3 revenue of $15.8 billion, up 12% year-over-year, with product revenue increasing 17%, driven by strong demand for AI infrastructure and campus networking solutions.

The company saw total product orders grow 35% year-over-year, with significant growth from hyperscalers and a broad-based demand across its networking portfolio.

Cisco Systems provided guidance for Q4 FY26, expecting revenue between $16.7 billion to $16.9 billion, and for FY26, total revenue between $62.8 billion to $63 billion, reflecting strong growth and strategic focus on AI, silicon, and optics.

Operational highlights included triple-digit growth in service provider routing and compute, and a robust increase in data center switching and wireless products.

Management emphasized the strategic restructuring to align resources with growth areas such as silicon optics, security, and AI, and highlighted the importance of their silicon and optics technology in maintaining competitive advantage.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Welcome to Cisco Systems 3rd Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results Conference Call at the request of Cisco, Today's conference is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect now. I would like to introduce Sami Badri, Head of Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.

Sami Badri (Head of Investor Relations)

Chuck Robbins (Chair and CEO)

Mark Patterson (Chief Financial Officer)

Sami Badri (Head of Investor Relations)

Thank you Mark. Before we start the Q and A portion of the call, I'd like to remind analysts to ask one question and a single follow up question at the same time. Operator, can we move to the first analyst in the queue?

OPERATOR

Thank you. Amit Dhariani with Evercore isi, your line is open.

Amit Dhariani (Equity Analyst)

Chuck Robbins (Chair and CEO)

Thank you, Amit. I am. I'm gonna let Mark start on the durability of the growth question and I'll comment and then I'll take the Silicon One P200. question.

Mark Patterson (Chief Financial Officer)

Chuck Robbins (Chair and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you, sir. Tali with bank of America. Your line is open, sir.

Tali

Chuck Robbins (Chair and CEO)

Mark Patterson (Chief Financial Officer)

Chuck Robbins (Chair and CEO)

Thank you, Tal. Michelle, can we move to the next analyst?

OPERATOR

Thank you. Ben Ritesh with Melius Research. Your line is open, sir.

Ben Ritesh

Mark Patterson (Chief Financial Officer)

Chuck Robbins (Chair and CEO)

Thank you, Ben, Michelle, we can move to the next analyst in queue.

OPERATOR

Thank you, sir. Aaron Rakers with Wells Fargo. Your line is open, sir.

Aaron Rakers (Equity Analyst)

Chuck Robbins (Chair and CEO)

Mark Patterson (Chief Financial Officer)

Chuck Robbins (Chair and CEO)

Meena Marshall

Mark Patterson (Chief Financial Officer)

Chuck Robbins (Chair and CEO)

Thank you, Mita. Michelle, we can move to the next analyst in queue.

OPERATOR

Thank you. David Baot with ubs. Your line is open.

David Baot

Chuck Robbins (Chair and CEO)

Mark Patterson (Chief Financial Officer)

Chuck Robbins (Chair and CEO)

Thank you, David. Michelle, can we move to the next analyst in Q?

OPERATOR

Thank you. Sam McChatterjee with JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Sam McChatterjee

Chuck Robbins (Chair and CEO)

Mark Patterson (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you, Sameik. Michelle, can we move to the next analyst? Thank you. Carl Ackerman with BNP Paribus. Your line is open.

Sam Feldman

Hi, this is Sam Feldman. I'm for Carl Ackerman. Thanks for taking my question. First question, can you comment on why the fiscal 26 AI orders were so conservative? I know you mentioned non linearity and customer orders, but is there also the function of market being larger than you anticipated? Any color would be greatly appreciated.

Chuck Robbins (Chair and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Ben Bolen with Cleveland Research. Your line is open, sir.

Ben Bolen (Equity Analyst)

Good afternoon everyone. Thanks for taking the question, Chuck. I was hoping you could elaborate a

Chuck Robbins (Chair and CEO)

OPERATOR

All right, thank you, Ben. Michelle, can we move to the next analyst?

Michael Ng (Equity Analyst)

Mark Patterson (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you, Michael. Michelle, can we move to the last analyst in the queue?

George Nader (Equity Analyst)

Thank you, sir. George Nader with Wolf Research, your line is open, sir. Hi guys. Thanks very much for getting me in here. I was just curious about the pricing impact you mentioned, 4 to 5 points in this past quarter. As you look forward, is it fair that in the July quarter you'll get a more significant impact from pricing being fully baked into the full quarter? Is that a dynamic here? That is part of your guidance.

Mark Patterson (Chief Financial Officer)

Chuck Robbins (Chair and CEO)

Sami Badri (Head of Investor Relations)

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