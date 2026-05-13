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May 13, 2026 5:32 PM 31 min read

Shoulder Innovations Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Shoulder Innovations (NYSE:SI) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=ospnpF1X

Summary

Shoulder Innovations Inc reported a strong start to 2026 with Q1 net revenue of $16.7 million, marking a 65% increase year-over-year and a 16% sequential growth. Gross margin improved to 77.7%.

The company raised its full-year 2026 net revenue guidance to $65-$68 million, representing 37% to 44% growth, up from the previous estimate of $62-$65 million.

Strategic focus remains on expanding surgeon adoption, increasing procedural volume, and launching new products, including the i135 RFX and the N22 Glenosphere.

Significant progress was made in commercial expansion, with a focus on 1,800 high-volume shoulder specialists in the U.S., and the successful onboarding of new surgeons.

The development of a shoulder-specific micro-robotic solution is progressing ahead of schedule, with a 510k submission targeted for 2027, aiming to enhance market differentiation and surgeon engagement.

SG&A expenses increased due to higher headcount and public company transition costs, but efficiencies are being realized. The company expects SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue to fluctuate through 2026.

Future outlook suggests stable gross margins for 2026 with potential fluctuations due to product mix and cost initiatives. Cash burn is expected to decrease significantly from Q2 onward.

Full Transcript

Sam Bensinger (Investor Relations)

Rob Ball (Chief Executive Officer)

Jeff Points (Chief Financial Officer)

Rob Ball (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

David Roman (Equity Analyst)

Rob Ball (Chief Executive Officer)

David Roman (Equity Analyst)

Jeff Points (Chief Financial Officer)

David Roman (Equity Analyst)

Great, very helpful and nice to see the momentum here. Great, thank you. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Ryan Zimmerman with btig. Please state your question.

Ryan Zimmerman (Equity Analyst)

Rob Ball (Chief Executive Officer)

Ryan Zimmerman (Equity Analyst)

And the ASPs were ahead of where

Rob Ball (Chief Executive Officer)

Jeff Points (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, I'll just say, Ryan, that I Would expect there'll be some variation as we go forward in ASPs. Obviously we saw a really nice increase here in Q1, which contributed to just gross margins as well. I mean, the higher ASPs, along with a cost down, cost down programs kind of starting to kick in improved gross margins. But I would expect these ASPs to kind of stay in this neighborhood as we go throughout the rest of the year.

Ryan Zimmerman (Equity Analyst)

Very helpful, thank you. Nice quarter.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Your next question comes from Matt Taylor with Jefferies. Please state your question.

Matt Taylor (Equity Analyst)

Hi. Thanks for taking the question. Can you hear me okay? I hear you.

Rob Ball (Chief Executive Officer)

Matt Taylor (Equity Analyst)

Great, thanks, Rob.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Matthew o' Brien with Piper Sandler. Please state your question.

Matthew o' Brien

Jeff Points (Chief Financial Officer)

Rob Ball (Chief Executive Officer)

Matthew o' Brien

Jeff Points (Chief Financial Officer)

Rob Ball (Chief Executive Officer)

Matthew o' Brien

Okay. I mean, I can be more specific, Rob. I mean, it's like 200, $250 million. Historically, most of these companies turn profitable. I don't want to put a number there for you, but it would seem like you're likely earlier than that.

OPERATOR

We're not going to put a number on it either, Matt, but I'd say most particularly because to the extent that we are effectively deploying capital. We're going to continue to effectively deploy capital. So that's got it. Okay, thank you. Thank you. Thank you. And there are no further questions at this time. So I'll hand the floor back to Rob Ball for some concluding remarks. Thank you.

Rob Ball (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you very much, Operator. Just appreciate everyone engaging today. Appreciate the questions from the analysts, and I'm hopeful that we provided you some encouraging news around our trajectory. And we're excited to share again with you here in a couple months. So everyone have a great afternoon.

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