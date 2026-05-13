Rapid Micro Biosystems Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.
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Summary
Rapid Micro Biosystems reported Q1 2026 revenue of $8 million, marking an 11% year-over-year growth driven by system placements and recurring revenue.
The company placed six GrowthDirect systems in Q1, with significant orders from Samsung Biologics, and recorded a 36% increase in product revenue.
Strategic initiatives included expanding GrowthDirect system placements globally, particularly in the Asia Pacific region, and hosting customer engagement events.
Collaboration with Millipore Sigma is expanding, potentially enhancing margin improvements through sourcing and distribution agreements.
Rapid Micro Biosystems reaffirmed its full-year revenue guidance of $37 to $41 million and expects gross margins to improve to approximately 20% for 2026.
Operational focus remains on improving consumable margins and leveraging system placements to drive long-term growth.
Management emphasized strong customer demand and strategic purchasing decisions for GrowthDirect systems, positioning for growth in advanced biomanufacturing markets.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Mike Boyer (Investor Relations)
Rob Spignessi (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Sean Wurch
OPERATOR
Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from the line of Paul Knight with KeyBanc. Your line is now open.
Paul Knight (Equity Analyst)
Hi Rob, can you talk to the Millipore Sigma joint venture expansion by what more services? Could you help us understand what that is all about? Yeah, Paul.
Rob Spignessi (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Paul Knight (Equity Analyst)
And then the scale on consumables, is it you need more volume of consumables or is it some technical issue that they're getting solved on the Millipore side?
Rob Spignessi (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Paul Knight (Equity Analyst)
And then lastly, Sean, the Trinity line of credit remaining or available of 25 million. What are the terms on that?
Sean Wurch
Paul Knight (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thanks.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Dan Arias. What's Feifel? Your line is now open.
Dan Arias
Hi guys. Thanks for the questions here. Rob, is there something to be said or a conclusion to be drawn from the kind of performance that you saw out of consumables this quarter? 30 plus percent growth, is that part of an acceleration trend or do you see that as more episodic to start the year?
Rob Spignessi (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Dan Arias
Okay. All right. And then SEAN, on the 30 to 38 systems for the year, what portion of that comes from systems that are part of orders that you have in hand? Samsung, et cetera? Basically I'm trying to understand how much new business you need to win in order to get there. It feels like you're on a pretty decent trajectory here, but curious to have you explain it.
Rob Spignessi (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Dan Arias
Okay. But no additional Samsung placements after 1Q.
Rob Spignessi (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, we, Yes, I don't think we comment on that at this point. I mean there's definitely opportunity, definitely opportunity with Samsung going forward. Whether that happens this year or not, I don't think we comment on at this point. Dan.
Dan Arias
Okay, thank you.
OPERATOR
Yep, thank you. As a reminder to ask a question at this time, please press star 11 on your Touchstone telephone. Our next question comes from the line of Brendan Smith with TD Cowan. Your line is now open.
Brendan Smith
Sean Wurch
Brendan Smith
Got it. Great, thanks. And then maybe just I know you noted some of the acceleration cell and gene therapy programs, I guess just wanted to maybe get your take on kind of the recent overhaul in leadership at fda. If you expect any kind of notable changes there or just anything you're kind of watching over the coming week to maybe signal how that momentum shifts if it does?
Rob Spignessi (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Brendan Smith
Got it. Makes sense. Thanks, Chris.
Rob Spignessi (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you. Thank you,
OPERATOR
thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Thomas Flatten with Lake Street Capital Markets. Your line is now open.
Thomas Flatten
Hey, good afternoon guys. Thanks for taking the questions. I was wondering if there's any way you could characterize the Millipore sales funnel from an industrial vertical perspective. What's their focus, what are they looking at and any way you could and I know you don't talk about backlog, but just give us a sense of what kind of number of potential placements you're looking at in the coming months, year, however you want to phrase it.
Rob Spignessi (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
This concludes today's conference. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.
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