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May 13, 2026 5:31 PM 30 min read

Full Transcript: Seer Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/krwrnxpf

Summary

Seer reported Q1 2026 total revenue of $2.8 million, a decline from $4.2 million in Q1 2025, mainly due to macroeconomic headwinds in academic funding and increased competition.

The company reaffirmed its full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $16 to $18 million, indicating confidence in future growth driven by large-scale opportunities and new leadership.

Seer continues to expand its proteomics platform, adding new biobank collaborations and enhancing its product offerings, while also defending its intellectual property against imitators.

Operational highlights include the appointment of a new Chief Commercial Officer, ongoing population-scale studies, and a focus on cost control, reducing operating expenses from $22.8 million to $18.2 million.

Management emphasized strategic investments in innovation, particularly in developing a next-generation detector and expanding software capabilities, as well as maintaining a disciplined approach to capital management.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Marissa Beish

Omid Farakhzad (Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board)

David Horn (Chief Financial Officer and President)

Omid Farakhzad (Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board)

OPERATOR

Kyle Mixon

David Horn (Chief Financial Officer and President)

Kyle Mixon

Omid Farakhzad (Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board)

Kyle Mixon

David Horn (Chief Financial Officer and President)

Kyle Mixon

Okay. All right, makes sense. Thanks, guys.

OPERATOR

Thank you. The next question comes from Kyle Boucher with TD Cowan.

Kyle Boucher

Hey, good afternoon. Thanks for taking my questions. I wanted to go back to sort of the sales side. Can you just take a minute to discuss your order funnel and I guess what you're seeing from a customer perspective, I mean, where do you see more of the growth opportunity this year between your population scale studies and then maybe just smaller individual customers?

David Horn (Chief Financial Officer and President)

Kyle Boucher

Got it. And maybe just on the instrument utilization trends, I know you ended last year with, I believe, 82 instruments installed. You just mentioned that it can take nine to 12 months for those newer placements to sort of reorder on the consumable side. But I guess can you discuss the trends you're seeing from utilization perspective across your older installed base?

David Horn (Chief Financial Officer and President)

Kyle Boucher

Got it. Maybe if I can sneak one more quick one. And just on the margin side, gross margin was a little weaker than we had modeled in the first quarter. I guess going forward, just based on your guidance, would you expect that gross margin can creep back towards that sort of low 50s range like you saw last year as revenue sort of ramps?

David Horn (Chief Financial Officer and President)

Kyle Boucher

Got it. Thanks guys.

David Horn (Chief Financial Officer and President)

Thanks, Kyle.

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