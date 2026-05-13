Transcript: Motorsport Games Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

for standing by and welcome to Motorsport Games Inc. First Quarter 2026 Earnings Call as a reminder, today's conference is being recorded. I would like to turn the conference over to Ben Rossiter Turner from Motorsport Games. Please go ahead. Thank you and welcome TO Motorsport Games First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call and webcast. On today's call is Motorsport Games Chief Executive Officer Stephen Hood and Chief Financial Officer Stanley Beckley. By now everyone should have access to the company's first quarter 2026 earnings press release filed today after markets close. This is available on the Investor Relations section of Motorsport Games [email protected]. during the course of this call, management may make forward looking statements with within the meaning of US Federal securities laws. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward looking statement made on this call or to update or alter its forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Please refer to today's press release and the Company's filings with the SEC, including its most recent quarterly report on Form 10Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 for a detailed discussion on certain risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward looking statements made today. In today's conference call we will refer to certain non GAAP financial measures such as adjusted EBITDA as we discuss the first quarter 2026 financial results. You will find a reconciliation of these non GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures as well as other related disclosures. In the press release issued earlier today, which is also available on the Investor Relations section of Motorsport Games [email protected]. and now I'd like to turn over the call to Stephen Hood, Chief Executive Officer of Motorsport Games.

Stephen thank you Ben Good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining The Motorsport Games first quarter 2026 earnings call. We have started 2026 from a position of real financial strength. Revenues of $4 million in Q1 have more than doubled year on year. We have once again generated positive operating income, posted significantly improved adjusted EBITDA and continue to grow our cash position from operations. The ongoing delivery of Le Mans ultimate content or downloadable content or DLC plus the ever improving monetization of race control are key to those revenues. The financial independence we have now built driven principally by the consistent commercial success our primary gaming title, Le Mans ultimate, and the recurring revenue we are generating through racecontrol is what has given us the ability to act decisively in the early weeks of this quarter, both for the benefit of all our shareholders and to set the company up for its next stage of growth. I will come back to that shortly. First on Le Mans ultimate, player engagement continues to accelerate. On March 31st we once again recorded a new all time player peak, more than 8,800 concurrent players on Steam. This new peak was determined around the release of version 1.3, introducing Circuit de Barcelona, Catalonia, the Ducane LMP3 race car and Logitech Trueforce support. This growth in player numbers is not a one off. We have consistently reported player growth since Launch. In the first quarter of 2025 we had a peak of 4,000 players and an average of just over 1,300. Peak concurrent players grew 118% year over year. However, the metric we track most closely is average concurrent users because it strips out the spikes from content releases and shows whether people are actually sticking around. That number grew 169%. The floor is rising, not just the ceiling. Looking ahead to the second quarter, we have an update planned for release in June to coincide with The Real World 24 Hours of Le Mans, the highlight of the World Endurance Championship upon which our game is based. The persistent cadence of meaningful improvements that has defined our work over the past two years continues and continues to be funded by the company's own operating performance. I want to take a moment to speak about Race Control specifically because I think it deserves to be understood not just as a feature supporting Le Mans ultimate, but as a standalone platform business in its own right. Race Control is our proprietary matchmaking, competition and live service platform. It is the infrastructure layer that powers organized racing for our community and increasingly our for those partners who want to reach that community. Monthly recurring revenues have exceeded $0.2 million, and the first three months of 2026 have been among the strongest periods of growth we have seen since launch. But what excites us the most is not where Race Control is today, it is how quickly it can add meaningfully to our growth profile. As we continue to lay in features and functionality, the roadmap ahead is substantial, and each addition compounds the platform's value to both our players and our commercial partners. What makes Race Control particularly attractive from a financial perspective is its margin profile. As a platform business built on infrastructure we already own and operate, incremental revenue carries significantly more favorable EBITDA contribution than our content business. It is in the truest sense a high quality revenue stream, recurring, scalable and deeply embedded in the daily behavior of our most engaged players. Beyond direct subscription revenue, Race Control is becoming the activation layer of choice for automotive manufacturers, motorsport series and global consumer brands seeking direct engagement with a highly targeted, highly passionate audience. Our recent collaboration with Genesis, the luxury automotive brand and WEC newcomer, demonstrates what that looks like in practice, and we are delighted that Logitech, one of the world's leading gaming hardware manufacturers, has chosen RaceControl as a platform to power the Logitech G Challenge Esports series. These are not peripheral partnerships, they are a validation that that race control has become an infrastructure that serious organizations want to access. The combination of Le Mans Ultimate's ongoing commercial momentum, RaceControl's growing recurring revenue layer, and our consistent operating profitability provides us with useful flexibility going forwards. Progress on bringing Le Mans Ultimate to PlayStation and Xbox in collaboration with our development partners continues as planned. We are deepening investment in our proprietary simulation technology which is the long term retention engine for the core of our market. We are strengthening the team with targeted hires across engineering platform and strategic leadership and we are in the formative stages of preparing a new long term project. This new title will leverage everything we have built from our simulation technology, our live service infrastructure, our race control platform and the community relationships we have cultivated through our popular racing game Le Mans Ultimate. This is not a speculative greenfield project, but one that is being designed to take another giant stride in the company's output with the same accessible discipline that has defined our reemergence as a premier racing game developer. We believe this represents a significant long term value creation opportunity and we look forward to sharing more in due course on console. Specifically, our exact timing for the release of Le Mans ultimate remains subject to further development progress. The work undertaken is complex. Realistically, we expect to announce more details and launch as we enter 2027. As we move into the latter stages of the project and build confidence in our expected launch window. As previously mentioned, we are taking a careful quality first approach and plan to select the best release window rather than deliver out of financial necessity. Our existing and future player base is very vocal about their desire for a console release for Le Mans ultimate and we are pleased to confirm that development is progressing well. I would now like to turn to a series of corporate actions we executed in the past few weeks which mark a significant step forward for the company. We repurchased 904,395 shares of our Class A common stock from Driven Lifestyle Group llc. As part of that transaction, all Class B shares which had carried a 10 times voting advantage were retired, meaning every share now holds equal voting power. Shareholders also approved an expansion of the awards available under our employee equity plan, giving us an important tool to incentivise and retain the people driving our growth. Before I hand over to Stanley, I want to step back and reflect on what this moment represents for Motorsport Games. The corporate actions we executed this quarter, the repurchase of shares from Driven Lifestyle, the retirement of Class B voting rights, the Citibank credit facility, are not simply transactional steps. They are a direct reflection of how far this company has come. And I want to take a moment to thank Driven Lifestyle. They were with us at inception and their early support was critical in getting multiple games to where we are today. Their decision to retain a minority shareholding in the company is not only a vote of confidence in our future, it was also a pragmatic outcome from our balance sheet. By retaining an equity stake rather than a full cash exit, we were able to achieve the same strategic result. The retirement of all Class B supervoting shares and the return of equal voting rights to all shareholders, while deploying less cash to do so. These actions also point forward our strength in financial position, built from operations, has given us the ability to act decisively. We have returned greater ownership and strategic influence to the company, secured additional flexibility through the Citibank facility and positioned ourselves for the next phase of growth. Everything we have built has been purposeful. The simulation technology, the live service infrastructure, race control, the community, the commercial partnerships. We have been building a foundation, one that we continue to advance, all whilst demonstrating its value, supporting products like Le Mans Ultimate. We are not yet in a position to share the full detail of what that foundation will support next. But I want to be direct. We have a product roadmap we believe has the potential to drive very meaningful revenue and profit growth in 2027 and beyond. And we expect to discuss it in detail on our Q3 earnings call. What I can tell you today is that our next stage of growth will not require us to start from scratch. It will leverage everything we have already proven. Our technology, our platform, our audience and our operational discipline. The risk profile of what comes next is fundamentally different from the traditional game development bet because the foundation is already in existence and generating returns. We look forward to telling you much more. For now, I'll hand over to Stanley Beckley, our Chief Financial Officer.

Thank you, Stephen and good evening, everyone. As with previous earnings calls, I won't be offering any forward looking guidance today. Instead I will focus on providing an update on our financial results and highlights from the first quarter of 2026. Revenues for the quarter were 4.0 million, up by 2.3 million or 129.3% when compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase in revenues was Primarily due to a 1.6 million increase from sales of Le Mans ultimate and a 0.7 million increase in race Control subscriptions compared to the same prior year period. Monthly recurring revenues for Race Control subscriptions now exceed 0.2 million. Management plans to grow this important revenue stream as we continue to diversify our product mix and work towards our goal of becoming a multi format and multi title video game developer and publisher. Net income for the first quarter of 2026 and 2025 was approximately $1.0 million respectively. Net income attributable to Class A common stock was 0.06 per share for the first quarter of 2026 compared to net income per share of 0.33 for the same period in the prior year. We are reporting adjusted EBITDA of 1.5 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared to $0.6 million for the same period in the prior year. The improvement in adjusted EBITDA of 0.9 million was primarily due to the same factors driving the previously discussed change in net income for the first quarter of 2026 when compared to the same period in the prior year, as well as an increase in stock based compensation compared to the prior year period as it relates to liquidity. As of March 31, 2026 we had cash and cash equivalents of 5.9 million which decreased to 3.8 million as of April 2026 due to the Company's 3.7 million repurchase of its shares from Driven Lifestyle Group LLC on April 22, 2026 partially offset by cash inflows from operations. Management believes that this share repurchase from Driven Lifestyle will strengthen our corporate governance structure and position the company for its next stage of growth whilst underscoring our confidence in our business and liquidity position. During the three months ended March 31, 2026, we generated an average positive cash flow from operations of approximately 0.5 million per month. That was primarily due to increased profitability and the capitalization through internally developed software. We currently have no purchase commitment liabilities. Furthermore, our working Capital as of March 31, 2026 was 5.2 million versus 4.2 million as of December 31, 2025. Underscoring a much improved balance sheet and liquidity, position management remains confident in the company's product roadmap as we work towards porting Le Mans ultimate on console over the next several months. We also secured a 3 million revolving line of credit from Citibank in February 2026. As of March 31, 2026, there was no amount owed to Citibank under the revolving line of Credit. As of April 30, 2026, there was $1.2 million owed to Citibank under this evolving line of credit. Thank you all for your time. And now I will turn the call back to Stephen for closing remarks.

In closing, the story of Q1 is a simple one. Le Mans ultimate continues to grow. Our financial position continues to strengthen, and that strength is now actively translating into action for our shareholders. That means meaningfully improved governance for the long term health of the business. It means continued investment in our team, our technology and the opportunities we are now in a position to pursue. We are no longer running multiple games from a position of necessity. We are running it from a position of strength, with options, with conviction, and with a clear sense of where we are taking this company. The future we are building is not just for the next quarter, it is for the next decade. Thank you all for joining us today. I look forward to updating you on our continued progress. Now hand it back to the operator.

Hi, this is Alex on for Anja. Thanks for taking questions. My first question is on the Le mans ultimate version 1.3 that you mentioned. It drew a record 8800 player peak in March, which is an impressive milestone. And I'm curious, how has engagement trended since the launch? And could you talk a little bit about what the roadmap may look like for the remainder of 2026? Hi Alex, it's Stephen. Thank you for your question. I think to be perfectly honest, it's trending upward. We talked specifically not just about the peaks, but actually the average concurrence, the stickiness of the product and what we've seen over the history of the product, and certainly since 1.3 remains true, is that with more content and more exposure, we're building a record number of Players that are sticking around, buying the content and participating. We've seen that groundswell starting to follow the product. We haven't proactively really spent marketing dollars in trying to accelerate that. So it's really organic growth of those player numbers. We do have new content packs that are planned for this year, which will be no surprise to anybody. They've proven very popular every time we add more cars, more track content and expand. The game offering, which is built around Le Mans and the World Endurance Championship by its nature is quite singular. We found that we reach new players, so we have an idea and a concept for new track content that will reach additional markets. Because typically we found we're incredibly strong in Europe, which is no surprise given Le Mans history and its location, and we've dined out very well on that. But in order to take this game internationally, we're starting to look at additional content that would attract people that aren't naturally bought into the Le Mans concept or European content. So we have got more things to reveal in the future, but I'm quite excited about that. I think it will keep climbing. Great context. Thank you. And you spoke about this in the prepared remarks a little bit. You know that Reis Control continues to expand as, as another, you know, recurring revenue driver. Could you tell us a little bit about where you see recurring revenue, you know, as a percentage of total business going and, you know, over the next 12 months or so? Yes.

Hi Alex, I can take that. So we currently don't provide forward looking guidance, but I can speak about how well risk control is done. And in Q1 2026, for example, it was a bigger share of our revenues. Q1 2026 source generated risk control subscription revenues of 0.8 million, which was 19% of the total revenues of 4 million for the quarter compared to Race Control subscriptions only, accounting for 6% of our revenues in Q1 2025. So I can't speak too much about where we see it going in terms of specific numbers, but we do expect it to continue growing as the game becomes more popular and more units are sold. But we are getting to the point where revenue stream is more diversified with risk control subscriptions encompassing a greater share of our total revenues.

Got it. Thanks for sharing. And last one from us. Can you talk a little bit about the Formula one opportunity, you know, what you're doing there today and how you see it evolving and you know, what sort of pipeline and other related revenue opportunities look like for that. Alex, I guess this one was probably for me, the Formula one Opportunity, I think is always interesting. Formula One is a huge motorsport world over international markets. It's a no brainer for us to be interested in that space. That's one of the reasons why we were more than happy to provide our technology to power Formula one Arcade. So every arcade venue and every activity that they provide around the world and all their facilities, including the new pop up facilities, is powered by technology owned by and operated by Motorsport Games. That technology actually powers Le Mans Ultimate, a later version of that technology anyhow. So one of the reasons we did that was to overcome this concept that our technology, as a boutique sim racing software developer, which is what we are today, very specialized software company, can produce something that is accessible for a much larger market. Because people typically think that sim racing software is the preserve of maybe kid in a bedroom with a simulator rig. This is the kind of stuff I have at home. But anybody can walk in off the street and enjoy our technology in an F1 arcade venue. From grandma to 10 year old kids, to mum, dad, friends, it's a family entertainment experience powered by simracing software. That foot in the door. With F1 Arcade, the group behind that and Liberty who are part of that operation, it's just part of our strategy to build our relationship with Formula one, demonstrate the viability of the software, the advantage and the power of the software. I mean, bear in mind F1 Arcade chose not to use the official Formula One game, but instead chose Motorsport games software software produced by our developer, Studio397. And that is a crucial kind of positive step in building relationship, surfacing the technology and really enabling our engineers to provide Formula One through F1 Arcade cutting edge software. And whilst there is an exclusive agreement in place with Electronic Arts at the moment, like any software developer, we would be interested in expanding our offerings in the future. F1 Arcade is set to grow, but we're exploring possibilities about what we could support in terms of single seater racing in the future. One element of which could be Formula One. So I think it would be speculation right now. There isn't anything definitive, but we'd certainly be interested in expanding our offering. Thank you for all the background. That's all from us.