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May 13, 2026 5:30 PM 19 min read

Transcript: Motorsport Games Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1759831&tp_key=d67d345298

Summary

Motorsport Games reported Q1 2026 revenues of $4 million, more than double year-on-year, driven by increased sales of Le Mans Ultimate and Race Control subscriptions.

Player engagement for Le Mans Ultimate continues to grow, with a record 8,800 concurrent players, and further updates are planned to coincide with real-world events.

Race Control, a proprietary platform, is becoming a significant revenue stream, with monthly recurring revenues exceeding $0.2 million, and is gaining traction with major partners like Genesis and Logitech.

The company repurchased shares from Driven Lifestyle Group, retired Class B shares, and secured a $3 million credit facility from Citibank, strengthening corporate governance and financial flexibility.

Future plans include bringing Le Mans Ultimate to PlayStation and Xbox, further investment in simulation technology, and developing a new project leveraging existing platforms and partnerships.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Stephen Hood (Chief Executive Officer)

Stanley Beckley (Chief Financial Officer)

Stephen Hood (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. If you'd like to ask a question, press Star one on your keypad. To leave the queue at any time, press Star two. Once again, that is Star one to ask a question. And our first question today will come from Anja Soderstrom with Sidoti and Company. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Alex

Stanley Beckley (Chief Financial Officer)

Stephen Hood (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you at this time. There are no further questions in queue. This will bring us to the end of The Motorsport Games first quarter 2026 earnings call. We appreciate your time and participation. You may now disconnect.

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