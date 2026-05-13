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May 13, 2026 5:29 PM 16 min read

Bridgemarq Real Estate Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Bridgemarq Real Estate (TSX:BRE) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://app.webinar.net/2ZO6oXBj9dL

Summary

BRE reported Q1 2026 revenue of $69.9 million, down from $78 million in Q1 2025, due to market weakness and a decrease in agent numbers.

The company posted a net loss of $3.2 million, compared to net earnings of $6.0 million in the previous year, influenced by a $2.6 million loss on exchangeable unit valuations.

Strategic initiatives include AI adoption, the establishment of a National Commercial Advisory Council, and enhancements in digital strategy and training systems.

BRE declared a dividend of 11.25 cents per share, consistent with the previous year, reflecting stability despite financial challenges.

Management remains optimistic about revenue growth via franchising prospects and agent recruitment, despite current market softness in key regions like Toronto and Vancouver.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Anneliese Alegretti (Director of Investor Relations)

Spencer Enright (Chief Executive Officer)

Wallace Wayne (Chief Financial Officer)

Wallace Wayne (Chief Financial Officer)

Wallace Wayne (Chief Financial Officer)

Wallace Wayne (Chief Financial Officer)

Wallace Wayne (Chief Financial Officer)

This reflects a 6% increase in the average selling price, offset by a 3% decline in unit sales. Spencer will now provide additional insight into the market and an update on our operations.

Spencer Enright (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you sir. Ladies and gentlemen, for those of you dialed into the conference call as stated, you will need to press star followed by one on your telephone keypad. And for those joining via the webcast, if you would like to ask a question, simply type it into the Q and A box on your screen. Thank you. And your first phone question will be from Jeff Fenwick at ATB Cormark.

Jeff Fenwick (Equity Analyst)

Spencer Enright (Chief Executive Officer)

Jeff Fenwick (Equity Analyst)

That's very helpful, thank you. And then you made some remarks there at the end of your comments with respect to, I guess a full recruiting funnel. I know you had the one large, excuse me, one large group that didn't renew and that created a step down. So how should we think about the prospects over the year of rebuilding that base of Realtors and continuing to push forward here? What's the recruiting environment look like?

Spencer Enright (Chief Executive Officer)

Jeff Fenwick (Equity Analyst)

Okay, that's helpful. And maybe you could put it in the context of the larger competitive market out there. It looks like, you know, industry consolidation is continuing. We saw real brokerage announcing the acquisition of ReMax. I think in Canada. You had my Abode invest into Sutton as a fintech sort of partnership there. What's your read on what's happening in the industry here and how Bridgemark is positioned within that today?

Spencer Enright (Chief Executive Officer)

Jeff Fenwick (Equity Analyst)

Wallace Wayne (Chief Financial Officer)

Jeff Fenwick (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great. Thanks for those answers. That's all I had.

Spencer Enright (Chief Executive Officer)

Great. Thanks, Jeff.

OPERATOR

And at this time, we have no other phone questions registered. There are currently also no questions on the webcast.

Spencer Enright (Chief Executive Officer)

All right, thanks, Wallace. I'd like to thank everyone once again for joining us on today's call. We look forward to speaking with you again after we release our second quarter results in August.

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