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May 13, 2026 5:28 PM 39 min read

Hyliion Holdings Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/analyst/954135636?pwd=U3P78Fhs

Summary

HYLN reported a significant increase in revenue, achieving $2.8 million this quarter, a fourfold increase from the previous quarter, primarily driven by military contracts.

The company successfully completed the UL certification non-recurring test for the Karno Power Module, paving the way for early adopter unit deployment.

HYLN signed a strategic partnership with VFG Holdings to deploy up to 250 Karno cores over the next five years, enhancing its presence in the data center market.

The company anticipates signing additional military contracts worth $40 to $50 million by the end of the year, expanding its engagement with various branches of the US Military.

HYLN demonstrated dynamic fuel switching capabilities for the Karno reactor, enhancing its appeal for both commercial and military applications.

The company is on track to achieve its full 200-kilowatt design power rating by year-end, with plans to scale production in 2027.

HYLN plans to execute equipment financing for up to $10 million later this year, with an expected year-end cash and investment balance of approximately $100 million.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Hello everyone. Thank you for joining us and welcome to Hyliion Holdings first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. After today's prepared remarks, we will host a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, Please press star 1 to raise your hand. To withdraw your question, press star 1 again. I will now hand the conference over to Greg Standley, Chief Accounting Officer. Please go ahead.

Greg Standley (Chief Accounting Officer)

Thomas Healy (Chief Executive Officer)

John Panzer (Chief Financial Officer)

Thomas Healy (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

We will now begin the question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one To raise your hand. To withdraw your question, press Star one again. We ask that you pick up your handset when asking a question to allow for optimum sound quality. If you are muted locally, please unmute your device. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Your first question comes from Edward Jackson with Northland. Please go ahead.

Edward Jackson

John Panzer (Chief Financial Officer)

Edward Jackson

Thomas Healy (Chief Executive Officer)

Edward Jackson

Okay, I'll step out and get back in line for more questions. Thanks Thomas.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Martin Molloy with Johnson Rice. Please go ahead.

Martin Molloy

Thomas Healy (Chief Executive Officer)

Martin Molloy

Thomas Healy (Chief Executive Officer)

Martin Molloy

That's great. Thank you. I'll turn it back.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Sean Milligan with Needham and company. Please go ahead.

Thomas Healy (Chief Executive Officer)

Sean Milligan

Awesome. And then on that you mentioned you're having like a lot of conversations with data center customers today. Curious, kind of what they see as the most unique or like in demand piece. Is it the 800 volt architecture? Is it the fuel agnostic? Like, just curious about what do you think they view as like the differentiator for hyliion?

Thomas Healy (Chief Executive Officer)

Sean Milligan

That's great. Thank you. Thank you for the update today.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Edward Jackson with Northland. Please go ahead.

Edward Jackson

Thomas Healy (Chief Executive Officer)

Edward Jackson

Thomas Healy (Chief Executive Officer)

Edward Jackson

John Panzer (Chief Financial Officer)

Thomas Healy (Chief Executive Officer)

Edward Jackson

Yeah, that would be ideal. So. Okay, well, thanks for taking all the questions and congrats again on the progress in the quarter.

Thomas Healy (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

If you would like to ask a question, please press star one to raise your hand to withdraw your question, Press star one again. And we ask that you pick up your handset when asking a question to allow for optimum sound quality as well. If you are muted locally, please remember to unmute your device, Your Next question comes from Martin Molloy with Johnson Rice. Please go ahead.

Martin Molloy

Thank you. I just had one quick follow up question just regarding the UL testing. Does that clear the way for what you've done so far? Does that clear the way for placing the Karno units at the customer sites or is there some final certification that is needed?

Thomas Healy (Chief Executive Officer)

Martin Molloy

Got it. Great. Thank you very much. Appreciate it.

OPERATOR

We have reached the end of the Q and A session. I will now turn the call back to Thomas for closing remarks.

Thomas Healy (Chief Executive Officer)

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