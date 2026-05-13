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May 13, 2026 5:26 PM 28 min read

Fluent Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

On Wednesday, Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fiocttbz/

Summary

Fluent's Commerce Media Solutions delivered exceptional growth with revenue of $25.9 million, marking a 104% increase year-over-year and contributing 58% of total consolidated revenue.

Despite a 19% decline in total revenue to $44.9 million due to the divestiture of Call Solutions, excluding the divestiture, revenue was down only 3% year-over-year.

The company reported a net loss of $5.4 million, improved from an $8.3 million loss in the prior year, with adjusted EBITDA at negative $3.6 million compared to negative $3.1 million in Q1 2025.

Strategic initiatives included partnerships with Wyndham Hotels and Squire, expanding into new verticals like travel and barbershop booking.

The company expects double-digit revenue growth and improved adjusted EBITDA in 2026, driven by continued expansion in Commerce Media and operational discipline.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Don Patrick (Chief Executive Officer)

Ryan Perfitt (Chief Financial Officer)

Don Patrick (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And at this time we will conduct the question and answer session. And as a reminder to ask a question, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. One moment for our first question. It comes from Mariette Rips with Canacord. Please proceed.

Mariette Rips

Don Patrick (Chief Executive Officer)

Mariette Rips

Don Patrick (Chief Executive Officer)

Mariette Rips

Great, that's very helpful. Thank you. Domestic.

Don Patrick (Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks, Maria.

OPERATOR

Thank you so much. And our next question comes from Patrick Sol with Barrington Research. Please proceed.

Patrick Sol

Hi, thanks for taking the question on some of the comments that you made around expanding the number of partners and how that kind of contributing to a flywheel on expanding, I guess the roster of advertisers. Could you maybe talk about the additional scale you need and maybe the categories of advertisers that are maybe not spending as much as you think would warrant for the type of inventory that you deliver.

Don Patrick (Chief Executive Officer)

Patrick Sol

Don Patrick (Chief Executive Officer)

playing field and we're with someone who matches up to our solutions and Our capabilities. Okay, thank you.

Patrick Sol

Thanks, Beth.

OPERATOR

Thank you so much. And as a reminder, if you do have a question, simply press star11 to get in the queue. Our next question is from Eric Martinuzzi with Lake Street Capital Markets. Please proceed.

Eric Martinuzzi

Yeah, congrats on that terrific triple digit growth rate on CMS. That 104% was ahead of where I was modeling things. I wanted to ask a couple of questions. Partners in particular, to the extent you can talk about it, the Wyndham implementation. Just wondering if you're any lessons learned sort of hot takes from your diving into travel hospitality in helping that partner ramp up.

Don Patrick (Chief Executive Officer)

Eric Martinuzzi

And then, you know, penetrating a vertical. A lot of times people in the industry in the same vertical know each other. What's the dynamic as far as, you know, maybe using one account as a reference to, to penetrate another account. Is that sort of, hey, these people don't talk to each other or is there a potential opportunity?

Don Patrick (Chief Executive Officer)

Eric Martinuzzi

Don Patrick (Chief Executive Officer)

Eric Martinuzzi

Got it. Thanks for taking my questions.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Thank you so much. And as I see no further questions in the queue, I will conclude the Q and A session and conference for today. Thank you for participating and you may now disconnect.

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