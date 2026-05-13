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May 13, 2026 5:22 PM 24 min read

LogicMark Inc Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

LogicMark Inc (OTC:LGMK) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pc9vm77u

Summary

LogicMark Inc reported a 24% year-over-year revenue increase in Q1 2026, reaching $3.2 million, driven by strong demand for its Freedom Alert Mini and upgraded Guardian Alert 911 Plus.

The company achieved a gross margin expansion to 69.6%, up from 63.5% in the previous year, attributed to a price increase, favorable product mix, and reduced shipping costs.

Operating expenses decreased by 7%, and the operating loss improved by 36%, signaling effective cost management and a focus on reaching break-even profitability.

Strategic initiatives include transitioning from a personal safety hardware company to a connected care platform with AI-enabled insights, launching a wearable watch and Connected Home Hub designed to offer integrated care solutions.

The company is expanding its distribution across healthcare, government, and B2B channels while focusing on recurring revenue growth through subscription services.

Management highlighted a strong net promoter score of 68, suggesting high customer satisfaction, and emphasized the demographic opportunity presented by the aging population.

Future guidance includes maintaining disciplined cost management, launching new products on schedule, and expanding its IP and channel partnerships.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Shaelyn Simmons (Chief Executive Officer)

Mark Archer (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Task a question, please press star 11 on your telephone, wait for your name to be announced and to withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. And our first question will come from Marla Marin with Zacks. Your line is open.

Marla Marin (Equity Analyst)

Mark Archer (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, we're, we're trying to, we're trying to not have it be lumpy, Marla. You know, we have a very well thought through development schedule. We re review it every month. So no, I don't. You know, the spend is roughly $100,000 a month and it's been pretty consistent over time. And I see at least in the near term it's staying pretty consistent.

Marla Marin (Equity Analyst)

Okay, that makes sense. Switching gears, I'm, you know, wondering if we could get a little bit more color on the watch because I think that that will be a very interesting product launch. Is there a specific demographic that you're thinking of now when you're thinking about the watch? Or, or do you think that it extends across a very broad age group and demographic?

Shaelyn Simmons (Chief Executive Officer)

Marla Marin (Equity Analyst)

Shaelyn Simmons (Chief Executive Officer)

Marla Marin (Equity Analyst)

Okay, and then taking that discussion a little bit further, you know, you've talked in the past about the licensing opportunity are some of the features that we are going to see with the Fall Detection and others on the watch and other, you know, near term up launches are those features that you think would easily lend themselves to a licensing model?

Shaelyn Simmons (Chief Executive Officer)

Marla Marin (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great. And then last question. You know, the original goal that you outlined was to move from a sale of devices of hardware into a recurring revenue model that had the technology as a large part of the overall revenue base. Where do you think, where do you think the subscription model starts to play into that goal? Because I'm thinking that at this point you're still in early, early stages.

Shaelyn Simmons (Chief Executive Officer)

Shaelyn Simmons (Chief Executive Officer)

Shaelyn Simmons (Chief Executive Officer)

And that's really the best scenario to be in, I think, for the consumers as well as for the company.

Marla Marin (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thank you very much.

Shaelyn Simmons (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And at this time, I am showing no further questions in the queue. I would now like to turn it back to Shailene for closing remarks.

Shaelyn Simmons (Chief Executive Officer)

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