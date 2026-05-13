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May 13, 2026 5:20 PM 24 min read

Full Transcript: SeaStar Medical Holding Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Wednesday, SeaStar Medical Holding (NASDAQ:ICU) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/d4of9ds2/

Summary

SeaStar Medical Holding reported a nearly 70% increase in Quellimmune net revenue for the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025, with revenue totaling $495,000.

The company is focused on expanding its presence in the pediatric AKI market, adding seven new hospitals in the first quarter and aiming for 15 new customers by year-end.

SeaStar Medical Holding continues to progress in its Neutralyze AKI pivotal trial with 198 of the planned 339 patients enrolled, targeting completion by the end of 2026.

The company is working with the FDA on a modular PMA submission for adult AKI, designed to expedite the approval process.

Management maintains a strong financial discipline, with operating expenses remaining stable at $4.1 million for Q1 2026 and a net loss of $3.5 million, improved from $3.8 million in Q1 2025.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Jackie Cosmo

Eric Schlarf (Chief Executive Officer)

Tim

Kevin Chung

Mike Messenger (Chief Financial Officer)

Eric Schlarf (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen. As a reminder to ask the question, please press star 11 on your telephone, then wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your questions, please press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from the line of David Boats with sacs Small Capital Research. Your line is open.

David Boats

Hey, good afternoon everyone. Appreciate the update today. So first question is, have you begun seeing repeat orders from any of these existing pediatric centers? And kind of, if you have, how quickly are those repeat orders happening? From the first time that they come online? Yeah. Hey, David, this is Eric. Thanks for joining. Great question. Hey, Tim, do you want to take that?

Tim

David Boats

okay, great. And then you mentioned earlier about the SAVE registry and of course, how encouraging all the data is from that. So at what point do you talk about if that's going to influence treatment guidelines or like standard of care discussions? Yeah, that's a great question. So, Kevin, do you want to tackle that?

Kevin Chung

David Boats

Okay, great. And then lastly, of course, you mentioned the write ups in the ASN Kidney News. One of the things that they mentioned in there was that integrating the SCD into the ICU workflow is. I think they used the term non trivial. But I mean, how non trivial is

Kevin Chung

OPERATOR

Yep. Our next question comes from the line of Anthony Bandetta with Maxima. Your line is open.

Anthony Bandetta

Thank you. So, yeah, I just wanted to talk about the hospitals that are currently using the product. You know, is, do you have like a particular ordering pattern? Any other color you can Give there. I know you said the reorder frequency. You don't have that exact number, but how many patients total have been treated and do you currently have like, if

Eric Schlarf (Chief Executive Officer)

Tim

Anthony Bandetta

So as you're looking to kind of drive the patient volume and like you said, it's heavily dependent on the patients needing the treatment. But is there any additional education that's going on at the hospitals that you're in and at the new hospitals that you're trying to sign up that, you know, maybe accelerates the adoption at other centers. Yeah, that's a great question.

Eric Schlarf (Chief Executive Officer)

Sorry. Sorry, Eric. No, it's okay. I actually would. Kevin, maybe you could talk about the monthly users call that we have with who's on those calls, what gets discussed, et cetera. Sure.

Kevin Chung

Eric Schlarf (Chief Executive Officer)

That's great, Tim. Yeah, maybe, Tim, you could also just kind of share the newly formed group, this advanced practice group that you've put together.

Tim

Anthony Bandetta

Okay, great. That was very helpful, thanks. I'll hop back in the queue. Appreciate it.

OPERATOR

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