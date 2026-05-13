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May 13, 2026 5:17 PM 28 min read

Transcript: Journey Medical Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=RrRNlbZT

Summary

Journey Medical reported a 21% year-over-year increase in total net product revenues for Q1 2026, driven by strong performance from Amrosi, which saw a significant increase in both revenue and prescription volumes.

The company achieved positive adjusted EBITDA and increased its cash balance, highlighting improved financial stability and operational leverage.

Strategic initiatives include expanding Amrosi's market presence and payer reimbursement, adding new sales representatives, and planning the launch of up to two niche dermatology products later this year.

Management expressed confidence in the continued growth and profitability of Amrosi, with ongoing efforts to improve insurance coverage and formulary placement.

The company anticipates positive EBITDA for the remainder of 2026, with detailed financial guidance to be provided later in the year.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Jacqueline Jaffe (Senior Director of Corporate Operations)

Claude Morale

Joe Benesh (Chief Financial Officer)

Claude Morale

OPERATOR

Nelson Cox

Hello, this is Nelson on behalf of Thomas. Congratulations on all the progress. Maybe just want to start understand you're not providing more detailed formal guidance till maybe later in the year, but maybe directionally as we look across the portfolio and for the balance of the year? Can you help frame just how to think about that trajectory both for Imrosi as coverage matures and for kind of the legacy products?

Claude Morale

Nelson Cox

All right, thank you for the color there. And then maybe just, you know, an update on insurance coverage, specifically how the conversation from access to quality coverage is progressing and where you stand on tier positioning, step edits, prior offs and criteria with major plans.

Ramzi Alush (Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel)

Nelson Cox

All right. Appreciate the color. Thank you, guys.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We have the next question from B. Riley Securities. Please go ahead.

Claude Morale

Mayank

Claude Morale

Mayank

Very helpful. Thank you, Claude.

Claude Morale

Thank you.

OPERATOR

We have the next question from the line of BRANDON Folks from H.C. wainwright. Please go ahead.

Brandon Folks

Hi. Thanks for taking my question and congrats on the progress. Can you just talk about adding these two additional products into the reps bag potentially this year while Mrosi is still in the growth phase. Just any color in terms of how promotion sensitive those products may be and in terms of the share of voice that they may require during the Mrosi launch.

Claude Morale

OPERATOR

Thank you. We have the next question line of Scott Henry from agp. Please go ahead.

Scott Henry

Claude Morale

Scott Henry

Okay, I think that's an interesting point you make. So when you add the third gpo, I think we always think of it adding covered lives, which ultimately drives scripts to. But it sounds like as well it can make those scripts you already write potentially more profitable because they have less discounting because they are now covered. Is that a fair statement?

Claude Morale

Scott Henry

Okay, great. Congratulations on the progress. I know you guys have been working hard at it. And thank you for taking the questions.

Claude Morale

You're welcome. Thank you.

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