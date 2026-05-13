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May 13, 2026 5:17 PM 19 min read

Snail Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wtes9g6j/

Summary

Snail reported a 35.7% increase in net revenue to $27.3 million for Q1 2026, driven by strong sales of ASA and Bellwright, and a rise in deferred revenue recognition.

Net income increased significantly to $2.1 million from a net loss in the previous year, supported by higher revenue and reduced operating expenses.

The company is advancing its strategic initiatives with a diversified content pipeline, including new AAA titles and indie game developments, aiming to expand beyond the ARC franchise.

Operational highlights include the successful launch of Ark Lost Colony DLC and the strong performance of ASA, which sold 1.4 million units in the quarter.

Future guidance is optimistic, with plans to release multiple new content updates and DLCs for ARC, alongside the development and upcoming releases of significant AAA titles such as For the Stars and Nine Yin Sutra.

Management emphasized a strategic focus on becoming a multi-franchise developer and publisher, with investments in new game IPs and a reduction in annual licensing fees.

The company is preparing to launch its stablecoin, USDL, with infrastructure and compliance frameworks being finalized across multiple states.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Thank you for standing by and welcome to Snail Inc. First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. I would like to now turn the call over to Stephen Shymansky with Investor Relations. Please go.

Stephen Shymansky (Investor Relations)

Peter Gang

Heidi Chow (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Michael Kopinski (Equity Analyst)

Peter Kan

Michael Kopinski (Equity Analyst)

Great. In terms of salty TV and the short film business, can you briefly explain where we sit on that in terms of the short video business and the number of videos produced and maybe some insight onto the future outlook for that line of business?

Peter Kan

Michael Kopinski (Equity Analyst)

Sounds like it's off to a good start and then a couple of quick ones here. What level of development spending should investors anticipate in 2026 as the company advances its AAA pipeline? When should we start to see operating expenses moderate after the current development cycle?

Heidi Chow (Chief Financial Officer)

Hai Xi

Michael Kopinski (Equity Analyst)

Great, thanks for the added color. If I could flip one more question in can you please provide a quick update regarding the stablecoin business? Specifically the number of states that currently that you're applying to and any general updates on that business?

Peter Kan

Michael Kopinski (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thanks for the update. Thanks for taking all my questions.

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