$100 Invested In GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 81.13% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 93.63%. Currently, GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion.
Buying $100 In NVDL: If an investor had bought $100 of NVDL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,722.05 today based on a price of $119.24 for NVDL at the time of writing.
GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF's Performance Over Last 5 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
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