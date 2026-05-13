Transcript: Wrap Technologies Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xqophtid/
Summary
Wrap Technologies reported a 45% increase in total revenue for Q1 2026, reaching $1.1 million, with product sales climbing 186% due to increased demand for the BolaWrap 150 product line.
The company is targeting 100% revenue growth for 2026, with expanding operations in international markets such as India, Panama, Brazil, Malta, and the UK.
Operational highlights include the growth of recurring revenue from technology-enabled services and early traction in drone and counter-drone solutions, indicating potential new market opportunities.
Gross profit increased by 16% to $0.7 million, although gross margin declined to 62% from 78% due to higher sales of lower-margin hardware products.
Management expressed confidence in the company's strategic initiatives, focusing on agency-wide adoption of non-lethal solutions, and improving financial options as fundamentals strengthen.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Lou Springer (Vice President of Finance)
Scott Cohen (Chief Executive Officer)
Lou Springer (Vice President of Finance)
Jared Novick (President and Chief Operating Officer)
Scott Cohen (Chief Executive Officer)
Lynn
Next question Next question is investors have seen extended periods where the CEO simultaneously held multiple executive and financial reporting functions. Is there a plan to search for a cfo?
Scott Cohen (Chief Executive Officer)
Jared Novick (President and Chief Operating Officer)
It's a priority of the company. People matter. It's a leadership. So it is. It is one of the key initiatives of the company to find top talent in these positions.
Scott Cohen (Chief Executive Officer)
Right. Okay, Lou, what else we got?
Lou Springer (Vice President of Finance)
Final question. How should Shareholders interpret the April 10, 2026 trading session where trading volume dramatically exceeded historical norms without any repricing of the equity?
Scott Cohen (Chief Executive Officer)
Lou Springer (Vice President of Finance)
All right, that concludes our question and answer portion. On behalf of Scott, Jared and the entire Rapp team, thank you for your engagement and support. We look forward to updating you on our progress. And this concludes Rapp Technologies first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. Thank you.
OPERATOR
This concludes today's conference call. Thank you for participating.
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