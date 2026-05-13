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May 13, 2026 5:10 PM 15 min read

Transcript: Bionano Genomics Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6tmtcpga/

Summary

Bionano Genomics reported Q1 2026 revenue of $6.7 million, a 4% increase year-over-year, with flow cell sales up 17%.

The company emphasized strategic pillars focusing on supporting its installed base, increasing OGM utilization, securing reimbursement, and improving profitability.

Significant milestones include a 47% increase in reimbursement rates for OGM and the establishment of a new CPT code for genetic disorders.

Gross margin improved to 49% in Q1 2026, and the company aims to reach cash flow breakeven by Q4 2027.

Management highlighted strong demand, reduction of debt, and ongoing research publications as key growth drivers.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good day and welcome to the BIONANO first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time I would like to turn the conference over to Webb Campbell from Gilmartin Group. Please go ahead.

Webb Campbell (Moderator)

Alex

Mark Adamcheck

Al Luderer

Thanks, Mark. So Q1 was strong, very strong start to the year and I'm encouraged by the momentum we're carrying into the rest of 2026. We have a clear strategy, a focused team, and the technology the market is increasingly embracing. I look forward to updating you on our continued progress. And with that, let's open it up for questions.

OPERATOR

Thank you all for joining. We will now open the line for questions. If you'd like to ask a question at this time, please press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Our first question comes from Yi Chen with HC Wainwright.

Yi Chen (Equity Analyst)

Thank you for taking my questions. Could you provide some comment regarding if you expect the company to achieve operating cash flow break even either late this year or sometime in 2027? Thank you. Hi, thanks for the question. Let me ask Mark to comment on that. Mark?

Mark Adamcheck

Yeah. Thanks. No, we do not expect to reach cash flow breakeven by the end of 2026. And you know, we are taking the necessary steps that we can to reduce that burn as much as possible by Q4 of 2027, but we're not providing guidance as to whether or not we can achieve that.

Al Luderer

OPERATOR

As a reminder, if you'd like to ask a question at this time, please press star 11 on your Touchstone phone. That will conclude today's question and answer session. This concludes today's conference call. Thank you for participating.

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