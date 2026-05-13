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May 13, 2026 5:09 PM 24 min read

Longeveron Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

On Wednesday, Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1759116&tp_key=638b49efbe

Summary

Longeveron reported revenues of $0.4 million for Q1 2026, consistent with the prior year, with clinical trial revenue increasing by 46% but contract manufacturing revenue decreasing by 84%.

The company is transitioning to a capital-efficient, asset-light model and is focused on strategic licensing partnerships for its stem cell product, laramastrocel, across multiple programs.

Key clinical focus is on the HLHS program, with a pivotal trial set for data readout in August 2026, and plans to advance a trial in Pediatric Dilated Cardiomyopathy in 2027.

Longeveron secured investment capital from notable life sciences funds and aims to maximize shareholder value through partnerships and disciplined capital allocation.

Management remains optimistic about achieving transformative milestones in 2026 and is actively pursuing strategic partnerships, particularly at the upcoming Bio International Convention.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Derek Cole (Investor Relations)

Stephen Willard (Chief Executive Officer)

Natalia Agafanova (Chief Medical Officer)

Lisa Locklear (Chief Financial Officer)

Josh Hare

Stephen Willard (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Raj Salvaraju (Equity Analyst)

Natalia Agafanova (Chief Medical Officer)

Raj Salvaraju (Equity Analyst)

Josh Hare

Raj Salvaraju (Equity Analyst)

Natalia Agafanova (Chief Medical Officer)

Stephen Willard (Chief Executive Officer)

two different entities, two different diseases. And Steve, maybe you can provide your perspective from business point of view, what happened after results of HLHS.

Josh Hare

Natalia Agafanova (Chief Medical Officer)

And I would like to add that in 2026 we are planning operationally to initiate PDCM. We are going to do feasibility, etc. So we are preparing for initiation of PDCM.

Josh Hare

Raj Salvaraju (Equity Analyst)

thank you. Thank you very much.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We take the next question from the line of Abubalan Pachayapan from Roth Capital Partners, please go ahead.

Manasa

Hi team, this is Manasa dialing in for Bhubalin and we have a couple of questions. So yeah, the first question is given that RV-EF is out of the question, let's assume a composite endpoint, you know that comprises of 12 months transplant free survival rate, the length of hospitalization and MACE. So what level of benefits do you need to show in each category to convince the FDA?

Natalia Agafanova (Chief Medical Officer)

Manasa

Yeah, so I have a couple more. So the next thing is. So are there any specific learnings from the recently published CHILD study that you know could provide a read through for the ELPIS 2 study?

Josh Hare

Manasa

Thank you, Josh. And another question. So from a payer standpoint, what would be the greatest predictor of drug efficacy, you know, that would influence them to cover Lomecel-B, you know, if it is approved on an accelerated basis,

Natalia Agafanova (Chief Medical Officer)

Manasa

Thanks, Natalia. And one last question from me. So after the release of ELPIS too and you know, assuming positive data, do placebo patients have an opportunity to try out Lomecel-B on a compassionate basis?

Natalia Agafanova (Chief Medical Officer)

So we don't have any long term or we do have compassionate program, but we don't have any long term extension study where a patient can switch or crossover to Lomecel-B anything like this. But we haven't discussed it yet. But I think we should. If the data are positive, I think it should be a discussion how to make it available for patients. Absolutely. Steve, would you like to add anything for compassionate use?

Stephen Willard (Chief Executive Officer)

Yes. I mean the whole purpose of Dr. Hare creating this company over 10 years ago was to save lives, particularly in children and the elderly. And making our drugs available for compassionate use is a priority for us. We will do everything we can to make that possible. Were there any other questions?

OPERATOR

Thank you ladies and gentlemen. Have there are no further questions from the participants. I would now hand the conference over to Stephen Willard for his closing comments.

Stephen Willard (Chief Executive Officer)

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