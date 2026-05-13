MDxHealth Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Wednesday, MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1758088&tp_key=21da6e9d38
Summary
MDxHealth reported Q1 2026 revenue of $27.4 million, with core prostate cancer operations revenue at $23.9 million, marking an 11% year-over-year increase.
The company announced a strategic shift, discontinuing its Resolve UTI offering and ceasing operations at its Plano, Texas laboratory due to reimbursement uncertainties.
Management remains confident in the clinical validity of their services and is appealing a $10.4 million recoupment request from Novitas.
MDxHealth is focusing on prostate cancer diagnostics and leveraging AI to enhance operational efficiencies and customer offerings.
The company provided 2026 revenue guidance for the core cancer business, excluding Resolve, at $110 to $115 million, representing a 20-26% growth rate.
Full Transcript
John Fraunces (Moderator)
Michael McGarrity (Chief Executive Officer)
Ron
Michael McGarrity (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you Mr. McGarrity. Ladies and gentlemen, at this time if you do have any questions please press Star one. And as a reminder, you can remove yourself from the queue by pressing Star two.. Once again, that's Star one for Questions will go first this afternoon to Dan Brennan with TD Cowan.
Dan Brennan (Equity Analyst at TD Cowan)
Michael McGarrity (Chief Executive Officer)
Dan Brennan (Equity Analyst at TD Cowan)
Got it. And Mike, is there any, just maybe one more quick one there. Is there any issues or any feedback you've had throughout the process of billing there where there were calling into question, you know, clinical utility of the test or is there any issues on that front or just anything else you could share on that?
Michael McGarrity (Chief Executive Officer)
Dan Brennan (Equity Analyst at TD Cowan)
Michael McGarrity (Chief Executive Officer)
Dan Brennan (Equity Analyst at TD Cowan)
And any color just on you know, the strength in liquid obviously tissue up against a really tough comp. But you know, on a comp adjusted basis, nice growth. Just. Yeah. Anything to point out across the two segments, you know, as you look out, as we look for the rest of the year.
Michael McGarrity (Chief Executive Officer)
Dan Brennan (Equity Analyst at TD Cowan)
Okay, great. Thanks.
Michael McGarrity (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you Dan.
OPERATOR
Thank you. We go next now to Bill Bonello with Craig Hallam.
Bill Bonello (Equity Analyst at Craig Hallam)
Hey guys, thanks for taking the Question. I want to focus a little bit on the cash situation here. So when you think about the, you know, restructuring expenses that you're going to incur, do you have any sense of the magnitude of the cash outlay that may go along with that?
Michael McGarrity (Chief Executive Officer)
Bill Bonello (Equity Analyst at Craig Hallam)
Michael McGarrity (Chief Executive Officer)
We're confident that there'll be a considerable offset there, Bill. Okay. And then when I think about the only term I use differently was that completely, I mean, whether it's completely materially offset. Yep. Just for transparency.
Bill Bonello (Equity Analyst at Craig Hallam)
Michael McGarrity (Chief Executive Officer)
Bill Bonello (Equity Analyst at Craig Hallam)
OPERATOR
Thank you, Bill.
Mark Massaro (Equity Analyst at BTIG)
Thank you. And just a quick reminder, everyone, Star one for questions today. We'll go next now to Mark Massaro with btig.
Michael McGarrity (Chief Executive Officer)
Mark Massaro (Equity Analyst at BTIG)
In fact, I would add an additional point here that we have urology customers that have brought UTI testing in house
Michael McGarrity (Chief Executive Officer)
Mark Massaro (Equity Analyst at BTIG)
It's unfortunate.
Michael McGarrity (Chief Executive Officer)
It's remarkably unfortunate because the value of
OPERATOR
patients and the way we've responsibly marketed this test.
Dan Brennan (Equity Analyst at TD Cowan)
Okay, so I understand why you made the decision to cease operations in Texas, but did you guys evaluate the option to run the test out of a separate lab in a Medicare jurisdiction that does have coverage?
Michael McGarrity (Chief Executive Officer)
Dan Brennan (Equity Analyst at TD Cowan)
Hey guys, maybe just one more since, you know, we'd probably follow up later. Just. Michael, to your point on the tissue volume acceleration, can you just elaborate a little bit in terms of some of the initiatives and efforts that you kind of discussed in terms of seeing that sequential acceleration, any color, qualitative color, you can provide just about the visibility confidence in that acceleration. Thanks.
OPERATOR
Yeah, I mean I think maybe to provide to Mark's last question, you know, the one competitive landscape change I should
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have noted, Mark is on the AI
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side and I think there's a lot
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of discussion, I don't want to say
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noise, but awareness of and communication about the promise of AI in our space particularly relevant to gps. And what I noted in our strategy
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here going forward, including the partnership that we've entered into, is that we've been
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very patient and rigorous in our process as to the best path forward.
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We have not been asleep at the wheel, but we've also not panicked.
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I think we've gone through a prudent exercise of our operational value and use
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of AI which does drive, as I noted, all of our clinical data generation and study protocols.
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But more importantly the partnership that we've entered into when I know customer facing, you know, my comment would be there
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is that they, this partner provides relevant
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urology pathology services to our common customer base.
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So we are very, very confident that our patient approach there.
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There's not a company in the space that has been partnered with or available
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with AI technology that we haven't spoken to, evaluated. And we're very confident that the efforts we're taking internally and the partnership that we have embarked on will drive significant, Significant support for our GPS and confirmed business. But that coupled with our execution focus of the sales organization, I guess those are the couple two or three different
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basis that we have for being confident that tissue begins to accelerate as we go forward.
F
Got it. Okay, thank you.
B
Thank you. And gentlemen, it appears we have no further questions today. So ladies and gentlemen, that will bring us to the conclusion of today's MDX Health first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. We'd like to thank you all so much for joining us today and wish you all a great rest of your day.
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