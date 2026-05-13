Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning CrowdStrike Holdings Stock In The Last 5 Years

CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.88% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.38%. Currently, CrowdStrike Holdings has a market capitalization of $143.04 billion.

Buying $1000 In CRWD: If an investor had bought $1000 of CRWD stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,983.98 today based on a price of $564.00 for CRWD at the time of writing.

CrowdStrike Holdings's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.