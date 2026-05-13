QT Imaging Holdings Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

QT Imaging Holdings (NASDAQ:QTI) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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View the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=oOJcpr1M
Summary
QT Imaging Holdings reported Q1 2026 revenue of $6.5 million, a 133% increase from the prior year, primarily due to the shipment of 13 breast acoustic CT scanners.
The company achieved a significant milestone with the approval of a new Category 3 CPT code by the American Medical Association, effective January 1, 2027, and received FDA 510k clearance for enhancements to their Breast Acoustic CT scanner.
Operational highlights include the extension of a senior secured term loan maturity date, strategic international regulatory approvals, and the launch of the QT Imaging OLEA Viewer and software version 4.5.0.
QT Imaging Holdings anticipates 2026 revenue of approximately $39 million, with contracted sales of scanners through distributors like NXC Imaging, Gulf Medical, and Alnagi Medical.
Management emphasized ongoing strategic initiatives in commercialization, clinical validation, and software innovation, while highlighting partnerships and a strong clinical advisory team to support growth.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Bruce Voss (Investor Relations)
Dr. Ralouka Dinu (Chief Executive Officer)
Jay Jennings (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Jeffrey Cohen (Equity Analyst)
Dr. Ralouka Dinu (Chief Executive Officer)
Jeffrey Cohen (Equity Analyst)
No, go ahead.
Dr. Ralouka Dinu (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, regarding for the Gulf and Saudi Arabia and uae, we are discussing back and forth with our distribution partners there. As soon as the war gives us a little bit of a break, we'll start shipping in uae. And as soon as you get our SFDA Saudi Arabia FDA approval, we'll start shipping in Saudi Arabia.
Jeffrey Cohen (Equity Analyst)
Okay. Would you anticipate Saudi approval this calendar year?
Dr. Ralouka Dinu (Chief Executive Officer)
Saudi Arabia fda? Jeff, it should be within a month or so. That's hopefully no later than that.
Jeffrey Cohen (Equity Analyst)
Okay, got it. And then I wanted to jump over to your canon agreement. So could you talk about it was mentioned in the press release, you called it an amended distribution agreement. Maybe talk about that and tell us if there's been any updates recently as far as timeline and cadence and perhaps beyond this year.
Dr. Ralouka Dinu (Chief Executive Officer)
Jeffrey Cohen (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
Dr. Ralouka Dinu (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you so much. Great to hear you, Jeff.
OPERATOR
As a reminder, if you would like to ask a question, please press star then one to join the question queue. The next question comes from Ben Haynor with Lake Street Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
Ben Haynor (Equity Analyst)
Dr. Ralouka Dinu (Chief Executive Officer)
Ben Haynor (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. That sounds like a great update. And then on the kind of, I guess, longitudinal imaging biopharma front, you know, I know the applications there are potentially pretty exciting anymore to share. The investors would be interested on that front.
Dr. Ralouka Dinu (Chief Executive Officer)
Ben Haynor (Equity Analyst)
Looking forward to seeing that. And then lastly for me, and I apologize if you already mentioned this, but on the kind of new distribution agreements front, you know, obviously you've got the couple of Middle east distributors and then NXT imaging. Are there other discussions that are ongoing that, you know, folks should maybe think about new countries coming on this year, next year, what have you?
Dr. Ralouka Dinu (Chief Executive Officer)
Ben Haynor (Equity Analyst)
Okay, very helpful. That's all I have. Thank you so much.
Dr. Ralouka Dinu (Chief Executive Officer)
Oh, thank you so much, Ben.
OPERATOR
Thank you so much for joining. This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over for any closing remarks.
Betsy
Thank you so much, Betsy. Once again, I'd like to thank you for joining us today and for your interest in QT Imaging. We are energized by our momentum with more to come. We look forward to discussing our progress during our next conference call in August and we can when we can report the second quarter results. Until then, have a nice afternoon and thank you so much.
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