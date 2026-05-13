Transcript: USA Rare Earth Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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Access the full call at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=c1UqC8rH
Summary
USA Rare Earth reported a cash position of $128.1 million, with plans to spend $60 million in capex for phase one and to double its workforce by the end of 2025.
The company is focused on developing a fully integrated supply chain from mining to magnet production and recycling, with significant progress at its Stillwater, Oklahoma facility.
Future outlook includes plans to produce 200-500 metric tons of neo magnets in 2026, with flexibility to scale production further, while also seeking non-China based feedstock.
Notable strategic initiatives include securing MOUs with companies in high-growth sectors like data centers and drones, and the company remains engaged with over 70 companies across various industries.
Management comments highlighted the U.S. government's support for the rare earth sector, positioning USA Rare Earth as a key player in reducing dependency on China for these materials.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Lionel McBee (Vice President of Investor Relations)
Joshua Ballard (Chief Executive Officer)
Rob Steele (Chief Financial Officer)
Joshua Ballard (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Drew Nordquist
Hi, this is Drew Nordquist calling for Derek Soderbergh. Thank you guys for taking the questions. I do have a few questions, but my first question is regarding the supply chain. I know you guys said you should have enough supply to last about until 2027. I was wondering if that roughly equates to supplying that first 1200 ton production line.
Joshua Ballard (Chief Executive Officer)
That's right. Yeah, that's exactly right.
Drew Nordquist
Okay, and then more focus on the mining operations. I know you guys did a preliminary economic analysis around the Round Top mine. Everything looks good there. I'm just wondering if there's an updated timeline on when the feasibility study could be expected to be done.
Joshua Ballard (Chief Executive Officer)
Drew Nordquist
All right, sounds good. My Next question is NP Materials secured a floor price in their DoD deal for magnet production. I was wondering if that sort of directly or indirectly benefits you guys at all.
Joshua Ballard (Chief Executive Officer)
Drew Nordquist
Okay, and my final question is just regarding cash burn. Do you guys think your current cash level can sustain you up to full 4800 ton reduction or just go for that first 1200 production line before needing additional funding. Yeah, so what we've said previously is
Rob Steele (Chief Financial Officer)
Drew Nordquist
All right, thank you, guys.
OPERATOR
Once again, if you would like to ask a question, please press star and 1. To withdraw your questions, you may press star and 2. Our next question comes from Suji da Silva from Roth Capital. Please go ahead with your question.
Suji da Silva
Hi, Joshua, Rob. Lionel, Congrats on the progress here. Trying to understand on the equipment. I think I heard you say you're putting some of the equipment in 1q26. I guess some of that will come in even as the line starts to produce. I'm just curious on the timeframe there and the CAPEX 60 million you said, will that the bulk of that occur in calendar 25 or that spread over the next few years?
Joshua Ballard (Chief Executive Officer)
Rob Steele (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, sure. In terms of the capex, as we said, we expect another 60 plus million this year. That is the bulk of the first phase of line one.
Suji da Silva
Okay, great. And then I think, Joshua, you referred to inorganic elements of your strategy. Can you just talk about what some of that may entail strategically? Is it tack on Increasing sort of demand geographic perhaps in terms of sourcing or technical capabilities. Any color there would be helpful.
Joshua Ballard (Chief Executive Officer)
Suji da Silva
Joshua Ballard (Chief Executive Officer)
Suji da Silva
Okay, very helpful. Thanks everybody.
OPERATOR
Good, thanks. And ladies and gentlemen, with that, we'll be concluding today's question and answer session as well as today's conference call.
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