Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 7.77% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.83%. Currently, Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion.

Buying $1000 In AIQ: If an investor had bought $1000 of AIQ stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $15,260.44 today based on a price of $62.11 for AIQ at the time of writing.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.