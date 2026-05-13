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May 13, 2026 12:11 PM 17 min read

Full Transcript: Valens Semiconductor Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/552831527

Summary

Valens Semiconductor Ltd reported Q1 2026 revenues of $16.9 million, exceeding the top end of their guidance.

GAAP gross margin was 62.2%, surpassing expectations, while adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $5.5 million, smaller than anticipated.

Strong adoption was seen for the VS3000 and VS6320 chips, with strategic partnerships and product releases from major AV manufacturers.

The company demonstrated the interoperability of its VA7000 chipset for automotive, reinforcing its position in the market.

Guidance for Q2 2026 includes revenues between $17.2 million and $17.6 million, with a full year outlook unchanged at $75-77 million.

CFO Guy Nathanson announced his departure, with a search underway for his replacement.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Mikey Benari (Investor Relations)

Yola

Guy Nathanson (Chief Financial Officer)

Yoram

OPERATOR

thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one in your telephone keypad. If you'd like to withdraw your question, simply press Star one again. Your first question comes from a line of Quinn Bolton from Needham and Company. Your line is open.

Neil Young

Joram

Neil Young

Joram

So let me reiterate, second half of 2026 is going to be way stronger than the first half. Our confidence in that has to do with the design, design ins or design wins and then design ins into our customers product. We have visibility to launch of those products throughout the year and therefore the confidence is reassured by actually monitoring how those products are going to hit the market and actually drive the growth in Q3 and Q4. Sorry,

OPERATOR

my apologies. Your next question comes from a line of Rick Schaefer from Oppenheimer. Your line is open.

way mock

Hi, this is way mock on the line for Rick. Thanks for taking the question and best of luck. Your next endeavors. For my first question I wanted to follow up on cib. It looks like it was down and and you mentioned it there was some digestion due to some demand that was pulled into 4Q. So how do you feel about the digestion so far in 1Q? Do you think that it has bottomed? Do you expect the correction to persist into 2Q or do you see CIB returning to growth in 2Q?

Joram

So if I kind of heard your question, you're speaking about growth with CIB. CIB would grow in Q2 as we anticipate the company to grow according to the guidance provided for Q2 and it would accelerate during Q3 and Q4 even further. We kind of see around 5 percent growth for CIB across the year. So yes, the growth is there and it's going to be reflected in the upcoming quarters.

way mock

Joram

OPERATOR

again. If you'd like to ask a question, press star 1 in your telephone keypad. Your next question comes from a line of Dave Storms from Stonegate. Your line is open.

Dave Storms

Joram

OPERATOR

And there are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back over to Yoram Sellinger for closing remarks.

Yoram Sellinger

I would like to thank you all for joining us today for our first quarter 2026 earnings call and for your continued support and interest in Valens Semiconductor. Hope to meet you again in our next earnings call. Thank you.

OPERATOR

This concludes today's conference call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

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