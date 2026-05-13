Full Transcript: Boston Pizza Royalties Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Wednesday, Boston Pizza Royalties (TSX:BPF) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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View the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=ReqcZEbv
Summary
BPF.UN reported franchise sales of $238.4 million in Q1 2026, a 3.1% increase from the previous year, driven by promotional initiatives and increased takeout and delivery traffic.
The Fund posted royalty income of $9.5 million and distribution income of $3.1 million, both showing marginal increases from Q1 2025.
Net and comprehensive income rose to $2 million for Q1 2026, primarily due to a $7.4 million increase in fair value gain.
BPF.UN launched several promotional initiatives, including Pasta Tuesday and heart-shaped pizzas for Valentine's Day, raising $650,000 for local charities.
The company closed two restaurants in Q1 but has construction underway for new locations in Revelstoke, B.C., and Dryden, Ontario, among others.
The Fund's distributable cash increased to $7.5 million, with a payout ratio of 101.6%, and the monthly distribution rate was raised to 12.4 cents per unit.
Looking ahead, BPF.UN plans to focus on guest engagement through sports-themed promotions and partnerships, while monitoring geopolitical developments for potential cost impacts.
Full Transcript
Michael Harpenson (Chief Financial Officer)
Jordan Holm (President)
Michael Harpenson (Chief Financial Officer)
Jordan Holm (President)
OPERATOR
Nick Cochran (Equity Analyst)
Good morning and thanks for taking my questions. Thanks Nick. Just first question, the two stores that closed in the quarter, any details on where those were?
Jordan Holm (President)
They were both in Western Canada. We had one in the B.C. lower mainland and one in the Edmonton area.
Nick Cochran (Equity Analyst)
And was that related to leases ending or any color on why those stores closed?
Jordan Holm (President)
Nick Cochran (Equity Analyst)
Great. And then maybe can you talk about the pipeline for new stores and any stores that might be under construction now?
Jordan Holm (President)
Nick Cochran (Equity Analyst)
And we've got a few more projects that will either open later this year or into 2027. And a wall full of pins in provincial maps across the country of sites that have been identified as under serviced. Full service market opportunities for new Boston Pizza locations to move in. So our franchising and development teams are actively building out those opportunities for the future. That's good to hear. And how is the pipeline for renovations looking?
Jordan Holm (President)
Really good. We love to see renovations, 11 in the first quarter of this year. Last year, as you know, we did 40 full restaurant renovations across the country in the calendar year 2025. And we really see just a profound impact to the guest experience before and after.
Nick Cochran (Equity Analyst)
Jordan Holm (President)
Yeah. So we continue to be really encouraged by guest visitation. It is the major driver of Our
Nick Cochran (Equity Analyst)
OPERATOR
Since there are no further questions, this concludes the question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Jordan Holm for any closing remarks. Please go ahead.
Jordan Holm (President)
All right, thank you, operator. And since there are no further questions, I want to thank everyone for joining us today as a proud Canadian restaurant. We appreciate your continued interest and your support. We look forward to reconnecting with you during our second quarter conference call in August 2026. So thank you everyone and enjoy the rest of your day.
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