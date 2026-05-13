Westwater Resources Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Westwater Resources (AMEX:WWR) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/265765325
Summary
Westwater Resources Inc reported a net loss of approximately $4.7 million for the quarter, an increase from the previous year's $2.7 million, attributed to increased permitting costs and product development at Kellyton.
The company is advancing its vertically integrated graphite platform in Alabama, focusing on the Kooza graphite deposit and the Kellyton graphite plant, and has invested $29.6 million in the project to date.
Westwater Resources Inc is actively seeking non-dilutive financing options, including government funding, to complete the $245 million Phase 1 capital estimate for Kellyton, with $41.5 million of cash on hand and additional undrawn capital available.
The company received FAST41 designation for CUSA, which improves federal permitting coordination, and expects the permitting process to take 12-24 months.
Despite the termination of a procurement agreement with SKL, the company continues to engage with prospective customers across various sectors and remains optimistic about domestic demand for battery-grade graphite.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Hello everyone. Thank you for joining us and welcome to Westwater Resources Inc Q1 2026 conference call. After today's prepared remarks, we will host a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press star one to raise your hand. To withdraw your question, press star one again. I will now hand the conference over to Steve Cates. CFO Steve, please go ahead.
Steve Cates (Chief Financial Officer)
Terence Krein (Executive Chairman)
Frank Bakker (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Steve Cates (Chief Financial Officer)
Frank Bakker (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Heiko Ihle
Steve Cates (Chief Financial Officer)
Heiko Ihle
Fair enough. Okay. And then just for our modeling needs, can you give a bit of color on the capital spend at site on a quarterly basis for the remainder of 26? And maybe if I gave you a blank check today, how much would you like to spend?
Steve Cates (Chief Financial Officer)
Heiko Ihle
I'll follow this up with one more. I mean, you know, I look at companies like Caterpillar that just have very long lead times. Other capital goods due to. What are you seeing in regards to waiting periods now versus I don't call it six, nine, 12 months ago.
Frank Bakker (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, so. Hi, Ko, this is Frank. So what I see is that. Hey, morning. So what we see is that the lead time, manufacturing time for the equipment we need to order is about 3, 4 months and then you need to include shipping. So in about six months we can have, we can have all the remaining equipment outside.
Heiko Ihle
Perfect. I'll get back in the queue and stop hogging the queue. Thank you very much. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Matthew Satello with Maxim Group. Matthew, your line is open. Please go ahead.
Matthew Satello
Hey, Terrence, Frank and Steve, this is Matt on for Tate. Thank you for taking my question. I was wondering if you can give us some more detail on the customer qualification pipeline. I guess specifically how far along is your most advanced customer process going and where do the others stand relative to that?
Frank Bakker (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Matthew Satello
Thank you for that. And to follow up, just in terms of the step up process at Kellyton, given production begins on time and there is off-take agreements in place potentially, how long does it take to get near capacity?
Frank Bakker (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Matthew Satello
That's great. Super helpful. Thank you for taking my questions.
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