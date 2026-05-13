Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 13, 2026 12:04 PM 27 min read

KLX Energy Services Hldgs Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ:KLXE) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://app.webinar.net/pO8GkXJ7BR1

Summary

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc reported Q1 2026 revenue of $145 million, at the lower end of the estimated range due to Winter Storm Fern and customer delays.

Adjusted EBITDA was $11.1 million with an 8% margin, reflecting typical Q1 headwinds and seasonality.

The Northeast Midcon segment showed strong performance, with a revenue increase of 28% year over year and adjusted EBITDA quadrupling from Q1 2025.

The company forecasts Q2 2026 revenue between $162 to $172 million, expecting a rebound in the Rockies and Southwest regions.

Management is cautious about potential impacts from commodity price fluctuations and expects a robust second half of 2026 driven by smaller independents and private operators.

SG&A expenses were notably lower, reflecting ongoing cost optimization efforts.

The company maintains $275.8 million in total debt and $48 million in total liquidity, with expectations for liquidity improvements throughout the year.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Ken Denard (Investor Relations)

Chris Baker (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Chris Baker (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Chris Baker (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Chris Baker (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Chris Baker (President and Chief Executive Officer)

With that, I'll hand the call over to Jeff to review our financial results in greater detail and I will return later in the call to discuss our outlook.

Jeff Stanford (Interim Chief Financial Officer)

Jeff Stanford (Interim Chief Financial Officer)

Jeff Stanford (Interim Chief Financial Officer)

Jeff Stanford (Interim Chief Financial Officer)

Jeff Stanford (Interim Chief Financial Officer)

Chris Baker (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Steve Varizzani (Equity Analyst)

Morning Chris. Morning Jeff. Appreciate the detail on the call Chris. When I think about the pretty significant sequential improvement guide you have in Q2, certainly it's much higher than we've seen the previous two years. I'm just trying to get a better sense of how severe the weather impact was to you on Q1 and how much that's leading towards the much stronger guide to Q2.

Chris Baker (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Steve Varizzani (Equity Analyst)

I was actually surprised at the sequential revenue improvement in the Southwest given what activity has looked like there in Q1, but it was at a much lower margin. Can you sort of explain that?

Chris Baker (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Steve Varizzani (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Excellent. You mentioned, both of you mentioned in your remarks, typically it's the extra one or two payroll cycles in Q1. Usually that's been your highest SGA quarter. I was surprised how low SGNA was this quarter. Does it. What are you thinking about trends this year on SGNA after a very strong performance in Q1 in terms of how low it was.

Jeff Stanford (Interim Chief Financial Officer)

Steve Varizzani (Equity Analyst)

Chris Baker (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Steve Varizzani (Equity Analyst)

It sounded in your prepared remarks you were talking about the smaller independents and private operators potentially being the driver. Are you seeing any of that right now?

Chris Baker (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Steve Varizzani (Equity Analyst)

Thanks, Chris. Thanks, Jeff. Yeah, appreciate it, Steve.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Josh Jain with Daniel Energy Partners. Please proceed with your question.

Josh Jain (Equity Analyst)

Thanks. Good morning. First one, you talked through the different geographies, but in light of the commodity price moves year to date, maybe you could just Talk about different sense of urgencies around different product lines and how you see demand in the back half of the year across your different business lines.

Chris Baker (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Josh Jain (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thanks. And then thoughts on pricing, how you see it evolving over the balance of this year, do you think it'll be more region driven or will it be more product line driven? And maybe just any anecdotes you could

Chris Baker (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Josh Jain (Equity Analyst)

Thanks for that. And then last one for me, just still a lot going on with tariffs, global logistics being disrupted. Maybe you could just talk through anything you're seeing today and how that may impact, you know, an activity ramp coming in the lower 48 and steps you're taking to help mitigate supply chain risk moving forward.

Chris Baker (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Josh Jain (Equity Analyst)

Understood. Thanks for taking my questions.

Chris Baker (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Appreciate it. Yeah, appreciate it Josh.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Mr. Baker, I'd like to turn the floor back over to you for closing comments.

Chris Baker (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you once again for joining us on this call and for your continued interest in klx. We look forward to speaking with you again next quarter.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved