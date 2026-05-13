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May 13, 2026 12:01 PM 18 min read

i-80 Gold Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

i-80 Gold (AMEX:IAUX) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

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View the webcast at https://app.webinar.net/YWEQaPqn3wA

Summary

I-80 Gold Corp reported a strong start to 2026, highlighting the completion of a $1 billion recapitalization that secures funding for phase one and two of their development strategy, including refurbishing the Lone Tree processing facility and developing new projects.

Record quarterly revenue and gross profit were achieved, driven by increased gold production and sales, despite a few operational setbacks like the transformer failure at Granite Creek.

The company initiated its largest drilling program to date to support upcoming feasibility and pre-feasibility studies, aiming to significantly increase gold production by 2028 and complete multiple key projects within the next few years.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Richard Young (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Paul Charun (Chief Operating Officer)

Paul Charun (Chief Operating Officer)

Paul Charun (Chief Operating Officer)

Paul Charun (Chief Operating Officer)

Paul Charun (Chief Operating Officer)

Paul Charun (Chief Operating Officer)

Paul Charun (Chief Operating Officer)

As we indicated previously, we were able to maintain the project schedule by providing Hatch with a limited notice last Aug. To progress on critical path procurement and engineering. The project is on plan for the first gold pour by the end of 2027 with costs tracking the December 2025 capital estimate of 430 million including capital spares and 12% contingency. The owner's team is now fully staffed and continues to work closely with the hatch project team.

Paul Charun (Chief Operating Officer)

Paul Charun (Chief Operating Officer)

Paul Charun (Chief Operating Officer)

Paul Charun (Chief Operating Officer)

Paul Charun (Chief Operating Officer)

Paul Charun (Chief Operating Officer)

Given the value proposition of Mineral Point, we continue to assess opportunities to optimize the sequencing of projects within phase two and phase three of the development plan and with that I will now turn the call over to Ryan for a financial review.

Ryan Snow (Chief Financial Officer)

Ryan Snow (Chief Financial Officer)

Richard Young (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Richard Young (President and Chief Executive Officer)

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