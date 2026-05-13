Here's How Much $100 Invested In Vicor 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 18.05% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 30.48%. Currently, Vicor has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion.
Buying $100 In VICR: If an investor had bought $100 of VICR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $379.66 today based on a price of $307.57 for VICR at the time of writing.
Vicor's Performance Over Last 5 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
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