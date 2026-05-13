Thank you, Allie. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today. The first quarter of 2026 demonstrated that Stran & Company Inc has reached a genuine inflection point in profitability. It validates the strength of our platform, the depth of our client relationships and the scalability of our operating model. Most importantly, it confirms what we've long believed that investments we have made over the past years are now translating directly into profitable growth. During the first quarter, total revenue grew 8.9% year over year to $31.2 million, reflecting continued momentum across both existing client relationships and new business wins. Even more importantly, that growth translated into significantly improved profitability and operating leverage across the organization. Gross profit increased 13.7% to $9.6 million, while gross margin expanded more than 100 basis points to 30.9% when compared to the prior year. These results demonstrate the strength of our execution, the value of our client relationships, and the benefits of the operational discipline and strategic investments we've made over the last several years. We also achieved significant profitability milestone this quarter, generating net income of $744,000 compared to a net loss of $393,000 in the prior year period. In addition, EBITDA improved to $1,000,000 versus a negative 201,000 a year ago over a year, a year over year improvement of $1.2 million. These are not incremental improvements. This is a fundamental shift in the earnings trajectory of our business. What makes these results especially encouraging is that we're delivering profitable growth while simultaneously investing in the future of our company, expanding our technology capabilities, deepening our enterprise client relationships and building toward the significantly larger market opportunity ahead. We have turned the corner on profitability and we intend to keep widening that gap. As we continue to scale, we are seeing tangible operating leverage throughout the organization. Total operating expenses remained essentially flat year over year and at 9 million. Despite meaningful revenue growth as a percentage of sales, operating expenses improved to 28.8% from 31.4% a year ago, a 260 basis point improvement. I also want to highlight the dramatic turnaround within the Strong Loyalty Solutions segment during the quarter. SLS generated 532,000 of operating income in Q1 2026 compared to an operating loss of 462,000 in the prior year period. This reflects both the successful integration of Gander Group's business and the sustained operation discipline our team has implemented. Importantly, the SLS segment gross margin expanded to 28.7% from 21.8% in Q1 2025, a nearly 700 basis point improvement. Beyond the financial results, the first quarter is also marked by several highly strategic client wins and relationship expansions that reinforce the growing relevance of our solutions in the marketplace. One of the highlights of the quarter was the extension of a three year multimillion dollar partnership, one of the world's premier nonprofit running organizations. This renewal reflects the trust our clients place in Stran and validates our ability to execute complex high impact engagement campaigns. In addition, we secured a new multimillion dollar agreement with a leading gaming company to support a large scale rewards and loyalty initiative. This win demonstrates the growing demand for integrated promotional products and incentive solutions, particularly among consumer facing brands seeking innovative ways to strengthen customer engagement and loyalty. We're also Proud to add two top Global 100 law firms as new clients. These relationships further diversify our customer base and reflect the increasing appeal of Stran's solutions among sophisticated professional service organizations that require premium service, strategic execution and scalable technology capabilities. Collectively, these wins highlight several important themes that we believe position Stran for future sustained long term growth. First, we continue to gain traction with enterprise level clients that value strategic partnerships rather than transactional vendors. Second, we are expanding into new verticals and end markets where branded merchandise, loyalty solutions and employment engagement programs are becoming increasingly important components of customer acquisition and retention strategies. And third, our technology investments are creating meaningful competitive differentiation. We recently launched Stran Digital Solutions, a proprietary SaaS based platform designed to enhance client engagement, streamline campaign execution, improve analytics capabilities and generate recurring revenue over time. This is a platform that makes Stran harder to replace and more valuable than ever to every client we service with Stran Digital solutions. We are moving beyond being just a best in class promotional products provider and becoming an integrated marketing ecosystem partner. We are adding scalable software capabilities that deepen client relationships and create opportunities for higher margin recurring revenue streams, the kind of revenue that compounds over time and expands our long term earning potential. This is an important strategic initiative because it positions Stran at the intersection of branded merchandise, technology and data driven engagement solutions. As more companies seek integrated marketing ecosystems rather than isolated service providers, we believe our combined physical and digital offering creates a compelling competitive advantage. Equally important, we continue to maintain a Stran & Company Inc balance sheet that provides significant flexibility support future growth initiatives. We ended the quarter with $12.8 million in cash equivalents and investments. This financial position allows us to continue investing in technology, expanding our sales and marketing capabilities, evaluating strategic acquisition opportunities and pursuing initiatives that enhance long term shareholder value. Looking ahead, we are not just optimistic, we are confident this quarter demonstrated the power of Stran's growth model, revenue growth, margin expansion and profitable operations all delivered simultaneously. We believe that promotional products and loyalty industries continue to benefit from Stran & Company Inc secular trends including increased corporate focus on customer engagement, employee retention, experiential marketing and brand activation. At the same time, clients are increasingly looking for partners that can provide integrated, scalable technology enabled solutions with measurable ROI. Stran is exceptionally well positioned to capitalize on those trends. Strategic acquisitions also remain a core pillar of our long term growth strategy. While we continue to evaluate opportunities actively, we are being increasingly disciplined and selective in today's environment, focusing on targets that enhance our technology capabilities, expand our client base, strengthen our vertical expertise and create clear long term shareholder value. With our Stran & Company Inc balance sheet and improved profitability profile, we believe we are well positioned to pursue the right opportunities at the right time. We are entering the remainder of the year with Stran & Company Inc momentum on expanding pipeline, growing enterprise relationships, two profitable segments and a platform we believe can continue compounding. The promotional products and loyalty industries are large for fragmented and shifting towards integrated partners with technology and scale and that describes Stran & Company Inc. Our focus remains on driving sustainable profitable revenue growth, expanding margins, deepening client relationships and continuing to build a platform capable of generating compounding value for our shareholders. We have the strategy, the team, the balance sheet and the momentum. The opportunity in front of us is significant and we are executing and while trading blackout restrictions prevented us from repurchasing shares during the first quarter, we intend to resume our buyback program as a direct expression of our confidence in the business. We believe the current share price meaningfully undervalues Stran & Company Inc and we view repurchases as an attractive and disciplined use of capital as we continue to build long term shareholder value. I'll now turn the call over to our CFO David Browner for a more detailed review of our financial results. David, please go ahead.