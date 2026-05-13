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May 13, 2026 12:00 PM 13 min read

Transcript: Stran &amp; Co Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Stran & Co (NASDAQ:SWAG) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

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Access the full call at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2855/53974

Summary

Stran & Company Inc reported an 8.9% increase in total revenue to $31.2 million for Q1 2026, with gross profit rising by 13.7% and gross margin expanding to 30.9%.

The company achieved a significant profitability milestone with a net income of $744,000, reversing a net loss from the previous year, and an improvement in EBITDA to $1 million.

Strategic initiatives included the successful integration of Gander Group into the Strong Loyalty Solutions segment and the launch of Stran Digital Solutions, enhancing client engagement and generating recurring revenue.

The company secured new multimillion-dollar partnerships with a leading gaming company and two Global 100 law firms, demonstrating expanding demand for integrated promotional products and loyalty solutions.

Stran & Company Inc ended the quarter with $12.8 million in cash and investments, providing flexibility for future growth, including potential strategic acquisitions.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Greetings. Welcome to the Stran & Company Inc First quarter 2026 earnings call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require operator assistance during the conference, please press Star 0 on your telephone keypad. Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Alexandra Schilt. You may begin.

Alexandra Schilt (Moderator)

Andy Shape (Chief Executive Officer)

David Browner (Chief Financial Officer)

Andy Shape (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you David, and thank you everyone for listening. Before we conclude, I'm very excited about the results that we posted, but I'd love to open it up for questions. So operator, please open it up for questions and we'll answer anything that anyone would like to know.

OPERATOR

Andy Shape (Chief Executive Officer)

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