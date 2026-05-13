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May 13, 2026 11:58 AM 17 min read

Full Transcript: Southland Holdings Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Southland Holdings (AMEX:SLND) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/955559118

Summary

SLND reported first quarter 2026 revenue of $172 million, including a revenue reversal of $18 million due to non-cash adjustments from legacy dispute resolutions.

The company is progressing on its strategic plan to wind down legacy projects, supported by $125 million advanced by surety partners, with a broader financing agreement expected to close soon.

Net loss for the first quarter was $28.4 million, driven by unfavorable adjustments of $26 million related to legacy disputes.

SLND's civil segment achieved a 14% gross margin, showcasing strong performance in core projects.

Management is focused on improving financial flexibility and converting opportunities into new awards, with a strong pipeline of projects in water, bridge, marine, and tunnel work.

Full Transcript

Tracy (Operator)

Alex Murray (Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations)

Frank Renda (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Keith

Tracy (Operator)

Julio Romero (Analyst at Sadoti and Company)

Thanks. Hey, good morning. Congratulations, guys, on being on the final stages of executing on your credit agreement. While we wait for those additional details, can you help us dive a little deeper into what the agreement means for you guys from an operational perspective, particularly around your ability to bid and go after new work. I believe you mentioned you'll be submitting some new bids this week, so would love any more color on that as well.

Frank Renda (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Julio Romero (Analyst at Sadoti and Company)

Frank Renda (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Julio Romero (Analyst at Sadoti and Company)

Helpful. And just turning to this quarter's performance a bit, you know, the civil segment posted a 14% gross margin. Is that kind of a good baseline for the year absent, you know, any of the accelerated project closeouts you may be doing throughout the year?

Frank Renda (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, absolutely. You know, Civil, Civil business continues to perform well. You know, our quarter was in line with, with our long term target of those mid teen gross margins. New awards we added in in Q4 came in at really strong bid margin. So overall we feel really good about where civil is performing and headed.

Tracy (Operator)

Excellent. Thanks for the caller and I'll turn it over. Thanks Julio. There are no further questions at this time. I would now turn the call back to Frank Renda, president and CEO for closing remarks.

Frank Renda (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks everyone for your interest in Southland and look forward to speaking again here soon.

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