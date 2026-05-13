Full Transcript: Wesdome Gold Mines Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTC:WDOFF) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/424335078
Summary
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd reported record Q1 financial results, including revenue of $300 million, net income of $119 million, and free cash flow of $126 million, with a cash balance of over $430 million.
The company is expanding operational flexibility at Eagle River and Kena, aiming to lower unit costs and improve production stability, with key investments in infrastructure and exploration.
Exploration is a major focus, with over 270 kilometers planned for drilling in 2026, targeting significant growth in resources at both Eagle River and Kena.
Management highlighted operational improvements, particularly at Kena, where increased mining horizons and reduced equipment delays are contributing to improved stability.
The company is progressing with its share buyback program, reflecting confidence in its financial position and ongoing cash generation capability.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Good morning. Welcome to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd conference call to discuss the company's financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2026. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. Your host for today is Trish Moran, West Vice President of Investor Relations. Ms. Moran, please go ahead.
Trish Moran (Vice President of Investor Relations)
Anthea Bath (CEO)
Bill Yee (Chief Financial Officer)
Tagger
Charlie
OPERATOR
Thank you. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one in your telephone keypad. If you would like to withdraw your question, simply press Star one again. Your first question comes from a line of Luke Bertozzi from cibc. Your line is open.
Luke Bertozzi (Equity Analyst at CIBC)
Thank you, operator. And good morning, Anthea and team. Congratulations on the strong quarter. I'd just like to get a sense of the cadence of buybacks going forward. I believe in the past you viewed the buyback as an opportunity to repurchase shares when they're trading below net asset value. Does that continue to be their view or should we expect buybacks to continue regardless of share price fluctuation?
Phil
Hi Luke, it's Phil. Yeah, I would say, you know, the strategy going forward is really to be opportunistic as we have in the past based on now per share. And as you know, we, you know, we've announced a second tranche and as we continue to grow our cash, I would say that we will continue to look at further opportunities as well.
Luke Bertozzi (Equity Analyst at CIBC)
Okay, thanks. That's it for my questions.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Allison Carson from Desjarde. Your line is open.
Allison Carson
Thank you. Good morning, Anthea and team. And thanks for taking my question. My first question is just on Keena. It's great to hear that things are ramping up at Presquiel. Can you give us a little bit more detail on the contribution we should expect From Presquiel in Q2 in terms of production?
Anthea Bath (CEO)
Sure. I'm gonna hand over to Tyler for this one.
Tyler Mitchelson (COO)
Morning. Yeah. As we go into Q2, we're gonna start the stoping actually at the end of June. So we'll see the ramp up. Generally, you'll see a 6040 split between and Presquiel towards the end of the year.
Allison Carson
So will we get any production from Presqu'ile in Q2, though? You said you were going to process some low grades or some of the stockpiles as well.
Tyler Mitchelson (COO)
Yeah, we're continuing to do development in Q2. So we're pulling development or the first stope should be coming out the second part of Q2.
Allison Carson
Okay, great. And then my next question is also on shareholder capital return. You know, it's great to see you expanding the ncib. Are you looking at linking your capital return program to anything like a percentage of free cash flow in the future?
Phil
Allison Carson
Okay, great. Well, that's it for me. Thanks. And congratulations on the quarter
OPERATOR
If you'd like to ask a question, press star 1 in your telephone keypad. We'll pause for just a moment.
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