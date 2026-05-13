Full Transcript: Wesdome Gold Mines Q1 2026 Earnings Call

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

Thank you, operator. And good morning everyone. Before we get started, I'd like to point out that during today's call we may make forward looking statements, statements as defined under Canadian securities law. I ask that you view our slide presentation for cautionary language regarding forward looking statements and the risk factors pertaining to these statements. Please note that all figures discussed on this call are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. Our press release MD&A and financial statements are available both on SEDAR plus and on our corporate website, wesdome.com with us on today's webcast is Anthea Bath and CEO Bill Yee, our Chief Financial Officer Tyler Mitchelson, our coo, Jonah Lawrence, SVP Exploration and Resources Raj Gill, SVP Corporate Development and Investor Relations and Kevin Lonergan, SVP Technical Services. Following management's formal remarks, we will then open the call to questions. And now over to Anthea.

Thank you, Trish and good morning to everyone. Supported by strong production, Q1 was a company best with record revenue, net income, EBITDA and operating cash flow. We generated $126 million in free cash flow and closed the period with over $430 million in cash, even after repurchasing nearly $50 million of our own shares. Beyond financial results, we are making meaningful progress on initiatives that will drive long term value for this company. Safety remains foundational across both Eagle river and Kena. We are building on a strong track record with continuous improvement programs firmly in place at each site. At Eagle river, the strategy is working. We're expanding operational flexibility by opening more mining areas. Combined with better stoked productivity and higher mill utilization, this should translate into lower unit costs as fixed costs are spread over higher output. The results are showing up as steady production and a strong operating cash margin. At Kena, the operational improvements implemented over the past year are starting to translate into tangible results. Increasing operational flexibility, including the breakthrough of the ramp within the next week, combined with feed from the new Presqu'ile zone marks an important inflection point for this mine. With many more stops available at any given time, Kena is progressing toward a more stable, consistent and predictable operating profile and unlocking its capacity to grow. Exploration is a core pillar of the Wesdome growth story and in 2026 we are leaning in drilling more than 270 kilometres. The news flow has started with a release detailing high grade growth at Kena and at the end of March at the end of March and another update on the global mobile work at Eagle River. Earlier this week we closed the corner with an exploration teaching designed to give the market a clearer, deeper line of sight into the long term prospectivity of our large land packages. With over 220 targets, many of which are in categories with a high relative probability of conversion, one thing is very clear. There's a lot more to discover and I have no doubt we'll be mining for decades to come. As we look ahead to the updated technical reports for both Eagle river and Kena this summer, I want to be clear about what these updates represent and why they matter. What the market will see in our late June release is the first tangible and quantifiable output of a deliberate plan to transform Western a plan that was set in motion nearly few years ago. Historically, our operations were managed around relatively short preserved lives. Even though both assets separate in highly prospective mineral systems. The limitation was never geology, it was the scale of exploration and the long term investment required to freely unlock these assets. We made a conscious decision to change a company's approach, shifting from short term replacement toward a more growth oriented and systematic approach. An approach designed to establish a visible organic growth pipeline. The updated technical reports will demonstrate the first tangible outcome of that strategy. At Eagle river our focus has been twofold. First, to add reserves to the upper sections of the mine, to incrementally increase tons, to extend mine life and to maximize effective utilisation of an existing processing infrastructure. While adding high grade will always be our priority, our drilling programs are also targeting areas close to infrastructure where we can add additional economic tons that can be brought into the mine plan efficiently and at a relatively low discovery cost. These areas, while lower in grade than a high grade ferment zone, are still economic. They improve operational flexibility and most importantly, they provide a top up mill feed that can cost effectively support the pursuit of high grade targets in the pipeline across multiple areas in the mine. The second focus of Eagle river has been on deepening our understanding of the high grade system. We believe Eagle river has the potential to evolve beyond its historic three year reserve life by unlocking additional areas where shallower high grade extensions are increasingly probable over time. This has additional potential to improve out density per vertical meter and enhance the overall quality and flexibility of the mine plan. At Keena, the objectives have been slightly different. While we continue to seek opportunities to replace high grade depletion. We also see opportunity across a land package to identify new mining fronts including along level 33 and across the northern corridor of this property. The updated technical work at Kena will demonstrate progress in rebuilding the high grade inventory while advancing the pipeline of opportunities that can support higher throughput and production growth over the longer term. So while Eagle river is currently focused on adding incremental ounces and operational flexibility, Kena is focused on strengthening and expanding its pipeline. Two different priorities reflecting two different assets at different stages, but both in line with building longevity, improving consistency and creating a stronger foundation for sustainable value creation. It's important to remember that what we report in June is a snapshot in time reflecting drilling only through the end of 2025 and it's really just the beginning. We're now well into the second year of a multi exploration program. As drilling intensity increases and our geological understanding deepens, we're systematically building the platform to do far more than extend mine life. We are laying the foundation to reshape Western's long term growth profile and ultimately to redefine what this company can become. And I'm pleased to say that we can pursue and fund exploration unlocking the full potential of our large prospective land packages, all while returning continuing to return capital to our shareholders. Last evening's announcement they were proceeding to a second tranche and our share buyback program is a direct reflection of that confidence. And with that I'll hand over to Phil to walk you through the first

quarter financial highlights thank you Anthea Good morning everyone. Turning to slide 7Q1 2026 marks another record quarter as strong oil prices and solid production continued a two year trend of sequential financial growth. Record results this quarter included revenue of 300 million, net income of 119 million or 79 cents per share, EBITDA of 212 million and operating cash flow of 162 million and free cash flow of 126 million or 84 cents per share. Our free cash flow as a percentage of revenue is 42% and ranks among the highest in the gold sector. Margin expansion is a priority for Westone irrespective of gold price as the company delivers initiatives designed to reduce costs. Turning to costs on slide 8 on a consolidated basis, all unsustaining costs per ounce of gold sold were $1707 US per ounce. AISC kept Eagle river was 1616 per ounce while even while Kena was 1844 per ounce each. Driven by higher contractor, consultant and maintenance consumable costs, the primary cost pressure point across the business is higher wages given the competitive labor environment. We are also monitoring broader industry inflation in fuel and consumables and while our exposure is not material and availability is not a concern, currently we are taking proactive steps to mitigate potential supply chain disruptions. Corporate G and a of 10 million in Q1 was in line with plan for Q1 and is expected to decrease in subsequent quarters. We are maintaining full year consolidated production and cost guidance moving to Slide 9 to support your modeling, I want to summarize where we are after the first quarter. Eagle river production is expected to be evenly distributed across all four quarters. Kena's Q1 was the lightest quarter with approximately 60% of annual production weighted in the second half of the year supported by the ramp up at Presteo. Consolidated ASIC is expected to peak in Q2, then decline as savings from supply chain initiatives are realized, both sustaining and growth capex remain in line with guidance for the year. Depreciation is expected to decline following publication of our updated Mineral Resources Reserve Statement at the end of June as it is calculated as a percentage of 2P reserves. Exploration expense guidance is on track for 30 million for the year, 15 million per site at Eagle river and Kena and our effective tax rate on pre tax income remains at 35%. Turning to slide 10. As of 3-31-2026 our cash balance grew to 431 million even after deploying 49 million to repurchase our shares at a substantial discount to where the shares are traded today. Including our revolving credit facility which is fully undrawn. Total liquidity now exceeds 770 million Canadian and we expect this to continue strengthening throughout the year. Our balance sheet remains debt free and we are deploying capital with discipline, investing $205 million in CapEx this year with approximately 45% directed to growth and a record 55 million exploration budget. In April we completed the first tranche of our NCIB repurchasing 3 million shares for 68 million as announced last night. We are proceeding with a second tranche to repurchase up to an additional 3 million shares. Given our strong and growing cash generation, we are well positioned to execute on our organic growth plans, preserve operational and strategic flexibility and continue returning meaningful capital to shareholders. With that I'll turn it over to Tagger to review operations.

Thank you Phil and good morning everyone. First quarter was solid across both sites starting with safety. We had zero lost time incidents and our total recordable incident frequency rate improved 13% year over year. As our programs mature, we Are enhancing our focus on critical controls and non negotiable standards as they relate to potential high risk incidents. Across both sites, people remain our biggest challenge, but also our biggest opportunity. Attracting and retaining quality talent is a top priority and its importance to safety, operational stability and cost control cannot be understated. Moving to Slide 12 in Q1, Eagle river performed in line with expectations, delivering 28,000 ounces roughly 25% of the full year. Value was midpoint. Average grade came in at 12.5 grams per ton as anticipated, reflecting plant mine sequencing and processing at 11,000 tons from a lower grade stockpile. We are starting to see some of the results of our global model work coming into production. Opportunistic planning of incremental lower grade areas is providing more tons to the mine plant for the rest of the year. Furthermore, we can also measure the productivity improvements from this material net of one off cost. We're seeing a direct reduction in our cost per ton, proving to us that the strategy is working. Strategic initiatives undertaken at both the mine and the mill are starting to pay off. Mill throughput has been increasing on a fairly consistent basis, averaging approximately 800 tons per day compared to an average of 600 in 2024 and 700 in 2025. Stove productivity is improving up more than 20% quarter over quarter and trending upward. Proactive maintenance is now fully embedded sitewide with 80% or better schedule compliance. This is in line with industry best practices and is driving measurable reliability gains. The path to 1000 tons per day is clear to us. To get there, underground flexibility is our top priority and the required processes, equipment and infrastructure are being put in place as part of our longer term strategy. We continue to invest in key projects at Eagle river and capital spending stepping up through the second and third quarter. We are making a critical investment in a full camp replacement, something that will dramatically increase our ability to attract and retain talent at Eagle River. And as an added benefit, replacing the camp will allow us to realize significant operational savings as we consolidate 13 separate structures into one building. We are also gearing up to support higher throughput rates and increase scale in the years ahead with additional capital for terminated power and and tailings improvements. After a few months in this role, what is immediately evident to me is the breadth and depth of the team at Eagle. Strong hindsight, leadership and a mindset of continuous improvement gives me confidence in our ability to execute on our long term strategy. Moving to Slide 13, Kena is off to a solid start in 2026, producing 17,500 ounces in what we anticipate is expected to be the softest quarter of the year. With the receipt of the Presquiel operating permit in January, we have begun processing development ore and stockpiles contributing more than 2,000 ounces overall. Process grades were in line with our reserve grade averaging 10 carats a ton per quarter. I'm pleased to report that the ramp connection to Kema Deep is imminent. With this we'll have a second means of accessing the mine which materially reduces the risk associated with having our shaft as a single point of entry and represents another major milestone for the operational flexibility at Tina. Ventilation room development continues to progress with fan installation and commissioning targeted for around year end. This marks the last step in creating operational headroom. We need to capture new opportunities underground and importantly, capital spending. Keena tapers off in the second half as both the ramp and the ventilation programs are brought to completion. Beyond the ramp, we've done a lot of work to create operational flexibility and we now have three active mining horizons in key up from one just a year ago. The impact was tangible. In Q1 for the first time, we marked two stopes simultaneously. A meaningful step forward that reflects several quarters of deliberate targeted work. We also just started mining our first Oakland level 136 giving us a third level open in Kena Deep concurrently a major milestone, but any measure. In addition, we are developing it for steel. With production ramping up through the back half of the year and with new underground drifts in place, we're seeing noticeably more effective drilling across the operation. As a result, stability is beginning to take hold. Equipment delays have been dramatically reduced allowing us to shift our focus towards productivity. This reflects the impact of several quarters of sustained work to improve our maintenance processes. And we're seeing that translate into stronger equipment availability. Since rolling out our operating model this quarter, operating delays relative to previous year's performance are down 70%. A clear indicator the changes we're making are working for the balance of 2026. Our priority is to embed these operating firms processes, tighten our schedule adherence and continue reducing variability across the operation. Looking ahead, Q2 is off to a strong start. Production ramped up through March and exceeded 7,000 ounces in April. Development rates of BR Steel is accelerated. First Oak is being prepared for binding before the end of Q2, our first near term surface ore body of camp. We currently have a high grade stockpile development or filled for steel and expect to process it over the next few weeks. Delivering a step change over Q1. Full production from your steel is expected by year end. I'm genuinely seeing the impact that leadership stability is bringing bring to the operation. Kena is stabilizing and it is progressing towards the operation we know it could become. There's still work ahead of us. We are addressing it systematically, one item at a time. Boxes are being tipped, projects are being delivered. Kena is on track and we are confident in the plan. I'd like to make one final comment on cost before I pass across the Jones as mentioned at the beginning, the importance of labor availability to costs cannot be understated. Continued tightness in the labor market, not just in Veldor, across the industry, is driving our reliance on contractors to supplement our labor needs. This is not new. Over the last several years we've been working actively on our attraction and retention programs and these continue to be a top priority. Our commitment to transitioning labor to our own employees is resolute, but it will take time. And now over to Charlie for Explorership.

Thank you Tyler and Good morning everyone. 2026 is a landmark year for exploration. We're drilling more than 270,000 meters, up significantly from 200,000 meters in 2025. Our new hybrid strategy balances with preserve replacement with growth across all time horizons keeping the pipeline full and mineral inventories moving in the right direction. We're not just drilling more, we're drilling smarter. Data integration and technology are driving how we identify geologic patterns, mineralisation trends and resource gaps. On March 30th we hosted our two hour analyst teaching, walking through our evolving strategy, growing target pipeline and the disciplined process behind our resource growth and new discoveries. Our 2026 exploration program is off to a strong start to Eagle river with results to date supporting resource growth and conversion potential. Slide 15 highlights the progress made in two key zones, 6 Central and the adjacent 800 zone. In 6 Central four holes tested the down plunge extension of the high grade chute and the results delivered. We confirmed a further 100 meter extension, bringing the total to 700 meters. Since discovery in late 2024. At the 800 zone, 11 holes focused on infill and conversion, demonstrating great continuity of depth and sharpening our confidence in the zone's geometry and grade distribution. Critically, both zones, including the high grade shoots, remain open at depth, making them a priority focus for high grade reserve replacement. We've also been drilling deep surface holes beneath both zones to test for continuity and we plan to issue an update on these results in the coming weeks. Turning to slide 16, a look at our global model outcomes. Last year we drilled over 40,000 metres on global model targets. Since the start of this year, we've added another 16,000 metres. Of the 32 initial targets, nine remain untested or partially tested. And the number of targets outside existing resources continues to evolve as the program advances. This year we're planning 80 to 90,000 metres of conversion drilling which includes targets outside the global model. One example stands out as a strong demonstration of what this program can deliver. The 711 zone. In Q1 we targeted a previously untested portion of the 711 centrally located in the mine with established underground access and at intermediate depths. A textbook global model targeting 17 holes later with confirmed continuity and high grade mineralization with Multiple intercepts over 10 grams per tonne. Confirming not just mineralization, but continuous continuity and high grades is particularly encouraging, especially in a mine with 30 years of production history. This area remains open and we're pushing to bring it into the mine plan in the short to medium term. Before leaving Eagle river, there are other areas that are growing. Firstly, Falcon 311 drilling has identified potential mineralization standing 100 metres to the west and 150 meters down deep. Secondly, at the 711 zone, we've concurred. Continuity at the base and thirdly at Falcon, 720 drillings improved confidence in geometry with the zone remaining open at depth towards surface and to the west. Together, these results strengthen our confidence in near term conversion opportunities and the broader resource growth potential at Eagle River. Looking ahead, we will be releasing results from some of our longest drill holes to date, extending more than 1,500 meters from surface. We plan to publish these proof of concept results ahead of our June technical report release. Moving to Kena the completion of the exploration platform on level 134 has been truly transformative, improving drilling angles and significantly reducing drill hole distances into Kena Deep and the B zones. In Q1, we announced the discovery of six new lenses at Kyna, a direct outcome of enhanced drilling access. Three of these new lenses were identified in Kynadi, one on the A2 structure and two in the football zone. Beyond the new lens discoveries, we've also seen increased continuity of both known lenses in Kena Deeps and Football Zone with expanded vertical and lateral extents. We expect this to drive meaningful mineralization growth in Kena Deeps over the medium term, translating into higher ounces per vertical meter. Exploration drilling in Kena Deep has continued during the quarter with holes now testing a previously reported intercept on the far side of the Normanite fault. An historical drill hole in this area intercepted more than 80 meters at 10 grams per tonne and we've been actively following up around that intersect. Drilling through the Norbornite fault presents technical challenges. However, a discovery in this area would be genuinely transformative for the asset. We look forward to providing an update to the market later this year to slide 18. We announced discovery of three new lenses at Beezone in Q1 along with the identification of high grade mineralisation within the zone. Continued drilling and improved angles have allowed us to interpret reinterpret the zone. We're now modeling it as four distinct lenses rather than a single lower grade lens. We've also identified a corridor of higher grade intercepts that has the potential to improve the economics of the zone. This area is a high priority given its proximity to existing infrastructure adjacent to Yucuna Deep. Should we define economic mineralization here? The path to production would be relatively straightforward. A brief update on the remainder of the KENA program. Drilling has commenced at the VC zone, another prospective ore source located near underground infrastructure. And we completed 10 surface holes at a target south of the Keena mine in an area with geology analogous to the Malartic Mine. Look for updates on both programs in the coming months. Our surface exploration program is set to ramp up in the coming weeks as seasonal conditions improve. Surface rigs have been mobilised to Shawky will be planned to drill for several months through the summer. We're also looking forward to deploying our barge mounted drills at Northwest Westone, Cisco and Dubasant. There's a great deal of activity ahead and we'll keep the market informed as the results come in. Operator, you may now open the line for questions.

Hi, Allison. It's Phil. I mean, the focus right now is. Is really on the second tranche of the NCIB to be consistent, you know, from. As I mentioned earlier. You know, we look at being opportunistic in that. In that program. And then as we grow our cash, you know, we'll look at other options to expand our capital allocation strategy. And we haven't finalized our approaches at this point yet, but obviously all the various options are being considered, and I would say that's one of them.