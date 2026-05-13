Transcript: Wesdome Gold Mines Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSX:WDO) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.
Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/424335078
Summary
WDO reported record quarterly financial results, including $300 million in revenue and $126 million in free cash flow.
The company is making strategic improvements at Eagle River and Kena to enhance operational flexibility and reduce costs, aiming for lower unit costs and higher production.
WDO is executing a significant exploration program, with plans to drill more than 270,000 meters in 2026, aiming to increase reserves and support long-term growth.
Management highlighted strong liquidity with over $770 million in total liquidity, allowing continued share buybacks and exploration funding.
Future guidance remains positive with expectations of increased production in the latter half of the year, particularly from the Kena site.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Good morning. Welcome to WDO conference call to discuss the company's financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2026. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. Your host for today is Trish Moran, Vice President of Investor Relations. Ms. Moran, please go ahead.
Trish Moran (Vice President of Investor Relations)
Anthea Bath (CEO)
Phil
Tyler Mitchelson (COO)
Charlie
OPERATOR
Thank you. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one in your telephone keypad. If you would like to withdraw your question, simply press Star one again. Your first question comes from a line of Luke Bertozzi from cibc. Your line is open.
Luke Bertozzi (Equity Analyst)
Thank you, operator. And good morning, Anthea and team. Congratulations on the strong quarter. I'd just like to get a sense of the cadence of buybacks going forward. I believe in the past you viewed the buyback as an opportunity to repurchase shares when they're trading below net asset value. Does that continue to be their view or should we expect buybacks to continue regardless of share price fluctuation?
Phil
Hi Luke, it's Phil. Yeah, I would say, you kNAV, the strategy going forward is really to be opportunistic as we have in the past based on NAV per share. And as you kNAV, we, you kNAV, we've announced a second tranche and as we continue to grow our cash, I would say that we will continue to look at further opportunities as well.
Luke Bertozzi (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thanks. That's it for my questions.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Allison Carson from Desjarde. Your line is open.
Allison Carson (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. Good morning, Anthony and team. And thanks for taking my question. My first question is just on Keena. It's great to hear that things are ramping up at Presquiel. Can you give us a little bit more detail on the contribution we should expect From Presquiel in Q2 in terms of production?
Anthea Bath (CEO)
Sure. I'm gonna hand over to Tyler for this one.
Tyler Mitchelson (COO)
Morning. Yeah. As we go into Q2, we're gonna start the stoping actually at the end of June. So we'll see the ramp up. Generally, you'll see a 6040 split between and Presquiel towards the end of the year.
Allison Carson (Equity Analyst)
So will we get any production from Presquiel in Q2, though? You said you were going to process some low grades or some of the stockpiles as well.
Tyler Mitchelson (COO)
Yeah, we're continuing to do development in Q2. So we're pulling development or the first stope should be coming out the second part of Q2.
Allison Carson (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. And then my next question is also on shareholder capital return. You know, it's great to see you expanding the ncib. Are you looking at linking your capital return program to anything like a percentage of free cash flow in the future?
Phil
Allison Carson (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. Well, that's it for me. Thanks. And congratulations on the quarter
OPERATOR
If you'd like to ask a question, press star 1 in your telephone keypad. We'll pause for just a moment. And there are no further questions. This does conclude today's conference call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.