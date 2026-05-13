Algoma Steel Group Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Algoma Steel Group (TSX:ASTL) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.
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Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rj4i8f5c/
Summary
Algoma Steel Group transitioned to a fully electric arc furnace (EAF) operation, halting blast furnace operations after 125 years.
Adjusted EBITDA showed improvement, with a loss of $28.7 million, reflecting a strategic shift towards higher-value plate products and improved net sales realization.
The company anticipates a return to profitability by Q4 2026, with volume and cost improvements expected as EAF production scales.
A joint venture with Rochelle Inc. was announced, focusing on ballistic steel production, and a significant MOU with Hanwha Ocean is underway, reinforcing the company's strategic role in Canada's defense sector.
Management highlighted challenges from the US Section 232 tariff but emphasized Algoma's unique position as Canada's only independent steelmaker and its potential for future growth in domestic and defense markets.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Laura Devoney (Vice President of Human Resources and Corporate Affairs)
Rajat Marwa (Chief Executive Officer)
Michael Morocco (Chief Financial Officer)
Rajat Marwa (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
James McGarrigal (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)
Michael Morocco (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, thanks, James. I think that we still are on the pathway to break even ebitda. That's our expectation by the fourth quarter. And the capacity utilization adjustment really will trend down linearly from where we're at here at 90 this quarter to 0 in Q4. So I think you can think of it stepping down in a pretty linear fashion over the next two quarters.
James McGarrigal (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)
Michael Morocco (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, I think I'll start and Raja can add some color here. But I think that directionally, the shipments we would expect to be directionally lower in the next quarter. But on the plate side, we're still going to ship as much as we possibly can. So pushing that as quickly as we can up the sheep side is really where the constraint is on the market with the oversupply situation we have in Canada.
Rajat Marwa (Chief Executive Officer)
James McGarrigal (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)
Appreciate the caller and I'll turn the line over. Thank you.
Michael Morocco (Chief Financial Officer)
Thanks, James.
Katja Jancik (Equity Analyst at BMO Capital Markets)
Our next question is from Katja Jancik with BMO Capital Markets. Hi, thank you for taking my questions. Mike, just to confirm, did you say that sheet volumes in Q2 are going to be lower sequentially?
Katja Jancik (Equity Analyst at BMO Capital Markets)
Correct? Yes. And then will that be fully offset by higher plate or how should we think about plate volumes relative to first quarter? How much higher can it get in the near term?
Michael Morocco (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, I think directionally a little bit higher. We're working on trying to maximize the availability of those orders in the Canadian market and capturing more and more market share. But we do expect it to be slightly higher in Q2. And really we're flexing the coil volumes in light of that.
Katja Jancik (Equity Analyst at BMO Capital Markets)
So overall volumes are going to be slightly higher or flattish slightly lower. Is the expectation slightly lower? Yeah. So I'm just thinking from a utilization perspective or utilization adjustment, what will drive, I guess, lower adjustments.
Michael Morocco (Chief Financial Officer)
The driver of the lower adjustments is really shedding those costs that are associated with the legacy assets. So if you think we're staffed with some of the headcount still hadn't come out in Q1 as we had layoffs near the end of this quarter. And then we have other fixed costs as well that were associated with those legacy operations. Those will start to shed and it will be the main driver of the reduction in the capacity utilization adjustment and
Katja Jancik (Equity Analyst at BMO Capital Markets)
then maybe shifting to on the cost side. Can you talk a bit about your sourcing of scrap right now, where you're sourcing it, how the pricing is currently.
Rajat Marwa (Chief Executive Officer)
Katja Jancik (Equity Analyst at BMO Capital Markets)
Okay. And one more if I may. You talked about the defense. Jv, can you talk a bit more about how big the defense market actually is in Canada? Because usually when we look in the US steel market, defense as a percentage of consumption of steel, it's pretty small. So you just want to maybe if you could talk about the Canadian market.
Rajat Marwa (Chief Executive Officer)
Katja Jancik (Equity Analyst at BMO Capital Markets)
Perfect. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Our next question is from Ian Gillies with Stifel.
Ian Gillies (Equity Analyst at Stifel)
Morning everyone. Has there been much in the way of developments on an overseas sales strategy since the last time you guys provided an update? Just because that seems like a pretty important piece to get to economies to stay at scale and reduce some of these capacity charges as well.
Rajat Marwa (Chief Executive Officer)
Hey Ian, VR continuously working on that aspect. There are trials being planned on steel that we can supply. There are discussions happening on both side on how the supply chain will work and how this will be done over a longer period of time. So things are progressing. We do not expect much supply to happen in this quarter or the next, but we expect that all of that will get finalized towards the end of the year and start supplying those products.
Ian Gillies (Equity Analyst at Stifel)
On the scrap side, noting that you're talking about price following The North American price. Is there any workarounds or potential workarounds in Canada through additional procurements of DRI or pig that might provide a cost advantage or is that just completely unlikely?
Rajat Marwa (Chief Executive Officer)
Till the time the market is open on both sides of the border, I think it will be the way it used to be for selling price where you have opportunities on the other end to supply that product. Normally DRI or hpi, they do carry a premium and depending upon demand supply, the price will be established.
Ian Gillies (Equity Analyst at Stifel)
But there's no quick solution.
Rajat Marwa (Chief Executive Officer)
From that perspective, the solution that we do have, if, let's say this becomes, this becomes a long term structure in the market we have number six blast furnace that does produce, can produce pig depending upon how the market price fares out. That's a mitigation that we have. But otherwise from market perspective, we do see the market to be porous between U.S. and Canada and the pricing will remain the way it is
Ian Gillies (Equity Analyst at Stifel)
understood. And with respect to the energy sector in Canada, it seems to be thawing a little bit here. And I'm just curious with what you're seeing, are you seeing any potential for incremental orders to send out west, especially in the context of what appears to be some amount of relief on rail rates through cncp.
Rajat Marwa (Chief Executive Officer)
Ian Gillies (Equity Analyst at Stifel)
Thanks very much. I'll turn the call back over.
OPERATOR
Our next question is from Albert Riolini with Jefferies.
Albert Riolini (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)
Rajat Marwa (Chief Executive Officer)
Albert Riolini (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. I would like to hand the floor back over to Mike Maraca for any closing remarks.
Michael Morocco (Chief Financial Officer)
Thank you again for your participation in our first quarter 2026 earnings conference call and for your continued interest in Algoma Steel. We look forward to updating you on our results and progress when we report our second quarter results this summer. Have a great day.
OPERATOR
This concludes today's conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.
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