Evolution Petroleum Reports Q3 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Evolution Petroleum (AMEX:EPM) held its third-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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Summary
Evolution Petroleum reported fiscal Q3 2026 financials with total revenues of $20.2 million, down 11% year-over-year, due to regional natural gas pricing dislocations and one-time transportation adjustments.
Production stood at 6,700 boe per day, flat year-over-year despite weather-related disruptions and downtime, highlighting the portfolio's resilience.
The company completed additional mineral and royalty acquisitions in Louisiana, with active development expected to contribute to future production.
Challenges included $7.6 million in unrealized hedge losses due to crude oil price spikes and weather-related production disruptions.
The company maintained its dividend for the 51st consecutive quarter, reflecting confidence in future cash flow, supported by a diversified asset portfolio.
Management expects improved financial performance in Q4 2026 as temporary headwinds dissipate and recent acquisitions contribute more fully.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Good morning and welcome to Evolution Petroleum Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Release Conference call. All participants are in a listen-only mode. Please also note today's event is being recorded at this time. I would now like to turn the conference over to Brandy Hudson, the, Investor Relations Manager. Please go ahead.
Brandy Hudson (Investor Relations Manager)
Kelly Lloyd (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Mark Bunch (Chief Operating Officer)
Ryan Stash (Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)
Kelly Lloyd (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Jeff Robertson (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. Good morning, Mark at Delhi with the new crude marketing agreement that the operator entered into. Can you talk about how much flexibility evolution has to and whether you want to do any, as you alluded to in the press release, to do anything different with respect to marketing your equity production from that field?
Ryan Stash (Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)
Jeff Robertson (Equity Analyst)
Ryan, in the second quarter and going forward, do you expect the GPT charges to be similar to what they were last year as opposed to obviously the. I'm sorry, in previous quarters as opposed to what they were in the. In your second fiscal quarter?
Ryan Stash (Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)
Jeff Robertson (Equity Analyst)
Can you talk about what kind of communications you're having from your operators with respect to any initiatives they might have to go out and do short cycle workover type projects or whether there are opportunities to bring wells back online to take advantage of the high oil prices we have. At least for next month. At least the next couple of months.
Mark Bunch (Chief Operating Officer)
Kelly Lloyd (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Jeff Robertson (Equity Analyst)
really across the board. And then lastly, before getting back in the queue, Kelly, can you speak to the state of both the non op market and the minerals market just given the volatility in commodity prices and what that means for trying to value transactions?
Kelly Lloyd (President and Chief Executive Officer)
PO FRAT
Our next question comes from PO FRAT with Alliance Global Partners. Please go ahead. Thanks for taking my call. I'm trying to figure out what your run rate is for the June quarter. Right now you reported, you know, 6700 of boe. You talked about 300 boe of impact on production from storms and other things. Are you above 7,000 right now? It's a run rate for the June quarter or can you just help me calibrate that?
Kelly Lloyd (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Ryan Stash (Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)
PO FRAT
Kelly Lloyd (President and Chief Executive Officer)
PO FRAT
Kelly Lloyd (President and Chief Executive Officer)
I'm officially not going to answer that.
PO FRAT
Okay, I think that's it. Thank you. I appreciate it. Thanks. Really appreciate it. Both. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from John Blair with Ascend Wealth Advisors. Please go ahead.
John Blair
Mark Bunch (Chief Operating Officer)
No, this is. There weren't any damages. This is the typical thing we have happen in the wintertime when we have bad weather. So pardon me getting over a cold but you know, we do it like typically we see at Barnett, which is. It's the one that's slowest to come back, but it comes back. It just takes it a few weeks to get back, you know, up to full rate.
Kelly Lloyd (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Ryan Stash (Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)
What did they draw on the west coast for gas, Ryan? I mean it was probably about 60, 65 BCF, which is pretty much the lowest I can find for a long period of time. Right.
John Blair
I was going to say it went the other way. I think not long after you purchased that property. So that was kind of another follow on question. I was going to say, okay, so you got impacted because of warmer winter, but if it's a more hotter or more severe summer and there's higher demand then this could flip the other way. Is that a fair way of looking at it?
Kelly Lloyd (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Ryan Stash (Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)
Yeah, no, we think there's definitely potential for the differentials that we see right now in the summer months might be overstating kind of the potential high storage that we're going into right now in the injection season. So with kind of a normal to warm summer, although snowpack could set up for hopefully a little bit better demand on the summer heating, sorry summer cooling.
John Blair
And from what we're seeing out there now, California's in a pretty bad state given they have to import just about everything it seems whether it's energy from Asia since they've run off the industry internally, their water and their electric. So they're kind of in a bad spot there as far as I'm.
Ryan Stash (Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)
John Blair
Going back to Dalle for just a moment, is there any anticipation that that CO2 purchases will need to be resumed or ramped up anytime soon that could be impactful?
Mark Bunch (Chief Operating Officer)
John, this is Mark and no, they don't have any plans currently to purchase any additional CO2 and honestly with the reservoir work that we've done, we actually think CO2 utilization is probably improved by dropping the amount of code CO2 that's being put in the system. So we don't have any disagreements with it and it helps our operating costs
John Blair
A little disconcerting as I think it was referenced in an earlier caller there questioner, the kind of lack of communication that you've had with or by the operator. So hopefully in all areas you'll be able to somehow improve that communication and updates, you know, so that you're a little bit better aware what, what's going on and what to anticipate. I realize that as a non op it's perhaps a little more difficult, but still.
Mark Bunch (Chief Operating Officer)
John Blair
Okay, well that's good to hear. And I suppose that this field is kind of somewhat off their radar in the grand scheme of things for their size and so forth. So thanks very much for taking the calls. Thanks John.
Nicholas Pope
Our next question comes from Nicholas Pope with Roland. Please go ahead.
Kelly Lloyd (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Nicholas Pope
I mean I think it makes total sense. I mean it's. I think you've been active in the past at divestitures and it sounds like maybe the non op market is a bit of a seller's market right now just with the how quickly commodity prices have moved.
Kelly Lloyd (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Is there other opportunities? I mean is that something. I know you are always active kind of looking at your own assets and high grade and stuff. I mean is there other opportunities you think might be possible to divest here in the near term with some non op stuff? There are for sure, yes, there are a couple that I would say need
Jeff Robertson (Equity Analyst)
to sort of be seasoned a little more, but that could be very impactful. And then there's always little stuff on the margin that you could flip around with. So if I were modeling I probably wouldn't account for it. But it would call that, as the Cajun say, Lanyap. Right, got it. All right, Kelly, I appreciate the time. Thanks for the question. Thank you, Nick. Up next, we have a follow up from Jeff Robertson with Water Tower Research. Please go ahead.
Ryan Stash (Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)
Jeff Robertson (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Our next question is a follow up with John Baer from Ascend Wealth Advisors. Please go ahead.
John Blair
Ryan Stash (Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)
John Blair
Thanks again for taking the question. Hi, John. Really appreciate your interest in your call and we agree. Yeah, I think good old USA is the place to be. So very good.
OPERATOR
This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the call back over to Kelly Lloyd for any closing remarks.
Kelly Lloyd (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yes, thank you. And thank you everybody for attending as we move forward. Like I said, we're excited about the future future here. So thanks again for your interest.
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