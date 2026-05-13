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May 13, 2026 11:53 AM 27 min read

Full Transcript: American Integrity Q1 2026 Earnings Call

American Integrity (NYSE:AII) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/analyst/597233559?pwd=g0YDCsIj

Summary

AII reported a net income of $19.9 million or $1.02 per share for Q1 2026, compared to $35.9 million or $2.78 per share in Q1 2025, reflecting a more representative view of its earnings potential after high takeout activities last year.

The company's gross premiums written increased by 3.7% to $220 million, driven by expansion in the voluntary market and a shift in quota share session from 40% to 25%, resulting in a 25.7% increase in net premiums earned to $82.2 million.

Strategic initiatives include re-entering the Florida Tri County market and middle-aged home segments, achieving a 20x increase in policy writing year-over-year, and expanding into the Southeast with significant growth in South Carolina, Georgia, and newly entered North Carolina.

AII expects improved reinsurance market conditions, indicating meaningful rate softening for its June 1 renewal, which will support consistent profitability and growth.

Management emphasized the strong performance of its multi-channel distribution model, achieving an 18% year-over-year growth in voluntary customers, and highlighted the durability and scalability of its business model beyond Florida.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Bob Ritchie (Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

John

Brian Foley (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one to raise your hand. To withdraw your question, press Star one Again, we ask that you pick up your handset when asking a question and if you are muted locally, please remember to unmute your device. Please stand by while we compile the Q and a roster. Your first question comes from the line of Tommy McJoint from KVW. Please go ahead.

Molly Knoll

This is Molly Knoll calling in for Tommy. Thank you so much for taking our questions. My first question is on what you're seeing in terms of competition from the Florida specialists and the national carriers. So when you're winning share in the new target markets of tri county and middle aged roofs, who are you winning that share from?

Bob Ritchie (Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Molly Knoll

Thank you, I appreciate it. And then in terms of your capital priorities going forward, would you consider buybacks or issuing another special dividend this year or do you plan to primarily use excess capital for growth at this point?

Brian Foley (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah. Hello, good morning, this is Brian and thanks for the question. So look, growth is our top priority. As you've heard from both Bob and John. And we feel very strongly that that we can execute on our growth plan. We're heading into win season. So like I mentioned, I think it's prudent to not make any decisions at this moment and in the conclusion of that, if there is excess capital, we will consider both. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Mitchell Rubin from Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Mitchell Rubin

Hey, good morning guys. Thanks for taking my questions. So first on the tri county middle aged roof and high net worth initiatives, how do those influence the way you guys are thinking about reinsurance structure and limit needs heading into the 61 renewals?

John

Mitchell Rubin

Thanks for the color on that. So on Citizens, how should investors think about the remaining takeout opportunity and what portion of the current citizens book still meets your underwriting and return thresholds?

Bob Ritchie (Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

at this time. There are no further questions. I will now turn the call back to Bob Ritchie for closing remarks.

Bob Ritchie (Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

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