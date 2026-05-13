Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Lightwave Logic Stock In The Last 15 Years

Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 7.18% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.2%. Currently, Lightwave Logic has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion.

Buying $1000 In LWLG: If an investor had bought $1000 of LWLG stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $13,943.55 today based on a price of $17.29 for LWLG at the time of writing.

Lightwave Logic's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.