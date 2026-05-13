Titan Mining Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Wednesday, Titan Mining (TSX:TI) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/aiut5n3e/

Summary

Titan Mining reported a 22% year-over-year increase in revenues for Q1 2026, reaching approximately $19.6 million, supported by consistent zinc sales volumes.

The company commenced graphite concentrate shipments and announced a new germanium recovery initiative, aligning with its domestic critical mineral strategy.

Titan Mining's zinc operations generated an adjusted EBITDA of approximately $3.9 million, maintaining cost discipline with C1 cash costs at $0.98 per pound.

The Kilborne project is advancing with a fully funded feasibility study, and exploration results indicated significant resource expansion potential.

Management highlighted a cooperation agreement with Tech Metals to recover germanium, aiming to leverage existing operations without requiring new mining activities.

Future guidance targets 62 to 60 million payable pounds of zinc for 2026, with plans to continue advancing graphite and germanium projects.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Irina Kuznetsova (Director of Investor Relations)

Joel Rio (Vice President of Operations)

Rita Adiany (President and CEO)

Joel Rio (Vice President of Operations)

Rita Adiany (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. One moment for questions. Our first question comes from heiko Ile with H.C. wainwright. You may proceed.

Case

Hey, team, you have Case here on behalf of Heico, congrats on the first quarter and taking our questions. You gave some background on the tech venture in your press release today. Who started the initial conversation, how long has it been in the making and is there any internal timeline you have until we get more concrete takeaways from the cooperation agreement?

Rita Adiany (President and CEO)

Case

Thank you for that. And just to follow up, until there's a long term offtake arrangement, there's no cash payment from either side until then, right? The only expense would likely be just a little bit of R and D on your side. Correct. Thank you. I'll hop back in the queue.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And as a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone. Our next question comes from Tate Sullivan with Maxim Group. You may proceed.

Tate Sullivan

Thank you. And thank you for having the update call. And you've mentioned the consistent cash flow from the Zinc operations and gross profit in the quarter was about 6 million. What is your proxy for the cash flow from zinc in the quarter for us to carve out the graphite project expenses, please, or is that 6 million a good proxy?

Rita Adiany (President and CEO)

I think the 6 million is a good proxy. If you look at the results, Tate, you will be able to find an adjusted EBITDA calculation. And obviously you will be able to see some operational cash flow numbers. To the extent if you read through the notes, you will see the expenditures, which is about 2.3 million, which has been incurred for graphite. So you can probably do an add back on that to be able to get to your zinc cash flow number.

Tate Sullivan

Okay, great. And then on the germanium initiative, I imagine your processing facility is quite full now with the graphite processing equipment as well. But would you have to set up a separate concentrate line in your existing facility or would you have a new facility?

Rita Adiany (President and CEO)

Potentially, no. The cooperation agreement with tech is very much focused on finding a capital efficient solution where we are looking to deliver a high grade germanium concentrate. And to be able to do that, we require some minor amendments to our existing zinc process stream. Not a fully independent refining solution or a processing solution.

Tate Sullivan

Great. Thank you. And then on the graphite project expenses. 2.3 million in the quarter in the first quarter. Will these fluctuate with more output or what are the determinants of that expense line, please?

Rita Adiany (President and CEO)

Tate Sullivan

Okay, thank you very much.

OPERATOR

Thank you. I would now like to turn the call back over to Rita Adiany for any closing remarks.

Rita Adiany (President and CEO)

We just wanted to say thank you everyone for attending the call and for supporting the success of the company. We have some very exciting opportunities for all stakeholders in the pipeline. And we look forward to providing more updates as we get through them during the course of this year.