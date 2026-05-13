Transcript: Palatin Techs Q3 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Palatin Techs (AMEX:PTN) held its third-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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Access the full call at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2953/54002
Summary
Palatin Techs reported $3.9 million in collaboration and license revenue for Q3 2026, marking an increase from no revenue in the prior year, primarily due to the Altanisbac agreement.
The company recorded a net loss of $1.4 million, significantly improved from a $4.8 million net loss in the previous year, driven by increased revenue.
Palatin Techs is advancing its melanocortin 4 receptor therapies for rare obesity disorders, focusing on improving tolerability and usability, with plans to submit an IND for their peptide program in Q4 2026.
The company has strategic partnerships, including with Bergel Ingelheim and Altanisbac Labs, providing non-dilutive capital and future royalty opportunities.
Management is confident in developing best-in-class therapies, highlighting improvements in selectivity and potency, especially in their oral small molecule program.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Dr. Carl Spana (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Steve Wills (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer)
Dr. Carl Spana (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Certainly the floor is now open for questions. If you have any questions or comments, please press Star one on your phone at this time. We ask that while posing your question. You please pick up your handset if listening on a speakerphone to provide optimum sound quality. Please hold for just a few moments while we pull for questions. Your first question is coming from Scott Henry with agp. Please pose your question. Your line is live.
Scott Henry (Analyst)
Thank you and good morning. Just recapping on PL7737. Is that molecule now discontinued? And if so, was it due to an issue with PL7737 or did some of the backup compounds present a better profile to take going forward? Thank you.
Dr. Carl Spana (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Scott Henry (Analyst)
Okay. In the next generation oral small molecule compound, would you expect to have a similar clinical game plan as you did for PL7737 as far as looking at hypothalamic obesity patients as well as Prader Willi?
Dr. Carl Spana (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Scott Henry (Analyst)
Okay, and when you think about the differentiation of your pipeline with compounds on the market and under development, what do you think are the key attributes that separate your pipeline? I mean, obviously you mentioned selectivity and hyperpigmentation. Are there any other aspects that you would highlight?
Dr. Carl Spana (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Scott Henry (Analyst)
Okay, great. And kind of the final question, obviously your game plan has followed a lot of what we've seen with rhythm and what they've done. How would you compare your products to those of Rhythm and how far behind do you consider yourself at this point?
Dr. Carl Spana (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Scott Henry (Analyst)
Okay, great. Thank you for taking the questions.
OPERATOR
Your next question is coming from Yell Jen with Laidlaw and company. Please pose your question. Your mind is live.
Yell Jen (Analyst)
Good morning and thanks for taking the questions. Your oral compound, now it's push out probably roughly a year compared to 7737. My question to you is that what is, do you see any challenges to have that become R and D ready next year? So specific, any specific you can mention without, you know, reveal too much on the competitive side?
Dr. Carl Spana (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yell Jen (Analyst)
Okay, fair enough. That's very helpful. Without revealing too much, should I think about this? It's heading to animal study or it's already in, you know, an animal study?
Dr. Carl Spana (President and Chief Executive Officer)
It depends on the I mean, we have made a final selection. So it depends on the candidate. Some are in animal studies, some are a little further back. We'll make a little bit later in the year, we'll make a final selection on the actual candidate that we want to go forward with. So it varies depending on the candidate.
Yell Jen (Analyst)
Okay. So still. Okay, great. Maybe the last question here is that for the sub Q weekly peptides that you are slightly ahead. I mean, I saw the last time we thought that you may start it in the third quarter, but I guess it's slightly more pushed out to a four. Was there any issues or you want to resolve? It seems like you said will be the new product.
Dr. Carl Spana (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yell Jen (Analyst)
Okay, great. Maybe the last question just squeeze in, which is that you mentioned about also you're contemplating the PwC Pratt Willi Syndrome at this point. Would that be second priority to HO or you feel that you may jump the gun into the PWC even faster or earlier?
Dr. Carl Spana (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Again, Jenna, everything is based on resources. I think that they're equal. I mean, they're both excellent commercial activities. They're both ones where there's an extremely high medical need for innovative treatments. So Given resources, we'd like to move them in parallel.
Yell Jen (Analyst)
Okay, great. Thanks a lot and good luck for everything.
Dr. Carl Spana (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question is coming from Dev Persad with Loop Capital. Please pose your question. Your line is live.
Dev Persad (Analyst)
Dr. Carl Spana (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Dev Persad (Analyst)
Great, thank you.
OPERATOR
There are no more questions in queue at this time. I would now like to turn the call back over to Carl Spana for any closing remarks.
Dr. Carl Spana (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Steve Wills (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer)
thanks. Also have a great rest of the day.
OPERATOR
Take care. Thank you, everyone. This does conclude today's conference call. You may disconnect your phone lines at this time and have a wonderful day. Thank you for your participation.
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