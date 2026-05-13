Buda Juice Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Buda Juice (AMEX:BUDA) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/605302226
Summary
Buda Juice reported a 17.7% year-over-year revenue growth for the first quarter of 2026, driven entirely by its existing customer base.
The company faced a temporary gross margin decline due to a spike in lime costs caused by supply chain disruptions in Mexico, but expects recovery in the second quarter.
Buda Juice announced a major expansion into 256 Walmart stores across nine states, significantly increasing its store count by more than 75%.
Operational efficiencies were highlighted with labor costs as a percentage of revenue improving by over 150 basis points year-over-year.
Despite increased general and administrative expenses due to public company costs, the company remains profitable and debt-free, ending the quarter with $20 million in cash.
Management emphasized continued strategic focus on expanding distribution and maintaining profitability while diversifying its geographic footprint beyond Texas.
Full Transcript
Dennis (Operator)
Brian Siegel (Investor Relations)
Horatio Lanzdel Hands (Chief Executive Officer)
Clint Bowers (Chief Financial Officer)
Dennis (Operator)
At this time I would like to remind everyone, in order to ask a question, simply press star followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. And your first question is from the line of Ryan Myers with Lake Street. Please go ahead.
Ryan Myers (Equity Analyst)
Hey guys, thanks for taking my questions. Congrats on the good quarter. Just wondering if you can start by unpacking the revenue growth during the quarter. You know how much of that just came from, call it maybe new doors at your two large customers versus how much of that was just increased volume at existing doors you guys were in.
Horatio Lanzdel Hands (Chief Executive Officer)
So Good morning Ryan. Basically the good news is all the revenue from the first quarter was from existing customers, not the new customers that we now have. So it's really organic growth from existing customers.
Ryan Myers (Equity Analyst)
Horatio Lanzdel Hands (Chief Executive Officer)
Okay, that's another good question. So as of Saturday last week, so that's what, four days ago, we are on all the shelves in those 246 stores in nine states. So our products, if you go to any of those stores, the products are on our shelves right now. So we have the 32 ounce multi serve cherry Limeade and we have the single serve 12 ounce cherry limeade already on the shelves.
Ryan Myers (Equity Analyst)
Okay, got it. No, that's great to know. Congrats again. Thanks for taking my questions.
Dennis (Operator)
Once again, if you would like to ask a question, simply press star followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. Your next question is from the line of Eric Delorious with Craig Hallam. Please go ahead. And Eric, your line is open. Please check to see if you're muted on your end.
Eric Delorious (Equity Analyst)
Horatio Lanzdel Hands (Chief Executive Officer)
Eric Delorious (Equity Analyst)
Horatio Lanzdel Hands (Chief Executive Officer)
Eric Delorious (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, very exciting to see what's on the horizon and great second win with Walmart here getting you guys out of Texas. Congrats again and thanks for taking my questions.
Dennis (Operator)
once again, everyone. If you would like to ask a question, simply press star then the number one on your telephone keypad. And at this time there appear to be no further questions. And this will conclude today's question and answer session along with today's call. Thank you all for joining. You may now disconnect and have a great day.
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