Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning United States Antimony Stock In The Last 10 Years

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 30.04% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 43.72%. Currently, United States Antimony has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion.

Buying $100 In UAMY: If an investor had bought $100 of UAMY stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,905.77 today based on a price of $10.15 for UAMY at the time of writing.

United States Antimony's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.